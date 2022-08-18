Read full article on original website
Related
Local gourmet cookie store in the running for H-E-B's Quest for Texas Best
AUSTIN, Texas — Beloved Texas-based grocery store H-E-B is hosting the final round of its Quest for Texas Best competition this week. One Central Texan will be included in the mix. The prize? Thousands of dollars and a spot on H-E-B shelves nationwide. Ashley Cameron, owner of Love &...
10 nearly $1,500 winning Texas Lottery tickets sold throughout the state
DALLAS (KDAF) — It may not be millions or even thousands of dollars but shoot, I’d be two-stepping after adding nearly $1,500 to your wallet. Anywho, some Texans will be dancing with some extra pep in their two-step as the Texas Lottery reports 10 players matched all four of the winning Texas Two Step numbers from the August 18 drawing, excluding the bonus number to win $1,464 each.
Texas is filled with dog-friendly cities study shows, check out the best & the rest
DALLAS (KDAF) — Man’s best friend, the goodest of boys and girls, dogs. We love to love dogs, no matter if you’re a dog person or not who can resist petting a puppy with the floppiest of ears, the widest of eyes, and a tail that just won’t stop wagging?
2 $13,743 winning Texas Lottery tickets sold throughout state from Wednesday’s Lotto Texas drawing
DALLAS (KDAF) — Now it ain’t no $11 million jackpot but adding nearly $14,000 to the bank account sure is nice. That’s what the Texas Lottery reports happened for two lucky players from Wednesday night’s Lotto Texas drawing. The winning numbers were 10, 15, 17, 36, 50, and 51.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Four hospitalized after driver crashes into Dollar Tree
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Four people are hospitalized after a driver crashed a car through a Dollar Tree in McAllen. According to McAllen Fire Chief Jim Schultz, the driver crashed into a Dollar Tree at the 1400 block of North Ware Road. Officials detained the driver and are investigating if the driver was intoxicated at […]
riograndeguardian.com
Patridge: RGV ‘may run into a tight power situation’
MCALLEN, Texas – Supply chain issues could result in the Rio Grande Valley facing a shortage of electricity in the years ahead, McAllen Economic Development Corporation President Keith Patridge has warned. Speaking at a McAllen EDC board meeting last week, Patridge said he recently met with Lee Jones, community...
Texas Resident Now A Millionaire After Claiming Monster Lottery Prize
The winning ticket was purchased in Arlington.
Reports say these are the best spots for bacon in the state of Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s time we celebrate one of the best breakfast foods and best friends to burgers today, bacon. It’s National Bacon Lovers Day on August 20! NationalToday says, “Bacon is a relatively inexpensive cut of meat, and it does have decent protein and fat content for a family that might need the calories. Spread a little National Bacon Lovers Day spirit, and give to the less fortunate.”
Border’s bad rap, strict development rules discourage builders and buyers, Realtor says
A woman from the Rio Grande Valley has been selected to the National Association of Realtors 2023 National Academy of Leadership Class, which starts Sept. 1. She and a local developer say that neither the border wall nor perception of the border are helping the South Texas market and they hope to change that.
‘Dangerous days’: These will be the hottest Texas counties in 2053, study finds
A withering July gave a preview of the sustained, dangerously hot temperatures that will become increasingly common in Texas over the next three decades, according to a new study.
$25,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold near Houston
DALLAS (KDAF) — The Cougars of the University of Houston have found themselves in the AP Preseason Top 25 College Football Poll and they’ll look to kick their season off the right way with a win against UTSA on September 3. Before the Cougs start winning, some others...
Jackpot worth over $360,000 won at casino near Oklahoma/Texas border
DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone’s dream is hitting a lottery jackpot worth millions and millions of dollars or pulling the lever of a slot machine and seeing the triple sevens come across your screen and screaming jackpot at you with bright lights and sounds. That dream was a reality...
KRGV
McAllen first responders on standby in George West after sustained rain
McAllen firefighters along with other RGV first responders are on standby in George West. George West is anticipating flooding over the weekend after sustained rain. McAllen crews are equipped with a flood water boat to help with any water rescues.
Check out some of the top happenings around North Texas this weekend Aug. 19-21
DALLAS (KDAF) — The weekend is here and that means it’s time to get your party on! Or, at least just chill out after a robust week of work and oh-so-fun Texas weather. We as fellow North Texans want to make sure you have some killer plans to fill up your social calendar for the weekend of August 19-21. We scoured the interwebs and did some managing to find some of the best things to do around town.
Viral TikTok Calls These Texas Hangouts A 'Red Flag'
The TikToker says it's a reg flag for people to hang out at these popular spots.
KRGV
LIST: Rio Grande Valley cities distributing sandbags
With the potential for rain in the Rio Grande Valley increasing as a tropical storm warning goes into effect for Willacy and Cameron counties, several cities announced they are distributing sandbags to residents. CAMERON COUNTY. WHEN: Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022 from 7 a.m. through noon. WHERE:. • Commissioner Precinct 1...
Texas rice farmers losing thousands due to drought, limited water from LCRA
LISSIE, Texas (Nexstar) — Months of triple-digit temperatures and little rain across Texas are affecting the livelihoods of rice farmers. For Tim Gertson, it’s costing him thousands. “The consequence to me personally is around the tune $150,000 to $200,000 in lost profit,” Gertson said. “As droughts worsen and...
Vicente Gonzalez and wife defied property tax law for eight years by claiming two homestead exemptions
AUSTIN, Texas — U.S. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez, D-McAllen, and his wife ran afoul of property tax law for at least eight years as each claimed homestead exemptions on properties they separately owned. They fixed the issue last year, when his wife, Lorena Saenz Gonzalez, removed the homestead exemption on her property. But from 2014 to […]
sbnewspaper.com
Budweiser pours into Brownsville
The production of one of the better-known beers in the country (Budweiser) came to a complete stop when the national ban on sale, manufacture, and transportation of alcohol took place. “Prohibition,” was the dry movement implemented by the 18th Amendment and the Volstead Act. The ban was in place from...
Counties with the highest COVID-19 death rate in Texas
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 death rates in Texas using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Counties are ranked by the highest cumulative death rate per 100k residents as of August 18, 2022. Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 death rates in your state.
CW33
Dallas, TX
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
KDAF, virtual channel 33 (UHF digital channel 32), is a CW-affiliated television station licensed to Dallas, Texas, United States and serving the Dallas–Fort Worth Metroplex. KDAF is owned by Irving-based Nexstar Media Group. KDAF’s studios are located off the John W. Carpenter Freeway (State Highway 183) in northwest Dallas, and its transmitter is located south of Belt Line Road in Cedar Hill.https://www.cw33.com
Comments / 5