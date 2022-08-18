ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wiped Clean: Biden Cancels $3.9 Billion in Student Loans

The action covers 208,000 people who were enrolled at ITT Technical Institute between 2005 and 2016. The Biden administration confirmed on Tuesday that it will cancel $3.9 billion in student loan debt for more than 200,000 students who attended the now-defunct ITT Technical Institute, according to a new Washington Post report.
Journalists Are Fleeing the New York Daily News Under Its New Owner Alden Global Capital

Twelve journalists at the New York Daily News have resigned in the last three months, according to the newsroom’s union, representing about 20 percent of the paper’s newsroom. In a thread published on Twitter yesterday (Aug. 18) the union, which is represented by the NewsGuild of New York, said “New York City should care” that staffers are quitting in droves.
