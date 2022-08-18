Read full article on original website
Ethereum Is The Most Prospective Blockchain For Web3, Hard Forks Not Necessary – DeBank
DeFi aggregator DeBank believes that Ethereum hard forks could be counterproductive. DeBank also shared these remarks after naming ETH’s network as the most prospective chain for Web3 solutions and apps. The service said they do not plan to support any hard forks during ETH’s transition to Proof-of-Stake. Chainlink...
Wallet Connected To Celsius CEO Alex Mashinsky Cashed Out CEL During Token’s Recent Surge
Blockchain data from crypto intelligence firm Nansen and Arkham Intelligence identified a couple of transactions completed on a wallet identified as Mashinsky’s. The wallet sold 17,475 CEL and swapped them for 28,242 Ether, according to Etherscan. Mashinsky is reportedly one of the largest Celsius Token holders after the Celsius...
Macro Guru Raoul Pal: Most Participants Are Underinvested in Ethereum
Crypto Expert and Macro Guru Raoul Pal declared on Twitter today that he believes most participants are still underweight in Ethereum. The Founder of Real Vision Academy followed on to say that the pain will be at higher entry points, around $2,300. Raoul Pal was famously previously bullish on Ethereum...
Ethereum Hard Forks Will Not Receive Our Support – Chainlink
Chainlink has declared its stance regarding the upcoming Ethereum PoS transition and possible network hard forks. The oracle network supports Ethereum’s upgrade to a Proof-of-Stake consensus. Forked versions of ETH’s Proof-of-Work blockchain will not be supported by the protocol. The news comes as speculations regarding a hard fork...
Ethereum Price Headed to $2,000 as Ethereum Goerli Merge Goes Live
Ethereum has entered its final phase after the testnet executed successfully on the Goerli network. Mainnet merge will occur sometime in September with tentative date set as Sep 17. Ethereum Price has responded positively with a 14% increase in anticipation to the merge. Ethereum Enters Final Phase of Merge. Ethereum...
Robinhood To Face US Market Manipulation Claims Over “Meme Stock” Rally : Reuters Report
According to a U.S judge, the stock trading platform Robinhood Markets Inc should face market manipulation claims. This lawsuit was one of many brought against the platform after it temporarily barred customers from purchasing stocks back in Jan 2021, such as GameStop and AMC. Robinhood prices surged in May after...
OpenSea’s Rival NFT Marketplace Magic Eden Announces Support For Ethereum NFTs
Leading Solana NFT Marketplace Magic Eden announces support for Ethereum NFTs. The firm will also be adding comprehensive features to allow users to trade ETH NFTs and make payments in SOL/ETH or via credit cards. Magic Eden, the Solana-centric NFT platform is expanding its base and has recently announced multichain...
Justin Sun Pledges 1 Million ETH To Hard Fork As Ethereum Miners Generate $11 Billion In 2022
Revenue from Ethereum mining has surpassed proceeds boasted by Bitcoin miners. Arcane research shows that ETH miners have generated around $11 billion in 2022 so far. Bitcoin miners have managed $10 billion as of press time. Ethereum’s switch to Proof-of-work could ultimately eliminate the role of miners on the network....
Ethereum Classic’s Hashrate, Transactions up 24% and 62% in One Month as Ethereum’s Merge Draws Nearer
Ethereum Classic’s metrics have seen a significant increment this month due to Ethereum’s merge being scheduled for mid-September. Ethereum Classic hashrate has increased by 23.90% since the beginning of July. Its daily transactions have also increased by 62.90%. Ethereum Classic’s price has also increased by over 200% in...
Binance Labs Invests in Cross-Chain Staking Protocol Ankr After $500 Million Web3 Fund
Ankr protocol has received fresh capital from Binance Labs, Binance’s venture capital arm. The exact amount invested remains undisclosed at press time. The pair previously collaborated to build out key infrastructure for the BNB Chain. Ankr provides support by delivering DeFi composability to BNB Liquid Staking as well. Zhao’s...
Bitcoin and Ethereum”Incredibly Oversold” States Bloomberg Analyst: Forbes
Bloomberg Intelligence senior commodity strategist Mike McGlone stated that Bitcoin trades at a substantial discount. McGlone highlights several observations when making his case, such as technical analysis focusing on key indicators such as the 100-week moving average. McGlone stressed the Federal Reserve’s critical role in the price of equities and...
SEC To Require Crypto Exposure Report From Hedge Funds – WallStreetJournal
The U.S. SEC could launch a new policy for hedge funds as crypto adoption grows. Hedge funds might soon be required to report on their exposure to cryptocurrencies. Such firms would do so through the so-called Form PF. Gary Gensler said the move could provide more insight into the operations...
Cardano (ADA) Staking Goes Live On Swiss Digital Bank Sygnum Along With ETH 2.0, ICP, And Tezos
Sygnum has added Cardano staking to its bank-grade yield-generating portfolio. The banks’ users can now take ADA tokens on a platform with Institutional-grade security, per the announcement. ADA becomes the fourth crypto asset to join Sygnum’s portfolio along with Ethereum 2.0 and Tezos. This comes as the Cardano...
Circle (USDC) Will Support Ethereum’s PoS Merge Chain Only
USDC stablecoin Issuer Circle has plans to solely support the Ethereum Proof-of-Stake chain post-merge. Circle announced the decision on Tuesday amid rising speculations regarding a Proof-of-Work hard fork by major Ethereum miner Chandler Guo. The digital asset firm stated that only a “single valid version” of USDC can exist....
Crypto Deposits On Binance Have Increased Over The Past Year: CZ
According to Binance CEO CZ, crypto deposits on Binance have steadily increased over the past year. CZ further added how BTC balance on exchange is highest as compared to other cryptocurrency exchanges. Binance’s CEO Changpeng Zhao is in the news again, this time for tweeting key metrics concerning crypto deposits...
$10 Trillion Asset Manager BlackRock Unveils Bitcoin Spot Exposure Via Private Trust
BlackRock has announced a private trust for institutional clients. The trust will focus on providing direct exposure to Spot Bitcoin for the firm’s institutional customers. Investors based in the U.S. would be the first to tap this offering, per Thursday’s statement. The giant asset manager recently teamed up...
Dogecoin, Shiba Inu Are Leading The Current Crypto Price Rally
Memecoins Dogecoin and Shiba Inu are top gainers of the current crypto market. Doge is up 9% ($0.08506) at press time while Shiba Inu is up 1% at $0.00001611. Meme cryptocurrencies Dogecoin and Shiba Inu are rallying ahead in terms of pricing as the market gradually recovers from its months-old crypto slump. At press time the prices of Doge are up 8% at $0.08477, while Shiba Inu is currently sitting at $0.00001618, up 0.86% according to Coinmarketcap.
Coinbase’s COIN Token Price Soars Past 35% After The Exchange Inks A Deal With Asset Management Firm BlackRock
Coinbase shares have soared past 35% after the exchange announced its newest partnership with asset management firm BlackRock. At press time, Coinbase’s native token is up 17% sitting at $93.18 after touching an ATH of $105 earlier today. Earlier today Coinbase announced its newest partnership with one of the...
South Korea’s FSC Amps Up Crypto Policy Efforts, 13 Digital Asset Bills In Review
South Korea’s top financial regulator hopes to speed up crypto standardization. A special task force was officially commissioned on Thursday to oversee this process. 13 proposals on digital asset regulations await review by the task force, per reports. Authorities also plan to kick start efforts on a complete regulatory...
Binance-WazirX Acquisition Was Never “Complete”: Binance’s CEO Changpeng Zhao
Binance CEO CZ has made a surprising Twitter announcement, stating that the WazirX-Binance transaction was never complete. CZ further added that Binance does not own any equity in Zanmai Labs, the entity that operates WazirX. Binance’s CEO Changpeng Zhao has made surprising declarations regarding the Indian crypto exchange WazirX.
