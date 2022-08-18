Read full article on original website
WATCH: Detroit pawn shop robbery suspect arrested hiding under porch, thanks to MSP chopper
Two people suspected of breaking into a pawn shop in Detroit late Saturday night are in custody, thanks to the help of a Michigan State Police helicopter.
Detroit News
Police chase ends after suspects crash into tree in Detroit
A police chase from Southfield into Detroit ended Sunday night when suspects crashed the vehicle into a tree, authorities said. Police were called to a gas station after receiving calls that it appeared two men were trying to force a woman into a car at the intersection of Eight Mile Road and Shiawassee Street in Southfield.
Arab American News
17-year-old from Hamtramck charged w/ first-degree murder in stabbing of 56-year-old Hamtramck man on Belle Isle
HAMTRAMCK – Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged a 17-year-old juvenile male, of Hamtramck, in connection with last week’s fatal stabbing of Ali Mahyoub-Ali Mohammed, 56, also of Hamtramck, on Belle Isle in Detroit. The prosecutor’s office said in a press release that last Friday, Aug. 12,...
fox2detroit.com
Detroit police investigating a double shooting, one person fatally shot
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead and another injured on Saturday. The shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. in the block of Grove, near Lahser & W. McNichols Rd. According to police, officers responded to the area after receiving reports of shots...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit man charged in Cadillac Square fatal shooting
DETROIT – A Detroit man has been charged in the fatal shooting of one man and the non-fatal shooting of two other men in the Cadillac Square shooting. Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged Lavonte Javon Seaborn, 23, in connection with the fatal shooting of Demetrion Franklin, 19, and the non-fatal shootings of a 21-year-old man and a 22-year-old man all of Detroit.
Detroit News
Two men charged in connection with fatal Cadillac Square shooting
Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged two men in connection with a shooting in downtown Detroit's Cadillac Square last month that killed a 19-year-old man and wounded one other man. Police arrested and charged Lavonte Javon Seaborn, 23, of Detroit this week. On July 7, Montez Dangelo Mapp, 30,...
Have you seen Laken? Oakland County detectives searching for missing 15-year-old girl
ave you seen Laken? Authorities in Metro Detroit are looking to bring home a missing 15-year-old from Commerce Township after she disappeared two days ago.
2 shot, one dead in Saturday morning shooting on Detroit’s westside
The Detroit Police Department confirms two men were involved in a double shooting Saturday morning in Detroit.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Video shows Oakland County Sheriff’s deputies repeatedly punching 48-year-old woman during arrest
PONTIAC, Mich. – A Pontiac family is considering legal action against the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office after a rough arrest was caught on camera. The video shows officers repeatedly punching a 48-year-old woman in front of her home as officers tried to arrest her during what appeared to be a mental health crisis.
fox2detroit.com
Auburn Hills police searching for 2 missing kids
AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Auburn Hills police are searching for two missing children who were last seen Saturday afternoon at around 12:30 PM. 12-year-old Kaelyn and 7-year-old Michael were last seen walking away from their home in the area of Opdyke and South Blvd. Police say they may...
Witnesses describe chaotic scene at 2021 Broome Park shooting that left 2 dead, 4 others injured
FLINT, MI – Victims and witnesses from a shooting at Flint’s Broome Park in August 2021 recounted Friday the early-morning events that left two teens dead and four others injured. They described jumping to dodge bullets from a gunman they couldn’t see and recounted hearing screams as a...
fox2detroit.com
Body of missing Monroe County man found in river, police say
MONROE CO., Mich. (FOX 2) - The body of a missing Monroe County man was found Saturday morning after he fell into a river Friday afternoon. Authorities were dispatched to the area of the Riverfront Marina after receiving reports of a missing 79-year-old male. Police believe Neill Odenwald fell into...
Dog in Warren Shot Multiple Times by Pellets in Body and Head
A dog in Warren, Michigan was recently shot multiple times across her entire body including her head. According to Fox 2 Detroit, the dog was found intentionally shot multiple times all over her body by a passer-by. It's really hard to wrap your head around how someone could drive by...
13abc.com
Toledo Police investigating three separate shootings Sunday
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police had their hands full last night with three separate shootings. The first one happened on Gordon Street near the intersection of Western and Hawley. It happened just after 10 PM. Police on scene tell 13abc that they found a child shot there. No word...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Photos: Detroit police seek help identifying driver in drive-by shooting of 2-year-old, bystander
DETROIT – Police are asking for help identifying the driver of a GMC Acadia who fired shots at a vehicle earlier this month, striking a 2-year-old inside of it and a bystander who was near it, in Southwest Detroit. At about 9 a.m. on Aug. 2, the driver of...
fox2detroit.com
Rescue needs help for dog found shot by pellets across body and head
WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - Tonight there's a call to help a four-legged victim of gun violence in Detroit. The dog was found shot multiple times all over her body by a passer-by. "Someone basically sprayed a bunch of pellets across her head and body," said Dianne Reeves, I Heart Dogs Rescue.
iheart.com
Troy Man Involved in Shooting That Left Child Paralyzed Sentenced
A Troy man has found out his punishment for being involved in a shooting that left a child paralyzed. On Thursday, a judge sentenced 18-year-old Christopher George to spend the next 15 years behind bars. Prosecutors say that M.J. Rivera was sweeping the floor of a home on O'Neil Street back in March 2021 before being struck by gunfire. Doctors aren't able to remove the bullet because it's lodged in Rivera's spine. Reports say that 24-year-old Julian Soto, who was with George at the time of the shooting, is awaiting trial.
Suspect Leads Officers On High Speed Chase Through Genesee County
GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP (CBS DETROIT) – A Flint man is jailed after he allegedly led police on a chase early Thursday morning with speeds of up to 150 miles per hour. According to Grand Blanc Police, an officer witnessed two vehicles drag racing on northbound I-475. The officer attempted to stop the vehicles and that’s when one of the drivers in a Dodge Challenger fled, traveling at speeds of up to 150 miles per hour. Air support was called in and a helicopter from Michigan State Police was able to locate the fleeing vehicle almost immediately. The vehicle continued through the streets of Flint before coming to a stop and officers were able to apprehend the suspect. He’s now lodged in the Genesee County Jail. The 23 year-old suspect is facing two counts of Felony Fleeing and Eluding. No injuries were reported. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2 teens struck by gunfire in drive-by shooting on Detroit’s east side, police say
A pair of juveniles were sent to the hospital with gunshot wounds Thursday night after they were allegedly targeted by a shooter in a vehicle on the city’s east side, police said.
WTOL-TV
Person shot in south Toledo Saturday night
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police say a person was shot at a gas station in south Toledo on Saturday night. Police were called to the scene around 10:15 p.m. Police on the scene say the shooting happened in front of the Gas and Express Mart gas station on Western Avenue and Hawley Street. Parts of Western were blocked off as police investigated.
