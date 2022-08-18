Read full article on original website
tamuc.edu
Several A&M-Commerce Students and Faculty Participate in DCI￼
Many students and faculty from Texas A&M University-Commerce participate in Drum Corps International (DCI) during the past summer. DCI has been a leader in producing events for the world's most elite and exclusive marching ensembles for student musicians and performers. The annual DCI Tour sees performance ensembles compete in a variety of competitive events.
Como-Pickton CISD Welcomes Three New Administrative Personnel
Como-Pickton CISD extends a big Eagle welcome this semester to three new administrative personnel. The new CP Elementary Principal and Secretary are Jim and Tammy Shaw. “We are so honored to have them join our CP family,” said Lydia Walden, Como-Pickton CISD Assistant Superintendent. Como-Pickton also welcomes Buck Haynes...
Alba-Golden ISD mourning loss of student
ALBA, Texas (KETK) – Alba-Golden ISD is mourning the loss of one of their students. The district announced on Facebook the passing of one of their students, high school junior Asa Davis. They have shared the news of Davis’ passing with secondary students this morning and have grief counselors on campus available to students today. […]
East Texas Community Rallies Behind School Janitor
JACKSONVILLE, Texas — A Jacksonville community is rallying behind a Nichols Intermediate janitor who has been working there since its doors opened 21 years ago. Mr. Jones is beam of laughter wherever he goes. But you wouldn’t be able to tell that Jones is going through a hard time right now.
Report says this North Texas city hosts one of the best Oktoberfest celebrations in the country
Oktoberfest. It's one of those things where everyone can gather together and set aside all differences to enjoy some beer drinking, great music and German foods-galore.
Jarad L. Kent of Tyler, Texas listed as one of the Best Lawyers in America 2023
Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism- Clarence Edmond Shackelford, Community Publicist:. Jarad Kent joined the Wilson Elser Moskowitz Edelman & Dicker back in January 2022 when they opened up office space here in Tyler with Matt Rowan. Their office is in the Regions Bank building in downtown Tyler. They are technically a satellite office of the Dallas office.
Texas Forced to Deal with Massive Resignation and Retirements of Teachers
Texas is seeing a massive wave of retirements and resignations of teachers.National Cancer Institute/Unsplash. One of the greatest jobs someone can have is being a teacher. However, many teachers are getting burned out from years of teaching. One former Texas teacher Dr. Selena Smith worked for the Dallas ISD for 16 years and as a teacher for 11 of those years. Smith told WFAA, that it was a wonderful experience, but she often felt like she wasn't being heard from district officials on how to help students. Amid the frustrations, she quit.
One Chinese Buffet Restaurant in Tyler, TX Closed For Good
While I realize there was more than one Chinese buffet restaurant in Tyler, Texas when I heard people talking about Yami Buffet being closed in Tyler, Texas I had to investigate for myself. My wife and I had only visited Yami Buffet one time but we both enjoyed the food quality and variety, but we now know that the restaurant has closed down even if the reader board out front still says they are open.
easttexasradio.com
Sulphur Springs Council To Hold Special Session At 12.15pm On Tuesday 08.23
An Executive Session will be at noon by Texas Government Code, Title 5, Chapter 551 – §551.071, Consultation with Attorney; and §551.087 Deliberations Regarding Economic Development Ashoka Steel. Reconvene into an open session. Pledge of Allegiance to the United States Flag, Texas Flag, and invocation. Discussion/Action on...
The World Famous Chicago Style Pizza was Created by a Wills Point, Texas Native
It's fun when you run across a "I did not know that moment." Especially when that moment is something that originated from East Texas. This particular tidbit of East Texas history involves a food created in the midwestern city of Chicago and has become synonymous with that city throughout the world, deep dish pizza.
starlocalmedia.com
Change of scenery: Celina draws brand-new slate of district opponents
The Celina football team was already bracing for change with an impending move back up to Class 4A Division I, but realignment dealt the Bobcats more than just that. A shift into District 7-4A Division I deals Celina a completely new slate of district opponents, including four from Dallas ISD and a first-year varsity program out of Frisco ISD. The state-ranked Bobcats will still carry the mantle as favorites to hoist another conference title, but doing so will mean wading through a schedule that includes DISD programs Carter, Pinkston, North Dallas and Wilmer-Hutchins. Only Pinkston and Wilmer-Hutchins have played Celina over the past 15 years.
Cook, Attorneys Beyond Frustrated over Wait
Kerry Max Cook remains in a “purgatory of uncertainty” while waiting for the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals to rule on the former death row inmate’s claim of actual innocence, his attorneys said. Delaying a vacatur of criminal charges against him “serves no purpose other than to...
Beware Lindale and Tyler, Texas as a Tragic Story is a Free PlayStation 5 Scam
Scammers are basically thieves without physically breaking into your home or car. They will use all kinds of methods to take your money or steal your personal information to be used in another scam. Sadly, even with so many warnings put out there, thousands of people fall victim to a scam every day. One such scam has been going around East Texas over the last week that uses a tragic story to bait you into a too good to be true deal.
KXII.com
Beloved Texoma veterinarian dies
BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - People from all over the Texoma are mourning the loss of Dr. Friede Wells, the founder of Bryan County Animal Hospital. Dr. Friede Wells has been known and loved by the community for over 55 years. After yesterday’s news of her passing, community members are remembering the good that she has done for their animals.
Small-town charm permeates lakeside Rockwall, just 30 minutes east of Dallas
Picturesque sunsets at the lake, great golf, and small-town charm are par for the course in Rockwall, which is just 30 minutes east of Dallas. Live music is also big — there’s a reason why Rockwall was voted the Free Live Music Capital of North Texas. From unwinding...
Watch This Rare Video of Bobcats Playing at a Golf Course in Plano.
Bobcat is a wildcat species that is usually found throughout North Texas. Although bobcats are not an endangered species as other wildcats, it is incredibly weird to see one of them because of their secretive nature and their nocturnal activities. A man in Plano was able to take a video of a wild bobcat and her three kittens. The animals were playing in the backyard of a house in the Gleneagles Country Club.
71-Year-Old Roy McCarty Died In A Fatal Accident In Anderson County (Anderson County, TX)
DPS Troopers responded to a fatal crash that killed a man from Palestine. A bicyclist rode out in front of a truck tractor on US 79, a southwest-bound route, at about 3 p.m. Aug 18, according to [..]
Flood Watch Issued for Most of North Texas
A flood watch has been issued for North Texas.Osman Rana/Unsplash. Governor Greg Abbott is monitoring the threat of flooding across the state. Fox 4, reports that a flood watch has been issued for North Texas for Sunday. Abbott had a call with over 350 local emergency response leaders. Abbott discussed what support might be needed in case the heavy rainfall turned to flood.
KLTV
2 teens killed in Alba crash
ALBA, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas Department of Public Safety has confirmed that two teenagers were killed on US 69 in a crash. According to DPS, a 16-year-old boy from Alba and an 18-year-old, identified as Ginger Durham of Mineola, died in the crash. The preliminary investigation shows a 2005...
10 Restaurants To Try Before The Summer Ends
Kids are back to school, fall is only a month away and we are as close to Halloween as we are to the last Memorial day, time is of the essence! Check our bucket list and plan your last days of summer. Let’s begin with our favorite restaurants. After two...
