Amarillo, TX

kgncnewsnow.com

Panhandle Plains To Donate

The Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum is temporarily giving up two vehicles to Perdue Acoustics. This will allow the company to tour the region in an effort to stimulate excitement in the STEM curriculum.in the Window On a Wider World program. The vehicles are going to WOWW’s Jay Perdue, the traveling STEM...
PANHANDLE, TX
Happy, TX
Canyon, TX
Bushland, TX
Amarillo, TX
Amarillo, TX
agdaily.com

Tyson Foods is planning a $200M Amarillo expansion

Tyson Foods announced Thursday that the company will invest $200 million at its Amarillo, Texas, beef plant. Plans include expanding and upgrading operations and better servicing employees with a team member well-being area. The project is slated to begin this fall and includes the construction of a 143,000-square-foot addition to...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Traffic Alert: Amarillo area lane closures

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Motorists around Amarillo have some new lane closures this week. Watch for mowing and edging operations along I-27 and I-40 the Amarillo city limits throughout the week. Some ramps may be temporarily closed while edge work takes place. This will be a moving operation. On Monday,...
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Santa Fe Depot Adding New Pavilion

The historic Santa Fe Depot will add a covered pavilion, on Friday they broke ground. Adding this new structure will benefit the community and will be designed in a style that respects the history of the Depot. Mayor Ginger Nelson says this is very important and it’s a win for...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo under flood advisory

AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT)— According to a message from the Amarillo Office of Emergency Management (OEM), officials have issued a flood advisory due to the threat of significant flooding this weekend. Officials stated that the rain is forecasted in the amount of 2 to 4 inches over the next two days. According to previous reports from MyHighPlains, […]
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

Amarillo Has Some Very Interesting and Weird Street Names

Do you ever wonder how streets are named and how they come up with their names? Amarillo is filled with all sorts of weird street names. There are areas of town that have themes. Lonesome Dove division, yep all the streets are named after characters in the movie. Strawberry Fields, it's all street names of Beatle songs. There's an area where all the streets are named after Ivy League Schools. Downtown Amarillo is all Presidents' names.
AMARILLO, TX
theshelbyreport.com

Producer Owned Beef Receives $12M For Processing Facility

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced that the state will support the creation of Producer Owned Beef’s processing facility in Amarillo through the Texas Enterprise Fund. The facility is the first in the U.S. to be owned by cattle producers and operated by beef processing industry veterans. Abbott’s office presented...
AMARILLO, TX
inforney.com

Sunray incident resolved peacefully

According to Sunray Police Department Chief Colt Farni, the incident behind Thursday's school lockdown was a man threatening himself with a gun in the 200 block of Avenue J. He had barricaded himself inside a residence. Farni said the initial call about the situation came in at 7:22 a.m. The...
SUNRAY, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Potter County deputies find missing Amarillo teenage girl

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — UPDATE: Ksanet Ashmelasn was located by Potter County deputies. "She is safe and has been returned to her home," said Amarillo police. The Amarillo Police Department is searching for a missing teenage girl. Ksanet Ashmelasn, 16, was last seen at 5:30 p.m. leaving an apartment...
AMARILLO, TX
The Amarillo Pioneer

Amarillo Area Lane Closures for Next Week

The following list of Amarillo area lane closures is for the week of August 21, 2022, and was provided by the Texas Department of Transportation. Watch for mowing and edging operations along I-27 and I-40 the Amarillo city limits throughout the week. Some ramps may be temporarily closed while edge work takes place. This will be a moving operation.
AMARILLO, TX

