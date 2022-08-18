ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee County, WI

CBS 58

Medical Examiner confirms woman dead near 35th and Canal

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A woman is dead after an incident in the Menomonee Valley overnight. The Medical Examiner says the woman died after an incident involving a car near 35th and Canal at about 2:30 a.m. Police have not provided any other information.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee woman killed by ex who's 'roaming the streets,' family says

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee woman is searching for her sister's killer. Elexis Gridiron, 20, was shot and killed Aug. 12 near 76th and Brown Deer. Gridiron's sister, Deshay Campbell, said she knows who did this. Milwaukee police have not released any official information on the shooter, but Gridiron's family says...
CBS 58

44-year-old man killed near 87th and Lawn

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A 44-year-old man was fatally shot near 87th and Lawn in Milwaukee Sunday night. It happened around 10:00 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 21. Police say the man died from his injuries at the scene. The shooting is under investigation. Police are asking anyone with information to...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Police investigate two overnight Sheboygan house fires

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Seven people need a new place to live after a pair of house fires in Sheboygan overnight -- and those fires happened just minutes apart. At 12:37 a.m., firefighters were called to a home near 14th and New York Avenue. Three people had to be...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee fatal crash at Sherman and Custer, woman killed

MILWAUKEE - A woman was killed in a Milwaukee crash Sunday, Aug. 21 near Sherman and Custer. Milwaukee fire officials said the crash involved one vehicle. There were reports that the vehicle struck a tree. The cause of the crash is under investigation.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee Saturday shootings, 3 hurt, including teen

MILWAUKEE - Three people, including a Milwaukee boy, 15, were hurt in shootings Saturday, Aug. 20. A Milwaukee man, 52, was taken to the hospital in critical condition after a shooting near Bradley and Granville around 2 p.m. A Milwaukee man, 33, was hurt in a shooting near 52nd and...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee fatal crash; driver who died ID'd by medical examiner

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office has released the identity of the Milwaukee man who died from injuries suffered in a fatal crash on eastbound I-894/43 at S. 27th Street on Thursday, Aug. 18. The victim is 74-year-old Frederick Steffen. The medical examiner's report indicates the collision between...
wlip.com

Three Shot in Kenosha Early Saturday; Suspect in Custody

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha Police say three people were shot early Saturday morning. It happened in the 6800 block of 23rd Avenue around 1:45 AM. The incident apparently stemmed from an argument at a nearby bar and the people involved all know each other. A 31 year old suspect allegedly...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Shots fired near Glendale Kopp's, 1 arrested

GLENDALE, Wis. - A report of shots fired near Kopp's Frozen Custard in Glendale Sunday night, Aug. 21 led to an arrest. Police were called out around 8 p.m. FOX6's cameras captured them near the La Quinta Inn in the area. According to police, a firearm and shell casings were...
radioplusinfo.com

8-20-22 fdl police investigating apparent homicide

Fond du Lac police are investigating an apparent homicide. Shortly before 7:30am Saturday police and rescue personnel were called to the 200 block of Marquette Street for an individual laying on the ground. Police found a 40 year old man dead from an apparent gunshot wound. The investigation is ongoing and no suspects are in custody. Police are asking anyone with information to call the police department or the Crime Alert line at (920) 322-3740. Callers can request to remain anonymous.
FOND DU LAC, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Skeletal remains found in Milwaukee, officials seek ID

MILWAUKEE - Efforts are underway to identify skeletal remains discovered in a vacant building in Milwaukee. A YouTuber filming himself for a video found the body on Wednesday, Aug. 10. Police were dispatched to the vacant building, located near MLK Drive and Burleigh Street, around 6:45 p.m. on Aug. 10.
WISN

Man killed in road rage shooting, police say

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are calling a late-night homicide a road rage shooting. It happened near 19th and Mitchell streets on Milwaukee's South Side around 11:30 p.m. Saturday. MPD said a 31-year-old man was killed. Police told WISN 12 News a 28-year-old man is in custody and charges are...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Police seek help in finding long-term missing man last seen in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are seeking help in finding a long-term missing male named Ryan Withee. Police say he was last seen on Apr. 17 in Milwaukee. He is described as a 36-year-old male, wearing a gray knit winter hat, a black zip-up fleece and dark blue jeans, a dark book bag and brown work boots.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Overnight shooting in Kenosha leaves 3 wounded after bar fight

KENOSHA, Wis (CBS 58) -- Three people were wounded by gunfire following a bar fight near 63rd St. and 23rd Ave. in Kenosha during an incident that took place at around 1:45 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20. According to Kenosha police, two of the people shot are in serious condition...
KENOSHA, WI
CBS 58

Milwaukee police investigate fatal shooting near 39th and Lloyd

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal shooting near 39th and Lloyd that happened at 7:05 p.m. tonight, on Aug. 19. Police say the victim is a 23-year-old Milwaukee man. This is an ongoing investigation. Police continue to seek unknown suspects. If you have any information, please...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

SUV pulled from Racine's Root River, alcohol believed involved

RACINE, Wis. - Rescue crews pulled an SUV from the Root River in Racine near 6th Street and Memorial Drive Sunday afternoon, Aug. 21. According to Racine police, the driver, a man, 43, was headed south on the Root River Pathway, which is a bike path that goes along the Root River, when he drove into the river.
RACINE, WI

