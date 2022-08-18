Muncie police to install 22 license plate reading cameras

MUNCIE, Ind. — The Muncie Police Department will install 22 automated license plate reading (ALPR) cameras, which Mayor Dan Ridenour's administration says should help "solve and reduce violent crime."

The cameras are a product of Flock Safety, a technology company focused on law enforcement work.

According to a city release, the cameras can send officers a "real-time alert" when they detect a stolen car — or when a vehicle linked to a wanted suspect, or a missing person, is observed.

"We're very excited about it," Muncie Police Chief Nate Sloan said Thursday. "We think it's going to a serious tool, not only in reduction of crime, but in the solving of criminal activity."

The chief said the cameras, had they been in place, could have been "very helpful" in responding to some of the seven homicides in the city and Delaware County during the month of July.

More: Deadly month of July ends for Muncie, Delaware County

The ALPR cameras — purchased by the mayor's office, at a cost of about $2,500 per unit — likely will be installed by mid-September.

Sloan said the cameras would be placed "in and around areas that have a high density of vehicular traffic."

More than 100 agencies in Indiana, including the Madison County Sheriff's Department and the Indianapolis Metro Police Department, already use the Flock system. That will allow the MPD to more easily exchange information with those other agencies, according to Sloan.

STAY INFORMED AND SUPPORT LOCAL JOURNALISM: Subscribe today using the link at the top of this page.

Deputy Police Chief Melissa Criswell said the cameras were "going to be a huge resource for the community and the police department, from (investigation of) a stolen vehicle to a Silver Alert or Amber Alert."

She noted the cameras will not be used for "traffic enforcement." They do not capture the speed of vehicles.

Sloan said officials with some Muncie neighborhood associations had asked the police department to consider purchase of such equipment.

Mayor Ridenour and Police Chief Sloan will discuss the system Thursday at a "Dream with Dan" forum set for 6 p.m. at the Muncie Innovation Connector, 1208 W. White River Boulevard.

D ouglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Muncie police to install 22 license plate reading cameras