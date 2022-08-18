ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oh, Sinnerman: Marvin Sapp Tells Toking And Tootin’ Tales Of His Troubled Past Ahead Of TV One Biopic

 4 days ago

Drugs are bad m’kay?!

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Marvin Sapp is opening up about his troubled past ahead of the premiere of his TV One biopic “Never Would Have Made It: The Marvin Sapp Story”

“After my mother and father got divorced I started smoking marijuana daily at the age of twelve,” the preacher and singer told Page Six.

“I started drinking and popping pills at the age of sixteen and at eighteen I snorted my first line of cocaine.”

The gospel star isn’t shying away from owning up about the teenage rebellion he went through growing up in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

“I’ve always sung gospel music but [that was] because my mother made us go to church,” he said. “But just because we went to church did not mean the church was in us.”

Sapp says he hopes the film will help viewers understand that his faith doesn’t mean he isn’t flawed.

“Just because somebody goes to church does not make them perfect. We are all flawed in some shape, form or fashion. People need to see that because for some strange reason when they think of Marvin Sapp, people think I walk around with a halo but they don’t know my story.”

We attended the Atlanta premiere of “Never Would Have Made It: The Marvin Sapp Story” Wednesday night and witnessed the many obstacles Sapp has had to overcome.

Sapp wed his childhood sweetheart and manager MaLinda Prince Sapp in 1992, however she passed away in 2010 after being diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer.

The father of three has been single ever since, but says he believes he’s ready to wed again and that he’s a better man married than single.

“My son just got engaged. My daughter has a boyfriend. My baby girl she got a dude and I’m like, ‘Shoot I do not want to be left out. I wanna find somebody too so we could all be booed up together’.”

Alright now ladies! Sounds like Marvin is putting himself out there. Who do you think would make a good match?

“Never Would Have Made It: The Marvin Sapp Story” premieres Aug. 21 at 9 p.m. ET on TV One.

