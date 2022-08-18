This Restaurant Has The Best Chicken Tenders In Pennsylvania

Photo: Getty Images

A Philadelphia restaurant is being credited for having the best chicken tenders in Pennsylvania .

Eat This, Not That compiled a list of the best chicken tenders in every state which included Love & Honey Fried Chicken as the top choice for Pennsylvania.

"Visitors to Love and Honey consistently rate the chicken as excellent, describing it as golden brown, fried to perfection, and juicy," Eat This, Not That's Jessica Farthing wrote. "The tenders are soaked in buttermilk, fried, and drizzled with just a little honey for a salty and sweet combo for your palate. All of the sauces are made from scratch, as are the cookies, sweet potato pie, and cornbread muffins with honey butter."

Eat This, Not That ' s full list of the best chicken tenders in every state is included below: