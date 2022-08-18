ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summit County, CO

Summit Daily News

Walking Our Faith: What will you take with you?

In six weeks, I will publish my last column for the Summit Daily News and then I’ll get in my SUV with Bear and Kiki, my two Newfoundland dogs in the back, and begin the long drive to Maine where I’ve rented a cabin near the sea from October to May.
BRECKENRIDGE, CO
Summit Daily News

This week in history Aug. 19, 1922: Planning for Labor Day, school and more baseball

This week in history as reported by The Summit County Journal the week of Aug. 19, 1922. Labor Day celebration plans are nearing fast completion. Plans for Labor Day have almost been complete during the past week. While the financial committee isn’t done, enough money has been assured to carry out one of the greatest celebrations ever staged in Summit County.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Colorado State
Colorado Obituaries
County
Summit County, CO
Summit Daily News

Summit’s Lasse Konecny notches second place finish at Breck Epic

Breckenridge’s Lasse Konecny started the 2022 mountain bike season believing that he may not make it to a single starting line. Facing multiple health issues in the weeks leading up to the start of the season, Konecny felt like his season had buckled before it had even started. Despite...
BRECKENRIDGE, CO
#Windy Point
Summit Daily News

Breckenridge Ski Resort to offer year-round child care to employees

In a time where finding child care has become difficult for parents in communities across the state, Breckenridge Ski Resort is planning to bring in more than a dozen year-round spots for its employees. Jody Churich, vice president and chief operating officer at the resort, said that she went on...
BRECKENRIDGE, CO
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Summit Daily News

Coloradan sentenced to 45 days in prison in Jan. 6 riot case

A Colorado man was sentenced Tuesday to 45 days in prison, three years of probation, $2,500 fine and $500 restitution after he pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Daniel Michael Morrissey , who was arrested in...
DENVER, CO
Summit Daily News

Law officials comment on panhandling rules in Summit County

Residents have raised questions and concerns about panhandlers on medians near the Interstate 70 exits in Silverthorne and the Dillon Dam Road in Dillon. Local law enforcement has heard the questions but have said there’s little to be done and encouraged residents to be skeptical to whom they give money.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

Letter to the Editor: All investments come with risk, including Summit County’s housing market

All investments come with risk, and that’s just as true in Summit County as it is elsewhere. Homebuyers take on risk when they buy a home. Housing markets do decline, occasionally, historically, even though they’ve been on a rapid ascent of late. Making a leveraged investment in a home by taking on debt (i.e., a mortgage) increases that risk.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

Summit County COVID-19 incidence rate dips for another week

Summit County’s COVID-19 incidence rate went down in the past week. According to the county’s website, its cumulative seven-day incidence rate is 103 cases per 100,000 people, down from 135 cases last week. From Wednesday, Aug. 10, to Wednesday, Aug. 17, the county totaled 32 new cases. In...
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

Ask Eartha: How can I get others to care about water conservation?

Dear Eartha, even with all the rain, my neighbor’s sprinklers are running every day. It drives me crazy. Is there anything I can do?. It’s downright discouraging to see sprinklers running in the rain, especially since we’re still in a drought. Yep, despite the deluge. Just last week, federal officials gave Western states more time to negotiate water cutbacks required to protect the Colorado River, which is used for drinking water, agriculture and power supplies.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO

