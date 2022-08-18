Read full article on original website
Wiped Clean: Biden Cancels $3.9 Billion in Student Loans
The action covers 208,000 people who were enrolled at ITT Technical Institute between 2005 and 2016. The Biden administration confirmed on Tuesday that it will cancel $3.9 billion in student loan debt for more than 200,000 students who attended the now-defunct ITT Technical Institute, according to a new Washington Post report.
FBI Misled Judge in Obtaining Warrant To Seize Hundreds of Safe Deposit Boxes
The FBI told a federal magistrate judge that it intended to open hundreds of safe deposit boxes seized during a March 2021 raid in order to inventory the items inside—but new evidence shows that federal agents were plotting all along to use the operation as an opportunity to forfeit cash and other valuables.
Journalists Are Fleeing the New York Daily News Under Its New Owner Alden Global Capital
Twelve journalists at the New York Daily News have resigned in the last three months, according to the newsroom’s union, representing about 20 percent of the paper’s newsroom. In a thread published on Twitter yesterday (Aug. 18) the union, which is represented by the NewsGuild of New York, said “New York City should care” that staffers are quitting in droves.
Pfizer files for U.S. authorization of Omicron-tailored vaccine
Aug 22 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) and partner BioNTech said on Monday they had completed a submission to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for authorization of a COVID-19 vaccine adapted to target the Omicron variant.
How a Canadian coffee roaster is replacing container ships with sailboats to decarbonize its supply chain — and cutting costs in the process
Shipping coffee via sailboat is less pricey and more efficient than container ships because of high oil prices and port congestion, Café William said.
Trump’s approval rating rose following FBI investigation, polls show – live
FBI search of Mar-a-Lago is potentially most serious legal problem yet for Trump but has also rallied Republicans
