News4Jax.com
Mompreneur Marketplace: Empowerment Resources, Inc.
Founded in 2002 and incorporated in 2003 by executive director Elexia Coleman-Moss, Empowerment Resources, Inc. (ERI) is a private 501c3 nonprofit organization located in Jacksonville, Florida. Upon moving to the community in 2001, Coleman-Moss recognized the need for gender relevant programming for at-risk girls in the city. After learning about the issues girls face locally and enlisting community support, Coleman-Moss started a pilot “rites-of-passage” program called Journey Into Womanhood.
Free food distributions from Feeding Northeast Florida
JACKSONVILLE, fla — Get fresh groceries from one of the neighborhood distributions, free of charge!. 7 a.m. With St John the Baptist Catholic Church located at 2400 Mayport Rd. 8 a.m. With Church of Christ Odessa located at 854 Odessa Dr E. 10 a.m. With Revitalize Arlington, Inc. located...
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville’s best farmers market: Jacksonville Farmers Market
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Returning once again as winner for Jacksonville’s best farmers market is none other than the market that’s aptly named to take first place -- the Jacksonville Farmers Market, of course. Established in 1938, this market is open daily and features 100 produce stalls from...
'Girls in Jacksonville' will have new development center to learn life skills, expand their education
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — 'Girls of Virtue', a local organization aimed at helping young girls in Jacksonville achieve their highest potential, is renovating their first development center in downtown Jacksonville. “I was an 18-year-old drop out when I first encountered ‘Girls of Virtue’. They pushed me to strive and overcome...
News4Jax.com
Volunteers participate in timely cleanup of Hogans Creek after recent flooding
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Dozens of volunteers spruced up parts of Hogans Creek in Historic Springfield on Saturday. They’re out there the third Saturday of every month, but this weekend’s cleanup was timely -- on the heels of recent flooding that left cars stranded in a nearby hospital parking lot.
News4Jax.com
18th Annual Jacksonville Tattoo Convention
Head down to the 18th Annual Jacksonville Tattoo Convention happening August 19-21, 2022!. Come and find your artists at Jacksonville Tattoo Convention.
News4Jax.com
JHS offering free pet adoptions for senior citizens
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Humane Society is offering up free pets for senior citizens. On Monday, August 22, JHS is teaming up with CarePlus Health Plans for a free adoption event for senior citizens. Adoption fees for the pets will be waived for qualifying individuals. Stop by The Jacksonville Humane Society at 8464 Beach Blvd. Jacksonville, 32216 from 12 p.m. until 7 p.m. to find your newest feline friend or canine companion. All pets are microchipped, altered and vaccinated prior to adoption.
Broken doors, appliances added to the list of issues inside homes built by Richmond American Homes in Fernandina Beach
FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — It's become a pattern. Residents living in homes built by Richmond American Homes continue to reach out for help and share their complaints with First Coast News. Residents of the Amelia Walk community in Fernandina Beach have spent months begging for repairs to crooked windows,...
WCJB
Leasing office worker steals rent checks from Gainesville tenants
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An apartment complex employee was arrested after sheriff’s deputies say she stole money orders and checks from apartment tenants. Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Kaitlynn Smith, 26, on Thursday. Deputies say during an audit, management discovered the leasing office employee stole more than...
News4Jax.com
Gov. DeSantis stops in Jacksonville to tout hand-picked school board candidates, education agenda
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis will be in Jacksonville on Sunday evening for his education tour. He’s doing it to tout his list of hand-picked school board candidates and talk about his statewide and sometimes controversial education agenda. DeSantis said the candidates he has endorsed are pro-parent,...
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville’s best Mayport shrimp: Safe Harbor Seafood Market & Restaurant
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s a JaxBest repeat winner -- and for a good reason. Safe Harbor Seafood Market and Restaurant truly hits the mark on fresh Mayport shrimp. You can literally see the boats offload the seafood directly into its kitchen, which makes its way onto your plate!
Jacksonville Daily Record
Conn’s HomePlus building-out at Regency Court
Conn’s HomePlus is coming into the Jacksonville market with what appears to be at least three operations. The furniture, mattresses, home appliances and consumer electronics retailer is opening at the former Rooms To Go in Regency Court; hiring for a store-within-a-store at The Avenues mall Belk; and building-out a cross-dock warehouse in Northwest Jacksonville.
News4Jax.com
‘They spent their entire lives in cages’: Local animal rescue organization helps to transport 60 beagles to safe shelters across US
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – An animal rescue organization based out of Jacksonville is currently taking part in the largest dog rescue operation in US history. Florida Urgent Rescue (FUR), which is based out of Jacksonville, is one of more than 60 animal rescue organizations assisting the U.S. Humane Society’s efforts of transporting the animals to safer shelters across the county where they can be put up for adoption.
WCJB
Alachua County has an “urgent” need for elections workers
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There is a help wanted sign outside of precincts in Alachua County as the Supervisor of Elections Office is in need of election workers days before votes are counted. Supervisor of Elections Kim Barton released an “urgent” call for workers for the Aug. 23 primary elections....
thejaxsonmag.com
Lost Jacksonville: The urban core in 1928
West 13th Street near Grand Crossings. The Jacksonville Terminal Company’s railyards from the new Beaver Street viaduct. 21st Street near Pearl Street in Brentwood. East Adams Street near the Gator Bowl. Looking west on Adams Street from Julia Street. Today, this is the site of the new Duval County...
News4Jax.com
Hillard teen finishes second in USA Mullet Championships
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – A Nassau County teen finished in second place on Sunday in the 2022 USA Mullet Championships. Fisher Monds, a 15-year-old from Hilliard, had been in first place but he eventually finished with 3,196 votes, just 19 votes behind first-place winner Cayden Kershaw of Wisconsin. Monds...
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville’s best historic neighborhood: Springfield
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – There’s a lot of history in Springfield! So it should come has little surprise it’s made its way back as your choice for Jacksonville’s best historic neighborhood. Established in 1869, Springfield is the oldest neighborhood in Jacksonville. It's filled with restored mansions, hip...
News4Jax.com
2 new charter schools opens Monday in the River City
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One of the nation’s fastest-growing, tuition-free public charter school systems opened the doors to its two Jacksonville campuses. The IDEA Bassett on the Northside and IDEA River Bluff in Arlington will serve 1,000 children this year — with about 500 students at each campus.
News4Jax.com
Good News: Couple retrieves stolen U-Haul, unclear if all of the belongings are in place
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The search is over for a couple’s stolen U-Haul that was taken from a local hotel. According to the family, a resident saw the U-Haul Friday afternoon next to their house and called the police. The couple said they drove to Normandy Boulevard to retrieve...
floridapolitics.com
Jax Sheriff candidate TK Waters addresses residency controversy
Republican Sheriff candidate bats back against what he says is a 'factually inaccurate smear.'. Jacksonville Sheriff candidate TK Waters is speaking out after a report suggested he’s improperly registered to vote. “Waters registered to vote in Nocatee. But he doesn’t live there,” read the headline from The Tributary, the...
