Kansas City Chiefs DT Chris Jones has been the first player on the team named to the NFL’s Top 100 Players of 2022. Jones came in at No. 39 on the list this year, which marked his fourth time making the list. It’s also his third-best ranking on the list. He previously came in at No. 36 (2019), No. 52 (2020) and No. 34 (2021).

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 26 MINUTES AGO