San Mateo County, CA

Local residents urged to share their experiences with long COVID

Public health agencies in San Francisco are on a mission to better understand long COVID, and they need your help. “Aside from the devastating impact COVID has had on societally marginalized communities, we have no idea what the long-term consequences will be,” said Kim Rhoads, MD, MPH, from the UC San Francisco (UCSF) Department of Epidemiology and Biostatistics.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Report identifies Bay Area's most segregated neighborhoods

A new report by the Bay Area Equity Atlas says 10 percent of the region's census tracts are segregated "areas of white wealth." The report, posted online July 27, analyzes all of the region's 1,572 U.S. Census tracts by race and income in order to quantify areas of high segregation.
PIEDMONT, CA
San Mateo County, CA
Health
Redwood City, CA
Government
San Carlos, CA
Government
City
San Carlos, CA
Redwood City, CA
Health
Local
California Health
County
San Mateo County, CA
Local
California Government
City
Redwood City, CA
San Mateo County, CA
Government
Off-campus UC Berkeley student housing bans white people from common areas

An off-campus housing co-op for University of California, Berkeley students bans white people from entering common spaces to “avoid white violence” — sparking criticism that the policy inflames racial tensions. The five-story, 30-room “Person of Color Theme House” near the school requires students to declare their race...
BERKELEY, CA
California COVID Updates: New Variants Emerge, Omicron Boosters

Newly updated COVID-19 boosters will be available to teens and adults "in a few short weeks," White House COVID coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha said this week. The new boosters target the omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5, as well as the original strain of the virus. BA.5 accounts for nearly 90% of new COVID cases in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Laguna Honda crisis never should have happened

On the surface, the nightmare that is the federal crackdown on Laguna Honda Hospital appears to be a failure by San Francisco to address some problems at the legendary hospital and some bureaucratic tangles at the federal level that are preventing the city from fixing the problems. Now the feds...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Analysis of Downtown Recoveries Reveals Post-Pandemic Winners and Losers

A recent analysis by the Institute of Governmental Studies at the University of California, Berkeley compares the recovery of downtowns using new data provided by mobile phones to expand beyond the typical indicators of downtown vitality: office vacancy rates, public transit ridership, and retail spending. The study finds wide variation...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
California Is Leaking Vital High-Income Taxpayers

After 170 years of population growth — occasionally explosive growth — California is now experiencing population loss for the first time. As foreign immigration and birth rates declined, they no longer offset net losses in state-to-state migration. Since 2010, 7.5 million people have left California while 5.9 million people have come from other states.
CALIFORNIA STATE
BHS responds to bomb plot arrest

On June 1, the Berkeley Police Department reported arresting a 16-year-old after receiving the tip that he was recruiting other high schoolers to enact a mass shooting and/or bombing at Berkeley High School. The teen turned himself in on May 30, BPD said. He has since pleaded guilty to a...
BERKELEY, CA
Kingswood Capital Management LP screws the American public at Lucky grocer’s pharmacies

Kingswood Capital Management LP screws the American public at Lucky grocer’s pharmacies. Oakland - In recent days it was reported that the pharmacies at Lucky grocers in Oakland, the Bay Area, and across the state are set to be closed around August 24, 2022. This will have an extreme negative impact upon tens of thousands of people who are dependent on getting their covid vaccinations, and medications such as insulin and other life saving drugs in a timely manor at their nearby Lucky grocers.
OAKLAND, CA
Church Sues Police Department, City for Taking Its Weed and Shrooms

A religious organization in Oakland, California, that celebrates controlled psychedelic mushrooms and marijuana use is suing the city, the police department and one of its officers for allegedly violating its First- and 14th-Amendment rights in connection with a 2020 raid that seized substances from its building, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.
OAKLAND, CA
Pasadena Mayor’s Statement Regarding San Rafael School Incident

Pasadena Mayor, Victor Gordo, issued a statement regarding the incident at San Rafael Elementary School. To the residents of our community and the parents of the children who attend San Rafael Elementary School:. As Mayor of Pasadena, and as an alumnus of PUSD schools, I represent a very diverse population...
PASADENA, CA

