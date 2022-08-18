Read full article on original website
Summit Daily News
Walking Our Faith: What will you take with you?
In six weeks, I will publish my last column for the Summit Daily News and then I’ll get in my SUV with Bear and Kiki, my two Newfoundland dogs in the back, and begin the long drive to Maine where I’ve rented a cabin near the sea from October to May.
Summit Daily News
This week in history Aug. 19, 1922: Planning for Labor Day, school and more baseball
This week in history as reported by The Summit County Journal the week of Aug. 19, 1922. Labor Day celebration plans are nearing fast completion. Plans for Labor Day have almost been complete during the past week. While the financial committee isn’t done, enough money has been assured to carry out one of the greatest celebrations ever staged in Summit County.
Summit Daily News
VSON’s outreach program provides year-round support for young skiers, hockey players and more.
If your kids are involved in after-school sports in either Summit or Eagle Counties, there’s a good chance you’re already familiar with Rachel Freeman, Outreach Athletic Trainer at Vail-Summit Orthopaedics & Neurosurgery. After all, Freeman acts as a go-between to offer more simplified access to VSON’s free sports...
Summit Daily News
Top 5 most-read stories last week: Servers’ tips are lower, a possible La Nina winter and a vehicle fire on I70
Stories in this list received the most page views on SummitDaily.com in the past week. 1. Summit County servers stung by lack of visitors with lowest occupancy rates since 2015. Tips have been low for Summit County businesses this summer. Tim Applegate, managing partner and partial owner at Sauce on...
Summit Daily News
Summit’s Lasse Konecny notches second place finish at Breck Epic
Breckenridge’s Lasse Konecny started the 2022 mountain bike season believing that he may not make it to a single starting line. Facing multiple health issues in the weeks leading up to the start of the season, Konecny felt like his season had buckled before it had even started. Despite...
Summit Daily News
Fueling the Future fundraiser to support Summit County nonprofits through 12-hour bike ride
Tyler Zipperer from Biked Goods and a coach of the Team Summit cross-country mountain bike team has organized the Fueling the Future fundraiser — a 12-hour bike ride in order to help “fuel the future” of Summit County alongside other nonprofit organizations. The nonprofit organizations that will...
Summit Daily News
Senior, toothless therapy cat in Summit County spreads joy from the comfort of his stroller
Harry Stuart’s second chance at life has brought love to him and happiness to many. Harry is a formerly obese, 15-year-old cat with no teeth. At one point, it may have seemed like life was over for Harry. After 14 years, his owner died and he was surrendered to JJ’s Helping Paws shelter in Cañon City.
Summit Daily News
For Ruby Ranch residents, years of advocacy and planning brings wildfire mitigation
For property owners of Ruby Ranch, years of advocating, planning and work have come to fruition as work crews complete fire mitigation in the wilderness near their homes to limit the risks of wildfire. Various groups — including the United States Forest Service, Summit County government and Summit County Wildfire...
Summit Daily News
Summit County second-home owners report struggles if their properties aren’t paid for by short-term renters
Summit County second-home owner Rick Davis said he wishes he never bought property in the county. Davis said he and his wife, Teresa, who live in Austin, Texas, have brought their sons to Summit County since 1988 routinely to ski and spend time outside as a family. His sons loved...
Summit Daily News
Summit County local builds bond with daughter through her work on James Webb Space Telescope
Floating one million miles away from Earth is a telescope that has been a witness to fantastic space formations that will help to unearth the story of the universe. It has also been a witness to a relationship between a mother and daughter. Rebecca Espina grew up in Summit County,...
Summit Daily News
Breckenridge Ski Resort to offer year-round child care to employees
In a time where finding child care has become difficult for parents in communities across the state, Breckenridge Ski Resort is planning to bring in more than a dozen year-round spots for its employees. Jody Churich, vice president and chief operating officer at the resort, said that she went on...
Summit Daily News
Summer rain dampens revenue by diminishing crowds at both Dillon Reservoir marinas
Storms have kept wildfire risks at bay throughout the summer, but they also kept crowds at bay across Dillon Reservoir’s two marinas. Managers at both marinas said weather this summer resulted in an increased number of refunds and reschedules for boat reservations. “The rain is, obviously, not great for...
Summit Daily News
Coloradan sentenced to 45 days in prison in Jan. 6 riot case
A Colorado man was sentenced Tuesday to 45 days in prison, three years of probation, $2,500 fine and $500 restitution after he pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Daniel Michael Morrissey , who was arrested in...
Summit Daily News
Letter to the Editor: Breckenridge Town Council messed up the zones according to land use district guidelines
To Breckenridge’s mayor, town council, planning commission and overlay committee:. I own a condo at Mill Run, which is in Land Use District 30.2. It abuts Land Use District 24 and Land Use District 30. Let’s review the guidelines for these land use districts. District 24 is in...
Summit Daily News
Scrimmage tests Summit football team prior to the start of the season
Editor’s note: An earlier version of the article indicated that the Summit High School football team is in the 4A classification. The Summit High School football team is in the 3A classification. It’s not quite football season in Summit County but on Saturday, Aug. 20 it got a whole...
Summit Daily News
Law officials comment on panhandling rules in Summit County
Residents have raised questions and concerns about panhandlers on medians near the Interstate 70 exits in Silverthorne and the Dillon Dam Road in Dillon. Local law enforcement has heard the questions but have said there’s little to be done and encouraged residents to be skeptical to whom they give money.
Summit Daily News
Law officials urge caution as scammers posing as sheriff’s deputies target Summit County
Local law enforcement has received several reports of fraud calls with a caller impersonating a Summit County Sheriff’s deputy. This person sounds very convincing and threatening, but no one will call you for money or to send gift cards over the phone, according to the Breckenridge Police Department. The...
Summit Daily News
Letter to the Editor: All investments come with risk, including Summit County’s housing market
All investments come with risk, and that’s just as true in Summit County as it is elsewhere. Homebuyers take on risk when they buy a home. Housing markets do decline, occasionally, historically, even though they’ve been on a rapid ascent of late. Making a leveraged investment in a home by taking on debt (i.e., a mortgage) increases that risk.
Summit Daily News
Summit County COVID-19 incidence rate dips for another week
Summit County’s COVID-19 incidence rate went down in the past week. According to the county’s website, its cumulative seven-day incidence rate is 103 cases per 100,000 people, down from 135 cases last week. From Wednesday, Aug. 10, to Wednesday, Aug. 17, the county totaled 32 new cases. In...
Summit Daily News
Ask Eartha: How can I get others to care about water conservation?
Dear Eartha, even with all the rain, my neighbor’s sprinklers are running every day. It drives me crazy. Is there anything I can do?. It’s downright discouraging to see sprinklers running in the rain, especially since we’re still in a drought. Yep, despite the deluge. Just last week, federal officials gave Western states more time to negotiate water cutbacks required to protect the Colorado River, which is used for drinking water, agriculture and power supplies.
