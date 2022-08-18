Michigan State football is almost upon us. Now is the time to get those predictions finalized for the season. There is no doubt that Michigan State overperformed last season. Its preseason win total was set at four, and it won 10 regular season games. This year, the preseason win total is set at 7.5 wins at many sportsbooks. What if everything goes right, akin to last season? Here is the best-case scenario for MSU football this season.

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 2 HOURS AGO