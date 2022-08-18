Read full article on original website
AMC falls after Cineworld's bankruptcy warning on day 'APE' starts trading
Aug 22 (Reuters) - AMC Entertainment Holdings' shares (AMC.N) tumbled nearly 30% on Monday after UK-based Cineworld's (CINE.L) warning of a possible bankruptcy spooked investors on the same day the American cinema chain's preferred stock listing began trading.
Washington Examiner
Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just 13 days
People who receive Supplemental Security Income will soon have the first of two payments sent to them, which will equal a combined total of $1,652 for most recipients. Those eligible will receive their first payment of $841 on Sept. 1, while the second payment worth the same amount will be on Sept. 30, according to the Social Security Administration. Eligible couples will receive two payments of $1,261 in September, while essential persons, people who live with a person receiving Supplemental Security Income and provide necessary care, will receive two payments of $421 on the same days.
rigzone.com
Report Confirms Near Billion Barrel Oil Find
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited (COPL) has revealed that it has received an independent resource report confirming its deep oil discovery on its affiliate COPL America Inc’s lands in Converse and Natrona counties in Wyoming. According to COPL, which outlined that the report included conservative estimates complying with Canadian standards,...
Pfizer files for U.S. authorization of Omicron-tailored vaccine
Aug 22 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) and partner BioNTech said on Monday they had completed a submission to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for authorization of a COVID-19 vaccine adapted to target the Omicron variant.
Oil falls 4% on concerns economic slowdown may dent fuel demand
LONDON, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Oil prices fell on Monday in volatile trading, ending three days of gains, on fears aggressive U.S. interest rate hikes may lead to a global economic slowdown and dent fuel demand.
