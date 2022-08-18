ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CW33

Comments / 5

Related
CW33

10 nearly $1,500 winning Texas Lottery tickets sold throughout the state

DALLAS (KDAF) — It may not be millions or even thousands of dollars but shoot, I’d be two-stepping after adding nearly $1,500 to your wallet. Anywho, some Texans will be dancing with some extra pep in their two-step as the Texas Lottery reports 10 players matched all four of the winning Texas Two Step numbers from the August 18 drawing, excluding the bonus number to win $1,464 each.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Texas#Texas City#The Texas Lottery
ValleyCentral

Four hospitalized after driver crashes into Dollar Tree

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Four people are hospitalized after a driver crashed a car through a Dollar Tree in McAllen. According to McAllen Fire Chief Jim Schultz, the driver crashed into a Dollar Tree at the 1400 block of North Ware Road. Officials detained the driver and are investigating if the driver was intoxicated at […]
MCALLEN, TX
riograndeguardian.com

Patridge: RGV ‘may run into a tight power situation’

MCALLEN, Texas – Supply chain issues could result in the Rio Grande Valley facing a shortage of electricity in the years ahead, McAllen Economic Development Corporation President Keith Patridge has warned. Speaking at a McAllen EDC board meeting last week, Patridge said he recently met with Lee Jones, community...
CW33

Reports say these are the best spots for bacon in the state of Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s time we celebrate one of the best breakfast foods and best friends to burgers today, bacon. It’s National Bacon Lovers Day on August 20! NationalToday says, “Bacon is a relatively inexpensive cut of meat, and it does have decent protein and fat content for a family that might need the calories. Spread a little National Bacon Lovers Day spirit, and give to the less fortunate.”
TEXAS STATE
CW33

$25,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold near Houston

DALLAS (KDAF) — The Cougars of the University of Houston have found themselves in the AP Preseason Top 25 College Football Poll and they’ll look to kick their season off the right way with a win against UTSA on September 3. Before the Cougs start winning, some others...
HOUSTON, TX
CW33

Check out some of the top happenings around North Texas this weekend Aug. 19-21

DALLAS (KDAF) — The weekend is here and that means it’s time to get your party on! Or, at least just chill out after a robust week of work and oh-so-fun Texas weather. We as fellow North Texans want to make sure you have some killer plans to fill up your social calendar for the weekend of August 19-21. We scoured the interwebs and did some managing to find some of the best things to do around town.
TEXAS STATE
KRGV

LIST: Rio Grande Valley cities distributing sandbags

With the potential for rain in the Rio Grande Valley increasing as a tropical storm warning goes into effect for Willacy and Cameron counties, several cities announced they are distributing sandbags to residents. CAMERON COUNTY. WHEN: Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022 from 7 a.m. through noon. WHERE:. • Commissioner Precinct 1...
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
CW33

Texas rice farmers losing thousands due to drought, limited water from LCRA

LISSIE, Texas (Nexstar) — Months of triple-digit temperatures and little rain across Texas are affecting the livelihoods of rice farmers. For Tim Gertson, it’s costing him thousands. “The consequence to me personally is around the tune $150,000 to $200,000 in lost profit,” Gertson said. “As droughts worsen and...
sbnewspaper.com

Budweiser pours into Brownsville

The production of one of the better-known beers in the country (Budweiser) came to a complete stop when the national ban on sale, manufacture, and transportation of alcohol took place. “Prohibition,” was the dry movement implemented by the 18th Amendment and the Volstead Act. The ban was in place from...
CW33

Counties with the highest COVID-19 death rate in Texas

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 death rates in Texas using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Counties are ranked by the highest cumulative death rate per 100k residents as of August 18, 2022. Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 death rates in your state.
TEXAS STATE
CW33

CW33

Dallas, TX
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KDAF, virtual channel 33 (UHF digital channel 32), is a CW-affiliated television station licensed to Dallas, Texas, United States and serving the Dallas–Fort Worth Metroplex. KDAF is owned by Irving-based Nexstar Media Group. KDAF’s studios are located off the John W. Carpenter Freeway (State Highway 183) in northwest Dallas, and its transmitter is located south of Belt Line Road in Cedar Hill.

 https://www.cw33.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy