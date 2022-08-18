ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baker County, FL

News4Jax.com

Mompreneur Marketplace: Empowerment Resources, Inc.

Founded in 2002 and incorporated in 2003 by executive director Elexia Coleman-Moss, Empowerment Resources, Inc. (ERI) is a private 501c3 nonprofit organization located in Jacksonville, Florida. Upon moving to the community in 2001, Coleman-Moss recognized the need for gender relevant programming for at-risk girls in the city. After learning about the issues girls face locally and enlisting community support, Coleman-Moss started a pilot “rites-of-passage” program called Journey Into Womanhood.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Jacksonville's best farmers market: Jacksonville Farmers Market

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Returning once again as winner for Jacksonville's best farmers market is none other than the market that's aptly named to take first place -- the Jacksonville Farmers Market, of course. Established in 1938, this market is open daily and features 100 produce stalls from...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Local
Florida Society
County
Baker County, FL
News4Jax.com

JHS offering free pet adoptions for senior citizens

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Humane Society is offering up free pets for senior citizens. On Monday, August 22, JHS is teaming up with CarePlus Health Plans for a free adoption event for senior citizens. Adoption fees for the pets will be waived for qualifying individuals. Stop by The Jacksonville Humane Society at 8464 Beach Blvd. Jacksonville, 32216 from 12 p.m. until 7 p.m. to find your newest feline friend or canine companion. All pets are microchipped, altered and vaccinated prior to adoption.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
#Domestic Violence#Business Industry#Linus Business#Charity#Hubbard House
WCJB

Leasing office worker steals rent checks from Gainesville tenants

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An apartment complex employee was arrested after sheriff's deputies say she stole money orders and checks from apartment tenants. Alachua County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested Kaitlynn Smith, 26, on Thursday. Deputies say during an audit, management discovered the leasing office employee stole more than...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Conn's HomePlus building-out at Regency Court

Conn's HomePlus is coming into the Jacksonville market with what appears to be at least three operations. The furniture, mattresses, home appliances and consumer electronics retailer is opening at the former Rooms To Go in Regency Court; hiring for a store-within-a-store at The Avenues mall Belk; and building-out a cross-dock warehouse in Northwest Jacksonville.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Advocacy
Society
Charities
News4Jax.com

'They spent their entire lives in cages': Local animal rescue organization helps to transport 60 beagles to safe shelters across US

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – An animal rescue organization based out of Jacksonville is currently taking part in the largest dog rescue operation in US history. Florida Urgent Rescue (FUR), which is based out of Jacksonville, is one of more than 60 animal rescue organizations assisting the U.S. Humane Society's efforts of transporting the animals to safer shelters across the county where they can be put up for adoption.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WCJB

Alachua County has an "urgent" need for elections workers

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There is a help wanted sign outside of precincts in Alachua County as the Supervisor of Elections Office is in need of election workers days before votes are counted. Supervisor of Elections Kim Barton released an "urgent" call for workers for the Aug. 23 primary elections....
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
thejaxsonmag.com

Lost Jacksonville: The urban core in 1928

West 13th Street near Grand Crossings. The Jacksonville Terminal Company's railyards from the new Beaver Street viaduct. 21st Street near Pearl Street in Brentwood. East Adams Street near the Gator Bowl. Looking west on Adams Street from Julia Street. Today, this is the site of the new Duval County...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Hillard teen finishes second in USA Mullet Championships

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – A Nassau County teen finished in second place on Sunday in the 2022 USA Mullet Championships. Fisher Monds, a 15-year-old from Hilliard, had been in first place but he eventually finished with 3,196 votes, just 19 votes behind first-place winner Cayden Kershaw of Wisconsin. Monds...
NASSAU COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Jacksonville's best historic neighborhood: Springfield

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – There's a lot of history in Springfield! So it should come has little surprise it's made its way back as your choice for Jacksonville's best historic neighborhood. Established in 1869, Springfield is the oldest neighborhood in Jacksonville. It's filled with restored mansions, hip...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

2 new charter schools opens Monday in the River City

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One of the nation's fastest-growing, tuition-free public charter school systems opened the doors to its two Jacksonville campuses. The IDEA Bassett on the Northside and IDEA River Bluff in Arlington will serve 1,000 children this year — with about 500 students at each campus.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
floridapolitics.com

Jax Sheriff candidate TK Waters addresses residency controversy

Republican Sheriff candidate bats back against what he says is a 'factually inaccurate smear.'. Jacksonville Sheriff candidate TK Waters is speaking out after a report suggested he's improperly registered to vote. "Waters registered to vote in Nocatee. But he doesn't live there," read the headline from The Tributary, the...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

