Read full article on original website
Related
wchstv.com
Private school opens doors in Montgomery with ribbon cutting ceremony
FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Montgomery Preparatory Academy officials say they will cover the cost of their 2022 students' first year at the school, with potential for more help down the road, despite the uncertainty of the Hope Scholarship. The school, which sits on the property of the old...
Pineville Labor Day Celebration announced
PINEVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The 2022 Pineville Labor Day Celebration was announced Tuesday, with activities and events set for the first weekend of September. Running from September 2nd to September 5th, the celebratory event will feature inflatables from JB inflatables for the kids to enjoy, along with a cornhole tournament in which participants can take home awards and prizes, as well as outdoor movie nights.
The Lootpress 2022 Prep Football Preview
Our first year dabbling in the sports realm was wildly successful and it all started with football. As we head into our second full season of high school sports coverage we want to once again provide the best product, chocked full of previews. We’ve done so by featuring every prep football team in Nicholas, Fayette, Greenbrier, Summers, Monroe, Raleigh, Wyoming, Mercer and McDowell County. That’s 21 preview stories and best of all, it’s free.
West Virginia School pushes back start date due to mold
PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Students at one school in Mercer County will not be able to start back to school until further notice due to a mold outbreak in classrooms. According to a press release from Mercer County Schools, the substance was detected on surfaces inside classrooms on Monday, August 8, 2022. This prompted the […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Governor and First Lady Justice announce next seven schools to receive Friends With Paws therapy dogs for Fall 2022
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Gov. Jim Justice and First Lady Cathy Justice today announced the next seven schools that will receive certified therapy dogs as a part of the First Lady’s Friends With Paws initiative. “Bringing these seven additional dogs into our Friends With Paws therapy dog program...
WSAZ
Hometown Hero | Meleah Fisher
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - When it comes to helping students get back on track, one band director is the first to raise her hand-- even if it’s for a rival school. Meleah Fisher says it’s all about paying kindness forward. Fisher, who is this week’s Hometown Hero,...
Gallery: Princeton hosts South Charleston in final scrimmage
Princeton – Princeton wrapped its preseason scrimmage slate Friday night with a tune up against South Charleston at Hunnicutt Stadium.
West Virginia County Schools get “Friends with Paws”
Governor Jim Justice and First Lady Cathy Justice today announced the next seven schools that will receive certified therapy dogs as a part of the First Lady’s Friends With Paws initiative. “Bringing these seven additional dogs into our Friends With Paws therapy dog program will greatly enhance our Communities In Schools initiative,” First Lady Cathy […]
wvexplorer.com
Mysterious stone face attracting curious in New River Gorge
An enigmatic stone face carved into mossy sandstone along the rim of the New River Gorge in southern West Virginia is attracting increased attention as tourism grows in the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve. Though its origins are popularly regarded as a mystery, the bas-relief countenance was likely...
WSAZ
Panic Alert System coming to Kanawha County Schools
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Ahead of the start of the school year in Kanawha County, school officials will begin work on a new safety measure to keep students safe in the classroom. The Board of Education voted unanimously at their meeting Thursday to start the installation of a phone...
West Virginia beekeeping tradition about more than honey
HINTON, W.Va. (AP) — It seems that beekeepers in West Virginia have as much to learn from honeybees as they do each other. Beekeepers in the state are getting much more than honey; they are gaining knowledge and insights from their close-knit community. In Summers County, West Virginia, Mark Lilly grew up watching his grandfather […]
Prep Football Preview: Princeton ready to go deeper into playoffs
Princeton – After a rough start to his tenure that featured four wins in his first three seasons, Princeton head coach Chris Pedigo has guided the Tigers into playoff relevancy with a pair of postseason appearances the last two seasons. The bar is now raised. “Our expectations are high,”...
wchstv.com
Flash flooding strikes southern West Virginia Sunday morning
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Another stalled line of heavy rain and thunderstorms has produced between 2 to 5 inches of rain from northern Logan County into Boone county this morning. The hardest-hit area appears to be around Danville, with the following roads closed or partially closed:. 3400 block of...
Unclaimed items being auctioned at West Virginia State Fair
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Unclaimed property such as rare coins, currency, jewelry and other collectibles will be up for auction at two events this week at the State Fair of West Virginia in Fairlea, the state treasurer’s office said. Two auctions were held last week, and the final two will be Friday and Saturday, starting […]
woay.com
Dreams Are For Living Beauty to host ribbon cutting ceremony in celebration of grand opening on August 20
Beckley, WV (W.O.A.Y.) – Dreams are For Living (D.A.F.L.) Beauty will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Saturday, August 20, in celebration of its grand opening. The ribbon cutting will occur at 1:00 pm, immediately followed by an open house ending at 5:00 pm. D.A.F.L. Beauty prides itself on making clients feel good about themselves by providing skin care products and education about skin types and treatments to address customers’ skin concerns.
Rand, West Virginia residents deal with constant high water disasters
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Monday’s unprecedented storm brought flooded roadways, destroyed homes and lost memories. All things residents in the unincorporated community of Rand said is nothing new but for their community is preventable. “We need help here, and we need it yesterday,” said Bryan Smith. Bryan Smith is the son of disabled U.S. […]
West Virginia families win $5M in settlement over classroom abuse suit
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The families of four nonverbal special education students have received $5 million in settlement money after they sued the county school system based in West Virginia’s state capitol, alleging abuse in the classroom. The Charleston Gazette-Mail obtained details of the settlement involving Horace Mann Middle School through an open records request to […]
wchstv.com
Kanawha County family of eight rebuilds in wake of devastating flood
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A retired cardiac nurse and her husband stepped in to help raise their six grandchildren in what they believed to be their forever home. Now the Boner family is left cleaning up the devastation nearly a week after Monday's floods while praying for a break from the rain.
WVDOT is hiring entry level engineers and bridge inspectors
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The West Virginia Department of Transportation (WVDOT) is actively hiring entry level engineers and bridge inspectors to work in the WVDOT Operations Division, and may have a position that’s just right for you!. Fill out your online application now through Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022,...
West Virginia National Guard to help Kanawha County with flood clean-up
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia National Guard will be heading to eastern Kanawha County to assist with flood relief and recovery in areas hit by flooding earlier this week. The Kanawha County Commission says they requested assistance yesterday, Thursday, Aug. 18 from the WVNG through the West Virginia Director of Emergency Management, G.E. […]
Comments / 0