Scioto County, OH

UPDATE: Woman killed in Scioto County crash identified

By Jessica Patterson
WOWK 13 News
 3 days ago

UPDATE: (1:38 P.M. Aug. 18, 2022) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol has released the name of a woman killed in a Scioto County Crash this morning.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Linda L. Murphy, 67, of Wheelersburg, Ohio died as a result of the crash that happened on State Route 823 near the Lucasville-Minford Road off-ramp.

Troopers say a vehicle traveling in the righthand northbound lane of State Route 823 struck Murphy’s vehicle, which was partially in the right lane and partially on the berm of the road. According to troopers, the crash forced Murphy’s vehicle to rotate around and go off the right side of the road. The other vehicle veered left and struck the concrete divider wall.

Vinton County, Ohio man killed in Hocking County crash

Murphy was pronounced dead at the scene from her injuries. The driver of the other vehicle was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Authorities say both drivers were wearing seatbelts and airbags deployed in both vehicles.

tThe Ohio Department of Transportation, the Scioto County Sheriff’s Department, the Portsmouth Gateway Group, the Jefferson Township Volunteer Fire Department, the Minford Volunteer Fire Department and Minford Squad 3 all assisted the OSHP in responding to the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – One person has died and another was injured in a crash this morning in Scioto County.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, troopers received a call around 7:50 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022 involving a two-vehicle crash on State Route 823 just south of the Lucasville Minford Road exit.

Troopers say one person died at the scene, and a second person was taken by ambulance for medical treatment due to injuries.

Names are not being released at this time until next of kin are notified, troopers say.

Comments / 3

WOWK 13 News

Comments / 0

