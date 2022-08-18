Hyemin Torroll always liked cooking while growing up outside of Seoul, South Korea, but she never worked in a professional culinary position until she came to the U.S. Torroll had a degree in public administration. When she decided to give cooking a try, she moved to New Orleans. Her first job was in a pastry position in the Hotel Monteleone. Since then, she has studied at Delgado Community College’s culinary program and worked in the pastry departments of the Ritz-Carlton, Royal Sonesta and Hyatt Regency. During the pandemic, she opened her own bakery, Le Cafe Eblouir, which is French for “to dazzle.” The coffee shop and bake shop is open daily at 2112 Belle Chasse Highway, Gretna. Find information at lecafeeblouir.com and @kindcakesbyhyemin on Instagram.

GRETNA, LA ・ 23 HOURS AGO