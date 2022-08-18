Read full article on original website
Related
WDAM-TV
Jones County Sheriff’s Department seeking suspect
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is seeking 42-year-old Frederick Cooley following an incident on Meador Road in the Calhoun community Saturday afternoon. Cooley may have sustained injuries in the incident. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Frederick Cooley is asked to call JCSD at...
WAPT
Richland police chase end in one arrest, one on-the-run
RICHLAND, Miss. — Richland police say one man is in custody and another man on-the-run after a chase and crash on Highway 49. According to police, officers stopped a car for careless driving on Highway 49 near the Raceway gas station in Richland. When the officers smelled marijuana, the...
WDAM-TV
Jones Co. deputies seeking missing person
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person. Jones County deputies are seeking 59-year-old Lewis Guy Thornton, a white male last seen on or around Aug. 9 walking in the Burnt Bridge Road area of Jones County.
WTOK-TV
Mobile man killed on Hwy. 45 in collision with deer.
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi Highway Patrol Sgt. Jameka Moore confirmed to WTOK that a man riding a motorcycle on Highway 45 North in Marion hit a deer and died around 9:20 P.M. Friday night. 45-year-old Jason Gun of Mobile was pronounced dead on the scene. A female passenger was...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WAPT
Suspect identified after arrested for business burglary
JACKSON, Miss. — A man has been arrested and charged with breaking into a Regions on Highway18. According to JPD, John Turner, 37, broke into the Regions Bank Thursday morning and stole $800 in coins. Turner was arrested shortly after the break in and charged with one count of...
WDAM-TV
Runaway teenager from Perry County found safe
PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A teenager who was reported as a runaway from Perry County has been found safe. According to the Perry County Sheriff’s Office, 17-year-old Savannah Marie Tyler was found after following up on a Crimestoppers report that gave them information on her whereabouts. Tyler was...
WAPT
Two in custody after chase from Pearl into downtown Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. — Pearl police say two people are in custody after a chase that began in Pearl ended in downtown Jackson. Police say two cars were drag racing on Interstate 20 westbound in Pearl. When police pursued them, they got off on the State Street exit and crashed at the intersection of State and Silas Brown streets in downtown Jackson.
kicks96news.com
Child Neglect and a Serial Burglar in Neshoba Arrests
LAUREN SAVAGE, 30, of Union, Hold for Investigations, LCSO. Bond $0. SHATOYA SEALES, 33, of Philadelphia, Child Neglect, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0, $0. ANTWONE SMITH, 18, of Union, Burglary of a Commercial Building or Vehicle X 8, Possession of a Stolen Firearm X 3, PPD. Bond $10,000 X 8, $5,000 X 3.
RELATED PEOPLE
Smith County man out on bond arrested for drug trafficking
SMITH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Smith County deputies arrested a man on multiple charges, including trafficking methamphetamine. After an investigation, deputies ran a search warrant at a home on SCR 86. Investigators said they found meth, marijuana, and guns inside Adam Agee’s home. Agee has been charged with trafficking methamphetamine while in possession of a […]
kicks96news.com
Neshoba County Sheriff’s Department Confiscates Narcotics and Makes Drug Arrests
The Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office received an anonymous tip about narcotics at a residence at 11660 Road 539 in Neshoba County. Investigators obtained a search warrant and discovered multiple pounds of packaged marijuana (7 kilos), including cookies, gummies, brownies, THC liquid vape pen cartridges, bulk US Currency, and multiple firearms, and also dismantled an indoor marijuana growing operation. All items were seized by the Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office and removed from the property.
WDAM-TV
Driver walks away from Perry County wreck
PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A driver escaped injury Thursday, when the vehicle left U.S. 49 near the McLaurin exit in a spin and then flipped onto its roof. The Mississippi Highway Patrol said a 2013 Chevrolet Impala driven by Kadarian Lovett was traveling north on US 49. The vehicle...
WDAM-TV
Man wanted in Mich. for murder arrested in Miss.
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - According to the Kent County, Mich., Sheriff’s Office, a man wanted in Michigan for murder was arrested in Mississippi. 64-year-old Garry D. Artman, of Florida, was wanted for the 1996 murder of Sharon Hammack. On Oct. 3, 1996, deputies located the body of a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Two people shot on Mable Street in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Two people were injured in a shooting that happened on Monday, August 15 in Hattiesburg. Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) said officers responded to the shooting just before 11:00 p.m. in the 100 block of Mable Street. At the scene, officers found that one person had been shot in […]
bobgermanylaw.com
Terry, MS - Police Investigating Death of Antonio Wade Near Morgan Dr
Terry, MS (August 20, 2022) - An adult male pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle on Saturday, August 13th. The Terry Police Chief said that the incident took place near Morgan Drive and the Interstate 55 Frontage Road in Terry. The driver of the striking vehicle fled the scene.
WLBT
Police chase ends in Terry after crossing multiple counties
TERRY, Miss. (WLBT) - A police chase that crossed multiple counties came to an end in Terry overnight, following a crash. 3 On Your Side was at the scene near OId Highway 51 and Cunningham Street, where we saw two people placed in handcuffs as officers examined their damaged vehicle.
vicksburgnews.com
Vicksburg man killed during police chase on Sunday
A Vicksburg man is dead following a police pursuit that began in Pearl and ended in Flowood on Sunday. This happens less than a month after a police chase that ended in Jackson resulted in the death of Vicksburg native Brad Pennington. The victim, Steven Pearson, 47, of Vicksburg was...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WDAM-TV
Columbia police offer parking reminders for football Fridays
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - The Columbia Police Department is asking the public to recall and respect parking restrictions as the 2022 high school football season kicks off Friday at Walter Payton Field at Garner Stadium. According to the department’s Facebook page, Branton Avenue beside Garner Stadium is closed. Only residents...
kicks96news.com
BOLO – White Kia Rio Stolen from Carthage
Carthage Police Department issued a BOLO for a vehicle stolen from Fortune Mart Tuesday morning. It is described as a white 2017 Kia Rio with a Scott County license plate. The vehicle was last seen traveling on Hwy 35 South. If you see this vehicle or have any information regarding...
WDAM-TV
MS narcotics investigator talks fentanyl as DEA works to bring more awareness to deadly drug
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Drug Enforcement Administration is recognizing today as “National Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day.”. According to the CDC, more than 150 people die every day from synthetic opioids like fentanyl. Fentanyl is 50 times more potent than heroin and 100 times more potent than morphine.
WTOK-TV
Wreck changes meaning of bank ‘drive-thru’
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A dramatic wreck shook things up at a local bank Friday morning. A car crashed into Trustmark on 621 Highway 19 N at College Park. Thankfully, no one was seriously hurt. Want more news from WTOK 11 in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our...
Comments / 1