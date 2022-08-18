Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two Local Businesses Launch Collaboration in BristolConnecticut by the NumbersBristol, CT
Opinion: Alex Jones Has Now Been Ordered to Pay $49.3 Million for His False ClaimsDaniella CressmanTexas State
Texas Jury Orders Alex Jones To Pay Sandy Hook Parents $4 MillionLarry LeaseNewtown, CT
Alex Jones Must Pay Sandy Hook Parents More Than $4 MillionDaniella CressmanNewtown, CT
Related
New Britain Herald
New Britain man allegedly beat woman with pistol, ran from police
NEW BRITAIN – A New Britain man is set to face a judge early next month on allegations that he assaulted a woman with a pistol before trying to run from police. Amir Brown, 18, of 30 Pierremount Ave., was allegedly found with crack cocaine and suspected drug proceeds, according to the police report for his arrest.
Register Citizen
New Haven man facing prison for stealing 2,000 cartons of cigarettes from Milford business
MILFORD — A New Haven man charged with stealing more than 2,000 cartons of cigarettes while working for a Milford-based tobacco distributor will serve jail time after taking a plea deal, according to court records. The suspect, 36-year-old Luis Cruz, entered a written plea of nolo contendere, or no...
Register Citizen
Police identify Manchester mall shooting suspect
MANCHESTER — Police have issued an arrest warrant for a Windsor man they say shot a loss prevention officer at the Shoppes at Buckland Hills on Friday afternoon. The suspect on Saturday was identified as 30-year-old Richard “Rico” LaPlante, of Windsor. The warrant included charges of attempted murder and first-degree assault, and called for a $1 million bond, according to police.
NBC Connecticut
2 Injured During Fight at Stratford Home
Two people are injured after a fight at a home in Stratford on Saturday. Officers were called to Henry Avenue after getting a report of a dispute between two men. When police arrived, they said they learned a resident had argued with a friend who was at his home allegedly packaging marijuana.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Simsbury men arrested for allegedly attempting to steal catalytic converter in Springfield
Two men from Simsbury, Connecticut were arrested Thursday for allegedly attempting to steal a catalytic converter on Wilbraham Road in Springfield.
Register Citizen
Naugatuck police release photos of home burglary suspects
NAUGATUCK — Police say they are seeking to identify individuals suspected of burglarizing a home on Maple Avenue on Thursday. The residential burglary was reported around 2:30 p.m. Thursday, police said on Facebook. Naugatuck released the photos of two men who were captured on a home security camera outside...
Register Citizen
Man convicted of 2012 West Haven killing awaiting new trial three years after verdict overturned
MILFORD — The man convicted of pulling the trigger during a 2012 West Haven killing is awaiting a new trial more than three years after the state Supreme Court overturned a jury’s verdicts in his case. Eugene Walker, 36, appeared briefly before Judge Peter Brown on Wednesday in...
Suspicious Person Call Leads to Crack Bust
LISBON, CT – On August 17, 2022, at approximately 6:40 p.m., Troopers were dispatched to the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Register Citizen
Police searching for suspect in McDonald’s parking lot armed robbery
MIDDLETOWN — Police say they are searching for a suspect who pointed a gun at an individual during a meetup in the McDonald’s parking lot at 611 South Main St. on Saturday. The suspect, who was described as a heavyset male wearing a gray hoodie and dark shorts,...
Suspect who shot loss prevention officer at Buckland Hills Mall in Manchester arrested
Police arrested the man who allegedly shot a loss prevention officer at the Buckland Hills Mall in Manchester on Friday afternoon.
East Haven police charge Meriden man in connection to overdose death
EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – East Haven police charged a Meriden man in connection to the fatal overdose of a 20-year-old woman. On March 10 in 2021, police and fire officials were dispatched to a home on Rabbit Rock Road upon hearing the report of a possible overdose. Upon their arrival at the scene, officials […]
12-week-old husky puppy found after armed robbery in Connecticut
A 12-week-old husky puppy has been found after it was taken during an armed robbery in Connecticut.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Shooting at mall sends one to hospital
MANCHESTER — Police Friday night were still searching for the suspect of a mid-day shooting outside a clothing store at The Shoppes at Buckland Hills mall that sent one person to the hospital with a gun shot wound to the abdomen. Police said the shooting happened around noon in...
NECN
Man Shot, Killed Outside Conn. Night Club
A man from Manchester has died after a shooting outside of a night club in Hartford overnight. Officers were called to the Lambada night club on Maple Avenue shortly before midnight after getting multiple ShotSpotter activations. When police arrived, they said they found a large crowd and 24-year-old Dominic Battle,...
Eyewitness News
State police detective suspended, assigned to administrative duties
MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - A detective with the Connecticut State Police was suspended earlier this week. According to state police, Michael O’Hara’s police powers were suspended as of Aug. 15 and he was assigned to administrative duties “pending the outcome of an active investigation.”. They have not...
Ex-Top Cop Gets $500 Fine, No Prison Time
A state judge ordered ex-New Haven Police Lt. Rahgue Tennant to pay a $500 fine — and gave him no time in prison or on probation — after he was found guilty of recklessly causing physical harm to his then-wife by throwing a Lysol can at her head.
Meriden police searching for bank robbery suspect
MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Meriden police are searching for the suspect who robbed a bank on East Main Street on Wednesday. Police officers were dispatched to Liberty Bank just before 3 p.m. on the report of a bank robbery. Upon arrival at the scene, officers learned the suspect had already fled the scene and that […]
News 12
ALERT CENTER: Man connected to viral video of brazen Oxford store theft facing additional charges
Police say a man was arrested for his involvement in a brazen theft at a store in Oxford is facing additional charges in connection to similar thefts. Nasif Muhammad was arrested by Wilton officers who issued a warrant for his arrest at Stamford Superior Court for a shoplifting incident that occurred at a local grocery store last year.
Bristol Press
Plainville man killed in motorcycle crash
EAST HARTFORD – A Plainville man was killed in a motorcycle crash in East Hartford on Thursday. State police on Friday identified the victim as Glenn Pelletier, of Broad Street in Plainville. He was 51 years old. State police said Pelletier, driving a 2005 Harley Davidson, was driving in...
Comments / 4