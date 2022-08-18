ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EWN

Macro Guru Raoul Pal: Most Participants Are Underinvested in Ethereum

Crypto Expert and Macro Guru Raoul Pal declared on Twitter today that he believes most participants are still underweight in Ethereum. The Founder of Real Vision Academy followed on to say that the pain will be at higher entry points, around $2,300. Raoul Pal was famously previously bullish on Ethereum...
Ethereum Hard Forks Will Not Receive Our Support – Chainlink

Chainlink has declared its stance regarding the upcoming Ethereum PoS transition and possible network hard forks. The oracle network supports Ethereum’s upgrade to a Proof-of-Stake consensus. Forked versions of ETH’s Proof-of-Work blockchain will not be supported by the protocol. The news comes as speculations regarding a hard fork...
Bitcoin and Ethereum”Incredibly Oversold” States Bloomberg Analyst: Forbes

Bloomberg Intelligence senior commodity strategist Mike McGlone stated that Bitcoin trades at a substantial discount. McGlone highlights several observations when making his case, such as technical analysis focusing on key indicators such as the 100-week moving average. McGlone stressed the Federal Reserve’s critical role in the price of equities and...
Circle (USDC) Will Support Ethereum’s PoS Merge Chain Only

USDC stablecoin Issuer Circle has plans to solely support the Ethereum Proof-of-Stake chain post-merge. Circle announced the decision on Tuesday amid rising speculations regarding a Proof-of-Work hard fork by major Ethereum miner Chandler Guo. The digital asset firm stated that only a “single valid version” of USDC can exist....
Crypto Deposits On Binance Have Increased Over The Past Year: CZ

According to Binance CEO CZ, crypto deposits on Binance have steadily increased over the past year. CZ further added how BTC balance on exchange is highest as compared to other cryptocurrency exchanges. Binance’s CEO Changpeng Zhao is in the news again, this time for tweeting key metrics concerning crypto deposits...
Dogecoin, Shiba Inu Are Leading The Current Crypto Price Rally

Memecoins Dogecoin and Shiba Inu are top gainers of the current crypto market. Doge is up 9% ($0.08506) at press time while Shiba Inu is up 1% at $0.00001611. Meme cryptocurrencies Dogecoin and Shiba Inu are rallying ahead in terms of pricing as the market gradually recovers from its months-old crypto slump. At press time the prices of Doge are up 8% at $0.08477, while Shiba Inu is currently sitting at $0.00001618, up 0.86% according to Coinmarketcap.
Ethereum World News, a U.S.- and U.K.-centric organization founded in June of 2017, is a media outlet predicated on providing pertinent, up-to-date, and impactful news stories in the Bitcoin, cryptocurrency, and blockchain industry.

