TribeTokes To Launch THC Vaping Products In Massachusetts Via Blue Box Brands
TribeTokes LLC, has partnered with regional operator Blue Box Brands to debut its line of Delta 9 THC vaping products exclusively at licensed adult-use and medical dispensaries in Massachusetts by Q3 2022. "Our mission from Day 1 was to introduce a cleaner vaping product with no fillers or synthetic ingredients,...
Are These Trump-Inspired Kidnappers Giving Weed A Bad Name? Investigators Call Gov. Whitmer Plotters Pot-Smoking Morons
The defense rested Friday in Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s kidnap trial after a witness described two of the defendants, Barry Croft Jr. and Adam Fox, as pot-smoking loudmouths. The men's defense lawyer said his clients are far from thought leaders but argued that FBI agents and whistleblowers prompted their...
After Trump Mar-a-Lago Raid, This GOP Congressional Candidate Says He'd Put FBI Agents 'In A Body Bag'
The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s raid on former President Donald Trump’s Florida home on Aug. 8 has been a polarizing event. Now, a Republican congressional candidate is speaking out about the incident, with harsh words for the FBI. Martin Hyde, the Republic candidate for the U.S. House, called...
