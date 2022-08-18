ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

One-Of-A-Kind House Made Of Only Glass & Steel Just Hit The Market In Texas

By Dani Medina
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

A house built using only glass and steel has hit the market in Texas . What makes it more special is that a lot of people told him it wasn't possible.

"A lot of people told (architect John Allen ) the lot he was going to build his vision of a glass house on was completely impossible. That made him much more determined," real estate agent Monica Fabbio said, according to Realtor.com .

Now, a $1.2 million dollar glass and steel home sits against a rock wall on a hillside in Austin. Despite its all-glass walls, the two-bedroom, two-bathroom home is actually pretty private — nobody can see inside. "You have trees on one side and a rock wall on the other, which allows you to live one with nature. You can open up the doors and essentially be outside on a nice day," Fabbio says.

Decks and patios are available on all four sides of the house and each one has its own panoramic long-distance views. Outside is a second lot that can be transformed into a pool, workshop, boat parking, garage or even a guest or full-sized home.

The house, located at 2803 Manitou Drive in Austin, is near Lake Austin and Lake Travis. There's also a private boat ramp to Lake Austin. "It’s kind of a nice fringe benefit to get to live in the trees but then go a mile down the road and be on the lake," the real estate agent added. The Apache Shores HOA also offers a children's park, 18-hole disc golf course, volleyball court, soccer field, swimming pool, tennis and basketball courts.

The home was also featured on HGTV's Look What I Did , as well as in upcoming movie Abilene .

Check out the full listing .

Business
