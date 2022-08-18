This Restaurant Has The Best Chicken Tenders In Pennsylvania
A Philadelphia restaurant is being credited for having the best chicken tenders in Pennsylvania .
Eat This, Not That compiled a list of the best chicken tenders in every state which included Love & Honey Fried Chicken as the top choice for Pennsylvania.
"Visitors to Love and Honey consistently rate the chicken as excellent, describing it as golden brown, fried to perfection, and juicy," Eat This, Not That's Jessica Farthing wrote. "The tenders are soaked in buttermilk, fried, and drizzled with just a little honey for a salty and sweet combo for your palate. All of the sauces are made from scratch, as are the cookies, sweet potato pie, and cornbread muffins with honey butter."
Eat This, Not That ' s full list of the best chicken tenders in every state is included below:
- Alabama- Foosackly's
- Alaska- Kriner's Diner
- Arizona- Four Peaks Brewing Company
- Arkansas- Stickyz Rock n' Roll Chicken Shack
- California- Birdies
- Colorado- Birdcall
- Connecticut- Mystic Pizza
- Delaware- The Farmer & The Cow
- Florida- Huey Magoo's
- Georgia- Spanky's Pizza Galley and Saloon
- Hawaii- Down the Hatch
- Idaho- The Lift
- Illinois- Chicken Lit Tenders & Wings
- Indiana- Maxine's Chicken & Waffle
- Iowa- Christopher's
- Kansas- Paul & Jack's Tavern
- Kentucky- Grime's Fast Food Restaurant
- Louisiana- Raising Cane's
- Maine- Crown Fried Chicken
- Maryland- Gino's Burgers & Chicken
- Massachusetts- Thornton's Fenway Grill
- Michigan- Uncle Joe's Chicken Fingers
- Minnesota- The Coop
- Mississippi- Abner's Famous Chicken
- Missouri- Civil Kitchen
- Montana- Roost Fried Chicken
- Nebraska- Blatt Beer & Table
- Nevada- Original Chicken Tender
- New Hampshire- The Puritan Backroom
- New Jersey- Urban Chicken
- New Mexico- Frank's Famous Chicken & Waffles
- New York- Sticky's
- North Carolina- Rocky's Hot Chicken Shack
- North Dakota- No Bull Steakhouse
- Ohio- Tender Towne
- Oklahoma- The Drum Room
- Oregon- Bae's Fried Chicken
- Pennsylvania- Love & Honey Fried Chicken
- Rhode Island- Royal Fried Chicken
- South Carolina- Boxcar Betty's
- South Dakota- The Keg
- Tennessee- McDougal's Chicken Fingers and Wings
- Texas- Street's Fine Chicken
- Utah- Riverside Corner
- Vermont- Chicken Charlie's
- Virginia- Sweetwater Tavern
- Washington- Heaven Sent Fried Chicken
- West Virginia- Quaker Steak & Lube
- Wisconsin- Cream City Cluckery
- Wyoming- Peaches' Family Restaurant
