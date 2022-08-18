ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Start Sleeping Better with Help from This Pillow

Everybody needs sleep. Crazy idea, right? Well, it's not always obvious to entrepreneurs who put work before rest. But getting a good night's sleep is crucial to entrepreneurship , both in terms of your productivity and focus as well as your general health. If you're struggling with your sleep, it's time to do something about it .

For a limited time with this special deal, you can retrain yourself to get better sleep by investing in a pillow that has your best interest at heart. The Carbon SnoreX™ 8-in-1 Cooling Pillow is $10 off for a limited time and will be a small investment that can pay massive dividends.

The makers of this pillow claim it is the world's first 8-in-1 technology pillow . It combines Carbon Bamboo AirTech Memory Foam, graphene, and copper to protect against allergens and bacteria while supporting your head and neck; dual arm rests for extra comfort; and ice cool cover to prevent overheating while you're sleeping; and much more. Specially designed Carbon Bamboo charcoal works to eliminate odors, absorbs excess moisture, prevents mold growth, and regulates your temperature while you sleep. It can even purify the air by absorbing those bad odors and moisture.

The Carbon SnoreX is designed to provide balanced support of your head, neck, and shoulders to relieve muscle fatigue, pain, and soreness while you sleep. By promoting proper spine alignment, you'll wake up feeling more refreshed and relaxed, ready to take on another work day, the company says. They say it can even help prevent acne and breakouts so you look as good as possible once you're up and ready.

Treat yourself to a better night's sleep. For a limited time, you can get the Carbon SnoreX™ 8-in-1 Cooling Pillow for 16 percent off $59 at just $49.99.

pethelpful.com

Dog 'Steals' Mom's Pregnancy Pillow and People Can't Get Enough

You know you spoil your pets too much when they start thinking everything you bring home is for them. That's not the end of the world! It just means we need to keep treating them like royalty, otherwise they might get upset and we don't want to see that. LOL! Plus, how else are you going to tell them no? We definitely don't have the heart to do that!
PETS
SheKnows

Victoria Beckham’s Favorite Serum For Glowing Skin Refines Pores, Reduces Lines & Primes Skin

Maintaining a healthy, glowing complexion can be quite a chore if you don’t have a skincare routine in place that you love. Most times, keeping your complexion healthy requires a ton of time and expensive products, but it doesn’t have to be that way. Instead of relying on multiple products for firm, radiant, and smooth skin, make sure you have these Victoria Beckham-approved serum in your cabinet. The former Spice Girl, turns to them to keep her skin bouncy and youthful. And for a limited time, the Glow Drops are 15 percent off with the exclusive code HOWL15. Dr. Barbara Sturm’s...
SKIN CARE
thezoereport.com

I Tried The Buzzy Baby Foot Peel & Was Taken Aback By My Results

One thing to know about me is that I’m not someone who gets excited over viral beauty trends. I’m pretty much a loyal minimalist when it comes to my products. I’ve been using Cetaphil to wash my face since my 20s. I was teased for my bushy brows in middle school, but now thank my mother daily for not allowing me to tweeze them like crazy back then. And I find the prevalence of “Clean Girl” makeup eye-roll inducing at best and harmful at worst. So you shouldn’t be surprised to know that Baby Foot, the viral chemical peel that’s meant to make your feet molt like a snake, didn’t exactly pique my interest.
SKIN CARE
Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

