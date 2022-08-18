ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Dodgers News: Dodgers Bullpen About to Get a Bazooka-Powered Boost

By Jeff J. Snider
Inside The Dodgers
Inside The Dodgers
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lnoxy_0hM7oP1700

Brusdar Graterol, who has been injured since mid-July, is nearing the completion of his rehab assignment in Triple-A and should rejoin the Dodgers this weekend.

Dodgers relief pitcher Brusdar Graterol , sidelined since mid-July with a sore shoulder, is getting closer to a return to the big leagues. Nearing the end of his successful rehab stint with Triple-A Oklahoma City, there's just one last thing Graterol needs to do, according to Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register :

Relief pitcher Brusdar Graterol is scheduled to pitch on back-to-back days for Triple-A Oklahoma City on Friday and Saturday. If all goes well, that would complete his rehab assignment and Graterol would rejoin the Dodgers on Sunday.

View the original article to see embedded media.

After writing that in the Register, Plunkett got even better news from Dodgers manager Dave Roberts on Wednesday:

Graterol is scheduled to pitch tonight (Wednesday) for OKC and then again tomorrow (Thursday), instead of the originally reported Friday and Saturday. If all goes according to plan, that puts him in line to return from the injured list this weekend when the Dodgers come home to play the Marlins.

Graterol had a rough first couple months of the season, but he was cruising in the month leading up to his injury. In 16 innings since June 5, Graterol had a 1.13 ERA with 14 strikeouts and no walks to lower his season ERA from 4.81 to 3.35.

Graterol is the first of hopefully several important returns for the Dodgers bullpen. Blake Treinen has been rehabbing with Graterol in OKC and should return in early September. Yency Almonte's timeline is less defined, but hopefully somewhat similar. The returns of those three relievers, combined with Evan Phillips, Caleb Ferguson, and the suddenly outstanding David Price, could create quite a bullpen as the Dodgers head towards the postseason.

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yency Almonte
Person
Caleb Ferguson
Person
Brusdar Graterol
Person
Evan Phillips
Person
Blake Treinen
Yardbarker

Yankees GM Brian Cashman made a huge mistake at the trade deadline

The New York Yankees were completely obliterated by the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday night, courtesy of another dud by starting pitcher Frankie Montas. Montas has been incredibly disappointing since being acquired from the Oakland Athletics, giving up 14 earned runs in 14 innings with the Yankees. During that time...
MLB
NBA Analysis Network

Lakers Land D’Angelo Russell In Blockbuster Trade Scenario

If you could take an NBA fan from the 1970s and pluck them into 2022, they would hardly know what they were watching. The game has changed fundamentally – and radically. There are almost too many major differences to count. In those times, there was no three-point shot. By 2022, almost half the shots taken in the NBA come from behind the arc.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bazooka#Dodgers News#Triple A#Okc
Yardbarker

Dodgers Release Pedro Báez & Tony Wolters

As the Los Angeles Dodgers get ever-closer to clinching the National League West with multiple pitchers set to return from the injured list, they released a pair of veteran players with Major League experience this week in Pedro Báez and Tony Wolters. Báez was originally signed to a Minor...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Gavin Lux starting for Dodgers Sunday

The Los Angeles Dodgers listed Gavin Lux as their starting second baseman for Sunday's game against the Miami Marlins. Lux will bat seventh and handle second base Sunday while Max Muncy moves to the hot corner, Justin Turner takes over at designated hitter, Will Smith moves back behind the dish, and Austin Barnes takes a seat.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
Yardbarker

Dodgers All-Star Pitcher Remains Hero for Dave Roberts

15 wins, 0.86 WHIP and 2.12 ERA. That's the stat line that will make any batter shake in fear when they face Dodgers All-Star pitcher Tony Gonsolin. There's no doubt throughout the organization that Gonsolin's monster pitching has correlated to the top of the line success the Dodgers have had all season long.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Braves radio broadcaster fires shot at Marcell Ozuna in first at-bat since DUI arrest

Marcell Ozuna is not a popular figure among Atlanta Braves fans right about now. The struggling outfielder found himself in off-field trouble yet again over the weekend as he was arrested for driving under the influence early on Friday. Ozuna was not in the Braves lineup on Friday or Saturday but returned to action on […] The post Braves radio broadcaster fires shot at Marcell Ozuna in first at-bat since DUI arrest appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB
Larry Brown Sports

Joe Maddon has brutal quote about Angels after firing

Joe Maddon was fired as manager of the Los Angeles Angels on June 7, ending a longtime association with the franchise. In a new interview, Maddon suggests that association is over for good. Maddon played in the Angels organization from 1975 to 1979, then coached within the organization through 2005,...
MLB
Inside The Dodgers

Inside The Dodgers

Los Angeles, CA
8K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on the Los Angeles Dodgers

 https://ww.si.com/mlb/dodgers

Comments / 0

Community Policy