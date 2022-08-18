Read full article on original website
Related
annanews.com
Rural Health Inc. planning Narcan distribution events
Wednesday, Aug. 31, is International Overdose Awareness Day. Rural Health Inc. plans to observe the occasion by hosting various Narcan distribution events during August in the area. Naloxone HCI, otherwise known as Narcan, is a medication designed to rapidly reverse an opioid overdose, potentially saving lives in emergency narcotic situations.
annanews.com
Union County rated at medium community level for COVID-19
The Illinois Department of Public Health, IDPH, on Friday, Aug. 12, reported 26,462 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 123 deaths since Aug. 5. According to the CDC, 42 counties were rated at high community level for COVID-19. An additional 48 counties in Illinois...
annanews.com
Anna police, fire chiefs give activity reports for departments
The chiefs of the Anna Police Department and the Anna Fire Department recently shared activity reports for their departments. The reports were given at a regular meeting of the Anna City Council. Anna Police Department. Anna Police Chief Bryan Watkins gave a report for the month of July and for...
annanews.com
Watercolor painting, photography programs planned at Giant City
Watercolor painting and photography will be featured at upcoming programs scheduled at Giant City State Park near Makanda. The events are free. Registration is required. Registration, and more information, are available by calling the visitors center at the park at 618-457-4836. Outdoor Painting. Local artist Ms. Katy plans to present...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
annanews.com
Julia ‘Judy’ Bryant
Julia “Judy” Bryant, 81, of Tamms, died at 8:20 p.m. Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, at St. Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau. She was born on Jan. 19, 1941, in Fayville, the daughter of Ralph and Gertrude Bishop Burns. She was a homemaker. She was preceded in death...
Comments / 0