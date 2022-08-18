Read full article on original website
Michigan State Hockey’s 2022-2023 schedule released
The Michigan State Spartans hockey team has released its full 2022-2023 season schedule, including the full Big Ten slate. MSU returns to the ice at Munn Arena in just 46 days from now for its first season under the leadership of new head coach Adam Nightingale. Michigan State previously released...
Michigan State women’s soccer opens season over past weekend 1-0-1
The Michigan State women’s soccer team began its second season under head coach Jeff Hosler this past week with a two-game road trip and emerged 1-0-1 on the weekend. The Spartans defeated Bowling Green 2-0 on Thursday and tied Cincinnati on Sunday, notching a 0-0 shutout. The victory over...
Michigan State Football’s best possible outcome this season
Michigan State football is almost upon us. Now is the time to get those predictions finalized for the season. There is no doubt that Michigan State overperformed last season. Its preseason win total was set at four, and it won 10 regular season games. This year, the preseason win total is set at 7.5 wins at many sportsbooks. What if everything goes right, akin to last season? Here is the best-case scenario for MSU football this season.
2022 College Football Math-Based Previews
In this series, The Only Colors’ self-appointed Chief Data Scientist leads us on a math-based journey through the 2022 college football season. The series starts with some background as well as a thorough analysis of the 2022 Michigan State Spartans’ schedule. The series then continues to analyze the rest of the Big Ten, the rest of the Power Five and the Group of Five. Finally, we wrap up the series with some postseason predictions for bowl games and the year’s first taste of Bad Betting Advice.
Michigan State Commitment Scouting Report: Gehrig Normand
We started our series about Michigan State’s 2023 basketball recruiting class with an in-depth look at high-flyer Coen Carr, now we turn to Texas and lay eyes on another wing commit in Gehrig Normand from Birdville. The decently-athletic, sharp-shooting guy from the Fort Worth area makes a comparison to...
