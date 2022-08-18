ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

FOX 21 Online

Wild State Sunday Market and Cider Attracts the Community

DULUTH, Minn.– With summer coming to a close soon for Wild State Cider, they brought in a new treat for their customers to celebrate their second to last Sunday Market. Wild State, teaming up with Farm Lola which is located in Wrenshall, introduced their limited time only, new Honeyberry and Apple cider. So while customers were able to walk around, listen to live music, and shop, they were also able to get a taste of the fresh new cider.
WRENSHALL, MN
740thefan.com

Bent Paddle in Duluth rolls out THC sparkling water

DULUTH, Minn. – Bent Paddle in Duluth is the latest Minnesota brewery to create a beverage containing THC. Taproom director Pepin Young says they have experience crafting CBD-based drinks and are excited to be introducing their Full Spectrum Sparkling Water. 25 oz. crowlers contain 3.5 mg of THC and 44 mg of CBD.
DULUTH, MN
