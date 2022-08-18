Read full article on original website
Business Insider
Today's mortgage and refinance rates: August 19, 2022 | Average rates decreased this week
What is a fixed-rate mortgage vs. adjustable-rate mortgage?. Mortgage rates trended down overall this week compared to last week, though they've started ticking back up over the past few days. The average 30-year fixed mortgage rate dropped to 5.13% this week, according to Freddie Mac. Current economic uncertainty has caused...
CNBC
Dollar slides further after U.S. inflation surprise
The dollar lost further ground versus other major currencies on Thursday, after traders reined in bets on an aggressive interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve after softer-than-expected U.S. inflation data the previous day. The dollar index remained on the back foot in early European trading hours, slipping 0.02% to...
Chicken wing prices have plunged to pre-pandemic levels. Here's why that's great news for the stock market.
"Inflation was the single biggest headwind for markets in 2022 and the inflection is the key to market recovery," Fundstrat's Tom Lee said.
Federal Reserve official isn’t interested in whether or not the U.S. is in a recession right now
The Federal Reserve's Neel Kashkari. The Fed remains laser-focused on fighting inflation, no matter the cost. When news hit last week that the U.S. economy had shrunk for the second consecutive quarter, everyone began asking the question: Is the country officially in a recession?. It’s complicated, experts say, as the...
Washington Examiner
Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just 13 days
People who receive Supplemental Security Income will soon have the first of two payments sent to them, which will equal a combined total of $1,652 for most recipients. Those eligible will receive their first payment of $841 on Sept. 1, while the second payment worth the same amount will be on Sept. 30, according to the Social Security Administration. Eligible couples will receive two payments of $1,261 in September, while essential persons, people who live with a person receiving Supplemental Security Income and provide necessary care, will receive two payments of $421 on the same days.
Zillow economists: Here’s the home price shift coming for your local housing market in 2023
There’s only one housing bull left standing: Zillow. Not only does Zillow disagree with the “home price correction” narrative, the Seattle-based home listing site thinks the Pandemic Housing Boom has some gas left in the tank. Between July 2022 and June 2023, Zillow predicts that U.S. home prices will rise another 7.8% (scroll down to find their metro-level predictions). That’s well above the 4.6% average annual appreciation posted since 1987.
Mortgage rates drop amid signs that inflation may have finally peaked
Mortgage rates ticked lower last week, falling back toward the 5% mark following economic reports that indicated inflation might have finally peaked.
Goldman Sachs lays out why this stock rebound looks like a bear-market rally that could soon run out of steam
Goldman Sachs said the recent rebound in stocks looks like a bear-market rally, and warned risks are looming. A bear-market rally is when stocks rise sharply after a long downturn, only to start tumbling again. Goldman said the Federal Reserve may be forced to hike interest rates harder than expected...
A soft landing of the economy is increasingly likely as inflation is set to be cut in half later this year, JPMorgan says
It is increasingly likely that inflation has peaked and is set to fall considerably, according to JPMorgan. That means the economy is more likely to stick a soft landing as the Fed slows down its interest rate hikes. "We feel the uptick in risk appetite is justified on a more...
Weekend Stock Spotlight: Jury Tells Ford To Pay $1.7B To Family, T-Mobile Hedge Fund Favorite And Why Bitcoin, Stocks Are Linked
Benzinga reviews this weekend's top stories covered by leading media outlets, here are the articles investors need to read. "Recession Is Already Here for Many Small Businesses," by Barron's Lisa Beilfuss, explains that as experts debate the state of the U.S. economy, for small businesses and households across America, recession isn’t an abstract concept or technical definition.
The stock market rally has room to run into year-end as growth stocks benefit from falling bond yields, JPMorgan says
The rally in growth stocks isn't over, and that should drive a continued stock market rally into year-end, according to JPMorgan. The bank said the key to growth stocks continuing to outperform is a decline in long-term bond yields. "We think that the tactical rebound in growth has some more...
$10 Million Bet On This Casino Stock? 4 Stocks Insiders Are Buying
Although US stocks closed lower on Friday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
Global stocks lower ahead of Federal Reserve meeting
BEIJING — (AP) — Global stocks and Wall Street futures declined Monday as investors looked ahead to this week’s Federal Reserve conference for signals about more possible U.S. rate hikes to cool surging inflation. London and Frankfurt opened lower. Tokyo and Hong Kong declined. Shanghai, the only...
Tesla's Full Self Driving To Pinch Pockets, Raoul Paul Shrugs Off Crypto Selloff, Rivian CEO's 10-Figure Paycheck: 5 Key Stories You May Have Missed From The Weekend
Market chatter dominated the weekend's news flow following Friday's sell-off on Wall Street. Foxconn is diversifying out of China to escape the heat of the China-Taiwan tensions. As earnings wind down and investors look ahead to a catalyst-starved near term, with volatility likely to be the order of the day...
Estee Lauder, Eli Lilly And These 2 Energy Stocks Are CNBC's Final Trades
On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Shannon Saccocia of Boston Private chose Estee Lauder Companies Inc EL. “Return of travel and potentially some loosening of restrictions in China bode well for this stock, I think over the course of next year,” she said. Rob Sechan...
US Futures Begin Monday In Deep-Red: Analyst Sees Profit-Taking Bringing 'Buying Opportunity' While Traders Eye Fed's Jackson Hole Event
Wall Street looks set to start the first trading session of the week on a markedly negative note, extending the downward momentum from Friday. The major U.S. averages finished the week ended Aug. 19 on a low note, with the S&P 500 Index snapping a four-week winning streak and ending down 1.2% for the week at 4,228.48.
Is Gold Really An Inflation Hedge? Raoul Pal Declares Sector 'Created Zero Value In 40 Years'
Gold is often thought of as a safe haven asset and a hedge against inflation, and investors and speculators pile into the yellow metal at times of economic uncertainty. The precious metal, however, has not capitalized on its strength amid the current downturn. Gold has lost about 4% in the...
Fed to slow to 50 bps hike in September; recession worries grow: Reuters poll
BENGALURU, Aug 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve will raise rates by 50 basis points in September amid expectations inflation has peaked and growing recession worries, according to economists in a Reuters poll, who said the risks were skewed towards a higher peak.
How Much $1,000 Invested In Apple, Meta, Amazon, Netflix, Alphabet In Mid-June Would Have Fetched Ahead Of Friday's Plunge
Tech stocks had an uninspiring first half, following which they collectively lost multi-billion dollars in market capitalization. Given the steep declines, investors began discounting a rebound as fundamentals improve, prompting bargain hunters to step in. Battered Tech Stocks Stem Rot: True to expectations, tech stocks did turn around after hitting...
Fitch Ratings: U.S. home prices could soon fall 10% to 15%￼
The Pandemic Housing Boom has given way to the Pandemic Housing Slump. Across the nation, spiked mortgage rates are translating into fewer homebuyers. On a year-over-year basis, existing home sales and mortgage purchase applications are down 15% and 18%, respectively. And single-family housing starts in July are 19% below levels hit a year ago.
