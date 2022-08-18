ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wchstv.com

Private school opens doors in Montgomery with ribbon cutting ceremony

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Montgomery Preparatory Academy officials say they will cover the cost of their 2022 students' first year at the school, with potential for more help down the road, despite the uncertainty of the Hope Scholarship. The school, which sits on the property of the old...
MONTGOMERY, WV
Lootpress

Pineville Labor Day Celebration announced

PINEVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The 2022 Pineville Labor Day Celebration was announced Tuesday, with activities and events set for the first weekend of September. Running from September 2nd to September 5th, the celebratory event will feature inflatables from JB inflatables for the kids to enjoy, along with a cornhole tournament in which participants can take home awards and prizes, as well as outdoor movie nights.
PINEVILLE, WV
Lootpress

The Lootpress 2022 Prep Football Preview

Our first year dabbling in the sports realm was wildly successful and it all started with football. As we head into our second full season of high school sports coverage we want to once again provide the best product, chocked full of previews. We’ve done so by featuring every prep football team in Nicholas, Fayette, Greenbrier, Summers, Monroe, Raleigh, Wyoming, Mercer and McDowell County. That’s 21 preview stories and best of all, it’s free.
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia School pushes back start date due to mold

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Students at one school in Mercer County will not be able to start back to school until further notice due to a mold outbreak in classrooms. According to a press release from Mercer County Schools, the substance was detected on surfaces inside classrooms on Monday, August 8, 2022. This prompted the […]
WSAZ

Hometown Hero | Meleah Fisher

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - When it comes to helping students get back on track, one band director is the first to raise her hand-- even if it’s for a rival school. Meleah Fisher says it’s all about paying kindness forward. Fisher, who is this week’s Hometown Hero,...
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia County Schools get “Friends with Paws”

Governor Jim Justice and First Lady Cathy Justice today announced the next seven schools that will receive certified therapy dogs as a part of the First Lady’s Friends With Paws initiative. “Bringing these seven additional dogs into our Friends With Paws therapy dog program will greatly enhance our Communities In Schools initiative,” First Lady Cathy […]
WYOMING COUNTY, WV
wvexplorer.com

Mysterious stone face attracting curious in New River Gorge

An enigmatic stone face carved into mossy sandstone along the rim of the New River Gorge in southern West Virginia is attracting increased attention as tourism grows in the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve. Though its origins are popularly regarded as a mystery, the bas-relief countenance was likely...
WSAZ

Panic Alert System coming to Kanawha County Schools

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Ahead of the start of the school year in Kanawha County, school officials will begin work on a new safety measure to keep students safe in the classroom. The Board of Education voted unanimously at their meeting Thursday to start the installation of a phone...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia beekeeping tradition about more than honey

HINTON, W.Va. (AP) — It seems that beekeepers in West Virginia have as much to learn from honeybees as they do each other. Beekeepers in the state are getting much more than honey; they are gaining knowledge and insights from their close-knit community. In Summers County, West Virginia, Mark Lilly grew up watching his grandfather […]
SUMMERS COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Prep Football Preview: Princeton ready to go deeper into playoffs

Princeton – After a rough start to his tenure that featured four wins in his first three seasons, Princeton head coach Chris Pedigo has guided the Tigers into playoff relevancy with a pair of postseason appearances the last two seasons. The bar is now raised. “Our expectations are high,”...
wchstv.com

Flash flooding strikes southern West Virginia Sunday morning

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Another stalled line of heavy rain and thunderstorms has produced between 2 to 5 inches of rain from northern Logan County into Boone county this morning. The hardest-hit area appears to be around Danville, with the following roads closed or partially closed:. 3400 block of...
DANVILLE, WV
WOWK 13 News

Unclaimed items being auctioned at West Virginia State Fair

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Unclaimed property such as rare coins, currency, jewelry and other collectibles will be up for auction at two events this week at the State Fair of West Virginia in Fairlea, the state treasurer’s office said. Two auctions were held last week, and the final two will be Friday and Saturday, starting […]
FAIRLEA, WV
woay.com

Dreams Are For Living Beauty to host ribbon cutting ceremony in celebration of grand opening on August 20

Beckley, WV (W.O.A.Y.) – Dreams are For Living (D.A.F.L.) Beauty will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Saturday, August 20, in celebration of its grand opening. The ribbon cutting will occur at 1:00 pm, immediately followed by an open house ending at 5:00 pm. D.A.F.L. Beauty prides itself on making clients feel good about themselves by providing skin care products and education about skin types and treatments to address customers’ skin concerns.
BECKLEY, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia families win $5M in settlement over classroom abuse suit

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The families of four nonverbal special education students have received $5 million in settlement money after they sued the county school system based in West Virginia’s state capitol, alleging abuse in the classroom. The Charleston Gazette-Mail obtained details of the settlement involving Horace Mann Middle School through an open records request to […]
Lootpress

WVDOT is hiring entry level engineers and bridge inspectors

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The West Virginia Department of Transportation (WVDOT) is actively hiring entry level engineers and bridge inspectors to work in the WVDOT Operations Division, and may have a position that’s just right for you!. Fill out your online application now through Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022,...
CHARLESTON, WV

