New Orleans Culinary and Hospitality Institute to host two weeks of fun-filled fundraising eventsTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Brad Pitt managed to hush up a scandal that seriously damaged his reputationDaily Car NewsNew Orleans, LA
Saints hold joint practices with the Packers, tempers flareTina HowellGreen Bay, WI
Competency evaluation ordered for mother accused of stabbing kids then posting a Facebook videoLavinia ThompsonNew Orleans, LA
How Did the Federal Government Fail New Orleans During Hurricane Katrina?Foodie TravelerNew Orleans, LA
NOLA.com
Chasing the dream: Swamp pop legend Tommy McLain won't let a second chance pass him by
Tommy McLain is enjoying the attention. Ever since his new album, “I Ran Down Every Dream,” was announced in April, the 82-year-old Louisiana musician has been fielding interviews with both local and national media outlets to talk about his first solo LP in more than 40 years. Rolling Stone featured McLain in April, and each new single has brought more interest from listeners.
NOLA.com
Femme Fatale selects queen, announces 'gems' theme for 2023 Mardi Gras
Monique R. Jones will reign over the Carnival festivities of the Mystic Krewe of Femme Fatale for 2023. The monarch, parade them, honorary grand marshal and floats were announced at The Reveal, a members-only soiree recently at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. In a draw of five...
NOLA.com
Music on tap for autumn in St. Tammany
An autumn studded with live music will soon be underway on the east side of St. Tammany Parish when Bruce Daigrepont and his Cajun band kick start it all on Sept. 7 with a concert in the backyard of the Pearl River Branch library, the first of four concerts planned this fall at branches in and around Slidell. Other scheduled highlights will include:
NOLA.com
Pastry chef Hyemin Torroll serves, cakes macarons and Korean bingsu ice at her Le Cafe Eblouir in Gretna
Hyemin Torroll always liked cooking while growing up outside of Seoul, South Korea, but she never worked in a professional culinary position until she came to the U.S. Torroll had a degree in public administration. When she decided to give cooking a try, she moved to New Orleans. Her first job was in a pastry position in the Hotel Monteleone. Since then, she has studied at Delgado Community College’s culinary program and worked in the pastry departments of the Ritz-Carlton, Royal Sonesta and Hyatt Regency. During the pandemic, she opened her own bakery, Le Cafe Eblouir, which is French for “to dazzle.” The coffee shop and bake shop is open daily at 2112 Belle Chasse Highway, Gretna. Find information at lecafeeblouir.com and @kindcakesbyhyemin on Instagram.
NOLA.com
New York's Urban Bush Women and Junebug develop a site-specific version of 'Haint Blu' in New Orleans
Dancers from New York-based Urban Bush Women explored the space outside the Andre Cailloux Center, formerly the St. Rose de Lima church on Bayou Road, last week. On Thursday afternoon, they were on the side loading dock, which for that exercise was standing in for a porch. During the first week of their residency in New Orleans, they were exploring the converted theater space inside and out to work up a site-specific version of “Haint Blu,” which in concept is grounded by a home in the South.
NOLA.com
NOLA Business Insider: Quest to revive commerce in the East led by mom and pops
As the workweek begins, we're taking a look to the east, to the lakefront and to the farms of Louisiana, Texas and Mississippi for the business news of the day. A shortage of major retailers in New Orleans East has for years nettled community residents, who believe combating negative perceptions is key to luring commerce. To do that, locals have embraced entrepreneurship and have formed a coalition to attract private investment. Jessica Williams has the story of how small businesses are working to keep dollars circulating in the East.
NOLA.com
Nell Nolan: Press Club Awards, Louisiana Landmarks, Rotary Club of New Orleans
For its 64th annual Excellence in Journalism Awards Gala, the Press Club of New Orleans booked areas in The Higgins Hotel at The National WWII Museum. Pulitzer Prize-winning editorial cartoonist Walt Handelsman of The Times-Picayune received the Lifetime Achievement Award, as did, posthumously, Nancy Parker, Fox 8 anchor and reporter. She was represented by her husband, Glynn Boyd, who accepted her award. The In Memoriam acknowledgment went to the late Malcolm P. Ehrhardt III, founder of The Ehrhardt Group “with his beloved wife, Pia.”
NOLA.com
Steamy Midsummer Mardi Gras parade is back on Aug. 27, with new, round-trip route
Expect to sweat. Expect inebriation (observed or experienced). Expect to sway and cheer as scantily clad marchers and dancers sashay by. Yes, it’s time for the annual Midsummer Mardi Gras parade and party, which is making a comeback Saturday (Aug. 27) after a two-year absence caused by the coronavirus pandemic and Hurricane Ida.
NOLA.com
Sipping wine to benefit Northshore Humane canines
The “Fine Wines for Canines” charity dinner and wine pairing to benefit the Northshore Humane Society was recently held at Tchefuncte’s Restaurant overlooking Madisonville’s beautiful scenic river. Amid the stunning backdrop of the Tchefuncte River, a sold-out crowd sipped and socialized before heading to tables to enjoy a four-course tasting paired with exquisite wines. A silent auction capped off the event, which was sponsored by Keesler Federal Credit Union. Up next for the Humane Society is their “Unleashed! Rescue Me Gala” on Nov. 12 at the Pontchartrain Yacht Club in Mandeville. Along with the music of Four Unplugged, the yacht-themed event will feature premium food and beverages, as well as live and silent auctions. For more information on tickets, visit www.northshorehumane.org.
NOLA.com
Blake Pontchartrain: A faded advertisement on Canal is a reminder of A. Shwartz and Son's 'dry and fancy' goods store
On the side of a building in the 800 block of Canal Street are the markings “A. Shwartz and Son.” It looks like an advertisement, but I can’t make out too much else. What can you tell me about it?. Abraham Shwartz was born in Germany in...
NOLA.com
One Way Love: All love, all the time
Jayce Sanchez was only 14 years old when his mother kicked him out of the house and told him to live in the family’s backyard shed in Lacombe. On one side of the shed, a chicken coop was set up amid old tires and empty beer bottles that littered the space. The other side became where the teen would spend the next several years of his childhood. He had no dresser for his clothing, no air conditioning in the Louisiana heat and very little to eat. It was just a bed and a blanket, he said.
NOLA.com
Real Superheroes will headline the Safe Harbor gala
Voting is underway to determine who will win the coveted cape and crown when the Real Superheroes of St. Tammany gala returns in September to benefit the Safe Harbor domestic violence program. It’s the 10th gala, which began as the Real Men of St. Tammany and was renamed the "Real...
NOLA.com
Blakeview: Powerful, often controversial Jefferson Parish Sheriff Harry Lee was born 90 years ago this week
One of Louisiana’s most powerful, colorful and sometimes controversial politicians, the late Jefferson Parish Sheriff Harry Lee, was born 90 years ago this week. The son of Chinese immigrants, Lee was born in the back room of his family’s Carondelet Street laundry on Aug. 27, 1932. He and his seven siblings worked in the family business. Lee graduated from LSU and served in the U.S. Air Force in Texas, where he met his wife, Lai. He returned to Louisiana and helped run his family’s Chinese restaurant, House of Lee in Metairie.
NOLA.com
Dickie Brennan's Commissary is a cafe, gourmet market and more in the Lower Garden District
Get ready to be surprised when turning onto Orange Street, a quiet little strip in the Lower Garden District tucked off Tchoupitoulas. There sits The Commissary, Dickie Brennan’s central kitchen. While it was conceived to supply everything from stocks to charcuterie and desserts to Brennan’s restaurants, it’s offering much more than that.
NOLA.com
Review: Does the Contemporary Arts Center’s ecology exhibit really care about Mother Earth?
It’s hard to sugar-coat this. The “Remember Earth?” exhibit at the Contemporary Arts Center is a failure. In general, the art itself isn’t that bad, though most of it isn’t anything to write home about. But the concept is so wrongheaded that the show, which is supposed to have something to do with green advocacy, has zero credibility.
NOLA.com
Louisiana is failing its most vulnerable children, with deadly consequences
HOUMA — Ezekiel Harry’s name echoed through the streets. Neighbors and strangers alike spent hours this summer looking for the toddler, last seen in a dinosaur shirt and burgundy shorts. “Missing” posts blanketed social media. But as they searched, the 2-year-old who loved Spider-Man already lay...
NOLA.com
Mom-and-pop shops lead the way in New Orleans East: 'There's a lot of good here'
With its massive machines that can ink a logo on everything from a block of slate to a golf ball, Universal Printing has no shortage of customers. The Lake Forest Boulevard print shop – the only one of its kind in New Orleans East – counts dozens of local churches, schools, and the Essence Festival of Culture among its clients.
NOLA.com
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell: 'We ARE NOT canceling Mardi Gras'
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell on Friday afternoon said definitively that the city's Mardi Gras celebration would proceed, clearing up confusion following her comments the previous night that a New Orleans Police Department shortage could force her to call off parades and other permitted events. "We ARE NOT canceling Mardi...
NOLA.com
UNO has received a $1.2 million grant to diversify its engineering school
The University of New Orleans has received a $1.2 million grant to grow and diversify its engineering school, and to retain women and minority students in the field. The National Science Foundation grant will fund the creation of the Center for Equity and Diversity in Engineering, within UNO's Dr. Robert A. Savoie College of Engineering.
NOLA.com
Linebacker Nick Anderson, defense control final Tulane preseason scrimmage
On the third play of a scrimmage Saturday at Yulman Stadium, Tulane linebacker Nick Anderson diagnosed a screen pass and nailed running back Tyjae Spears for a 5-yard loss to force a punt. The big hit set the tone for a dominant defensive effort in the Green Wave’s final scrimmage...
