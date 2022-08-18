Read full article on original website
NHL Rumors: David Pastrnak, J.T. Miller, And Other Rumblings
Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by Betway Sports. Ty Anderson: There are always gaps in translation but this one has to give Boston Bruins and their fans some anxiety. David Pastrnak is now in his ninth year and there are definitely some regrets. As he enters...
Bruins Almost Finalized Craig Smith Trade, Talks Hit Snag
As per a report by Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey Now , the Boston Bruins are shopping forward Craig Smith and recently came close to trading him. Murphy cites a source who was described as an “NHL source with direct knowledge of the situation” and notes that teams have shown interest in Smith and one team, in particular, seems keenly set on trying to add him. Trade talks have been ongoing and while it appears there’s no deal in place, one was almost finalized.
Islanders’ Lamoriello to Blame for Offseason Failures
The New York Islanders took another punch on the chin this week with the announcement that Nazem Kadri, who had long been connected to the Islanders, was signing a seven-year deal with the Calgary Flames. After losing Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk this offseason, Flames general manager (GM), Brad Treliving appeared hell-bent on righting the wrongs, whether he had control over them or not.
Flames Treliving & Islanders Lamoriello – Opposite Styles, Opposite Offseasons
Nazem Kadri signed with the Calgary Flames on a seven-year deal to wrap up what has been a roller coaster offseason for the team and, essentially, put a bow on the offseason altogether. In an interview on Flames TV shortly after signing the deal, Kadri talked about the decision and particularly liked the direction of the team and the moves they made during the offseason.
Rumor: J.D. Martinez’s future with Red Sox gets a pivotal update
The Boston Red Sox ended up completing a total of five moves ahead of this year’s MLB trade deadline. They did ship off catcher Christian Vazquez to the Houston Astros, and while there was much speculation that the move would then open up the floodgates for Boston to be sellers, this did not come to […] The post Rumor: J.D. Martinez’s future with Red Sox gets a pivotal update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lightning Are Holding Their Own With Brady and the Buccaneers
Many cities in the U.S. have both NHL and NFL teams. However, none have Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady — the GOAT, widely considered the best quarterback ever. When he arrived, the Tampa Bay Lightning were still reeling from their first-round sweep by the Columbus Blue Jackets in the 2019 postseason; their potential for future success was in doubt. The local media turned their full attention to the city’s new NFL mega superstar. The hockey team would have to wait.
3 Takeaways From Canada’s 5-2 Win vs. Czechia
Team Canada will once again feature in the gold medal game at the 2022 rescheduled World Juniors after defeating Czechia in the semifinals 5-2. They have now made it to three consecutive gold medal games, with their last victory coming in 2020. This was the second time this tournament Canada has beaten Czechia, with the previous game ending 5-1 in the preliminary round. The Canadians have been the best team in this tournament so far and will have a chance to win gold on home ice for the first time since 2015.
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Leafs TV, Rising Prospects & Kane
In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs’ News & Rumors, I’ll consider the changing shape of on-air media and what that might mean for Maple Leafs’ consumers. Second, I’ll share the ideas of one of The Hockey Writers’ regular readers and commenters about the shape of the bottom-six forwards and the rising prospects who might be ready for the NHL.
Avalanche Give Bowers One More Chance
When the Colorado Avalanche signed Shane Bowers to a one-year extension, the move didn’t draw a lot of attention. But this one-year deal might be the most important contract of Bowers’ professional hockey career, as it might be the last chance for the former first-round pick to make an NHL roster.
NHL Rumors: Flames, Avalanche, Canadiens, Oilers
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Calgary Flames signed Nazem Kadri and traded Sean Monahan to the Montreal Canadiens. What facilitated each deal and what is the status of these players?. In Montreal, does this mean that Carey Price is out long-term? Meanwhile, the Edmonton Oilers are said to...
Canadiens Don’t Have an NHL Starter to Replace Price Yet
The Montreal Canadiens fans were handed a huge blow this week when it was revealed that superstar goaltender Carey Price will not be playing this season and could need another knee surgery. The Habs should be alright this season with Jake Allen and Sam Montembeault playing in the net, but after that Montreal could find themselves with a goaltending issue.
2022 WJC Day 10 Preview
After nine grueling days of late summer action, the World Junior Championship is about to draw to a close, but not before crowing its medalists. Three of the four teams in action today will walk away with hardware, as Canada and Finland duel for gold (with the loser getting the silver medal), and Sweden and Czechia fight for bronze. It’s been a bizarre tournament with lackluster crowds amidst unprecedented circumstances, but the gold medal is still going to taste just as sweet at the end of it. Without further ado, let’s preview the medal games.
Jim Kaat calls one final game, retires from broadcasting
Newly minted Baseball Hall of Fame member Jim Kaat has called his last game from the broadcast booth. Kaat, 83,
