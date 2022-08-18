ALLBLK ‘Send Help’ Exclusive Clip: Frantic Fritz Freaks Out & Someone’s Thrown Into The Pool

ALLBLK’s headline-making dark comedy “Send Help” is airing a new episode TODAY and BOSSIP’s giving you an exclusive first look!

As previously reported the half-hour series follows Fritz Jean-Baptiste(Jean Elie), a first-generation Haitian American actor who is on top of the the world since landing a starring role on fictional hit TV show, This Can’t Be Us…all while being the sole support system for his incredibly demanding Haitian family, reeling from a recent tragedy. Fritz is firing on all cylinders, until he receives a fateful call delivering the news of his show’s cancellation.

A press release adds that as Fritz struggles to conquer his feelings of imposter syndrome, the Hollywood community, and high maintenance family, he leans on his closest friends and confidantes…Patrick Cantave (Catfish Jean, Survivor’s Remorse), Nicole Cooper(Courtney Taylor, Insecure) and Sebastian “Simp” Gauyo (Amin Joseph, Snowfall), whose presence serves as a guide for Fritz, helping him navigate the difficult and often comical scenarios in his life.

Now unemployed, will Fritz be able to keep his family afloat, while struggling to overcome the challenges of, once again, “making it” in Hollywood?

Speaking of struggling to stay afloat, it looks like someone is literally doing just that after a pool-side interaction with our main character who’s so stressed that he’s imagining things.

“Send Help” Exclusive Clip

On a new episode of “Send Help” airing Thursday, August 18 on ALLBLK, Fritz is freaking out during a poolside conversation about his dissatisfaction with his life’s most recent changes.

When a somber Fitz gets up to get a drink he sees a mysterious figure–that his date

“Wait, you can see him?” asks Fitz before unceremoniously throwing the young lady in the pool as the mystery man “comes” their way.

Fritz is clearly hallucinating, but will his homegirl be sympathetic to his issues–or is his pool tossing too much to handle?

Take an exclusive look below.

A new episode of “Send Help” is now streaming on ALLBLK. Check it out HERE.