Eyewitness News
Tax-free week: What’s included and what’s not
(WFSB) – As of Sunday and running through Saturday, Connecticut’s sales tax is suspended on certain kinds of clothes. The state has a good list on its website, but it generally applies to clothing under $100 that most people would generally wear over the course of their day-to-day routines.
Eyewitness News
Tax free week in Conn. kicks off Sunday
WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WFSB) -Tax free week kicks off on Sunday in Connecticut. Tax free week applies to clothes and shoes that are under $100. Those items will be exempt from the state’s 6.35 percent sales tax next week. Items that do not qualify for tax free week are laptops,...
Eyewitness News
More than 15,000 low-income CT households to get one-time back-to-school benefit
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Low-income families in Connecticut are getting a one-time back-to-school benefit from a COVID-19 relief fund. Gov. Ned Lamont on Friday announced that the Connecticut Department of Social Services this weekend will deliver the benefit of $257.87 per child to more than 15,000 low-income Connecticut households on behalf of 27,000 children.
Eyewitness News
State police detective suspended, assigned to administrative duties
MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - A detective with the Connecticut State Police was suspended earlier this week. According to state police, Michael O’Hara’s police powers were suspended as of Aug. 15 and he was assigned to administrative duties “pending the outcome of an active investigation.”. They have not...
