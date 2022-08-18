Read full article on original website
CBS 58
Medical Examiner confirms woman dead near 35th and Canal
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A woman is dead after an incident in the Menomonee Valley overnight. The Medical Examiner says the woman died after an incident involving a car near 35th and Canal at about 2:30 a.m. Police have not provided any other information.
CBS 58
Medical Examiner confirms woman killed in crash near Sherman and Custer
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Medical Examiner has confirmed an adult female was killed in a crash near Sherman and Custer on the city's north side. No other information has been provided by police. This is a developing story. Check back on our website for updates.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee woman killed by ex who's 'roaming the streets,' family says
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee woman is searching for her sister's killer. Elexis Gridiron, 20, was shot and killed Aug. 12 near 76th and Brown Deer. Gridiron's sister, Deshay Campbell, said she knows who did this. Milwaukee police have not released any official information on the shooter, but Gridiron's family says...
CBS 58
44-year-old man killed near 87th and Lawn
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A 44-year-old man was fatally shot near 87th and Lawn in Milwaukee Sunday night. It happened around 10:00 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 21. Police say the man died from his injuries at the scene. The shooting is under investigation. Police are asking anyone with information to...
CBS 58
Fond du Lac police investigate 40-year-old man found dead of likely gunshot
FOND DU LAC, Wis (CBS 58) -- Police in Fond du Lac reported to an emergency call near Marquette and Follett Streets on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022 at approximately 7:20 a.m., where they found a 40-year-old man dead from an apparent gunshot wound. Detectives say they are are working to...
CBS 58
Police investigate two overnight Sheboygan house fires
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Seven people need a new place to live after a pair of house fires in Sheboygan overnight -- and those fires happened just minutes apart. At 12:37 a.m., firefighters were called to a home near 14th and New York Avenue. Three people had to be...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee fatal crash at Sherman and Custer, woman killed
MILWAUKEE - A woman was killed in a Milwaukee crash Sunday, Aug. 21 near Sherman and Custer. Milwaukee fire officials said the crash involved one vehicle. There were reports that the vehicle struck a tree. The cause of the crash is under investigation.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee Saturday shootings, 3 hurt, including teen
MILWAUKEE - Three people, including a Milwaukee boy, 15, were hurt in shootings Saturday, Aug. 20. A Milwaukee man, 52, was taken to the hospital in critical condition after a shooting near Bradley and Granville around 2 p.m. A Milwaukee man, 33, was hurt in a shooting near 52nd and...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee fatal crash; driver who died ID'd by medical examiner
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office has released the identity of the Milwaukee man who died from injuries suffered in a fatal crash on eastbound I-894/43 at S. 27th Street on Thursday, Aug. 18. The victim is 74-year-old Frederick Steffen. The medical examiner's report indicates the collision between...
wlip.com
Three Shot in Kenosha Early Saturday; Suspect in Custody
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha Police say three people were shot early Saturday morning. It happened in the 6800 block of 23rd Avenue around 1:45 AM. The incident apparently stemmed from an argument at a nearby bar and the people involved all know each other. A 31 year old suspect allegedly...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Shots fired near Glendale Kopp's, 1 arrested
GLENDALE, Wis. - A report of shots fired near Kopp's Frozen Custard in Glendale Sunday night, Aug. 21 led to an arrest. Police were called out around 8 p.m. FOX6's cameras captured them near the La Quinta Inn in the area. According to police, a firearm and shell casings were...
YouTuber finds skeletal remains in abandoned Milwaukee building
The Milwaukee Police Department is working to identify skeletal remains that were found in an abandoned building last week.
radioplusinfo.com
8-20-22 fdl police investigating apparent homicide
Fond du Lac police are investigating an apparent homicide. Shortly before 7:30am Saturday police and rescue personnel were called to the 200 block of Marquette Street for an individual laying on the ground. Police found a 40 year old man dead from an apparent gunshot wound. The investigation is ongoing and no suspects are in custody. Police are asking anyone with information to call the police department or the Crime Alert line at (920) 322-3740. Callers can request to remain anonymous.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Skeletal remains found in Milwaukee, officials seek ID
MILWAUKEE - Efforts are underway to identify skeletal remains discovered in a vacant building in Milwaukee. A YouTuber filming himself for a video found the body on Wednesday, Aug. 10. Police were dispatched to the vacant building, located near MLK Drive and Burleigh Street, around 6:45 p.m. on Aug. 10.
WISN
Man killed in road rage shooting, police say
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are calling a late-night homicide a road rage shooting. It happened near 19th and Mitchell streets on Milwaukee's South Side around 11:30 p.m. Saturday. MPD said a 31-year-old man was killed. Police told WISN 12 News a 28-year-old man is in custody and charges are...
CBS 58
Police seek help in finding long-term missing man last seen in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are seeking help in finding a long-term missing male named Ryan Withee. Police say he was last seen on Apr. 17 in Milwaukee. He is described as a 36-year-old male, wearing a gray knit winter hat, a black zip-up fleece and dark blue jeans, a dark book bag and brown work boots.
CBS 58
Overnight shooting in Kenosha leaves 3 wounded after bar fight
KENOSHA, Wis (CBS 58) -- Three people were wounded by gunfire following a bar fight near 63rd St. and 23rd Ave. in Kenosha during an incident that took place at around 1:45 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20. According to Kenosha police, two of the people shot are in serious condition...
CBS 58
Milwaukee police investigate fatal shooting near 39th and Lloyd
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal shooting near 39th and Lloyd that happened at 7:05 p.m. tonight, on Aug. 19. Police say the victim is a 23-year-old Milwaukee man. This is an ongoing investigation. Police continue to seek unknown suspects. If you have any information, please...
CBS 58
Residents still out of a place to stay as apartment fire details become more clear
BROWN DEER, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Forty units are uninhabitable, and at least 110 people are out of their homes after an apartment fire in Brown Deer Saturday afternoon, on Aug. 20. North Shore Fire Rescue officials said the fire was likely caused by lightning, although they can't say for...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
SUV pulled from Racine's Root River, alcohol believed involved
RACINE, Wis. - Rescue crews pulled an SUV from the Root River in Racine near 6th Street and Memorial Drive Sunday afternoon, Aug. 21. According to Racine police, the driver, a man, 43, was headed south on the Root River Pathway, which is a bike path that goes along the Root River, when he drove into the river.
