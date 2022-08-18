CONCORD, CA (August 19, 2022) — Housefresh.com recently analyzed Instagram selfies across the U.S. and it turns out Concord, CA, is the most smiling city in the country. The report concluded: “On a citywide scale, Concord [boasts] both the highest average happiness rating and most intense smiles. The hometown of Tom Hanks is said to be a quiet and pleasant place to live: moderately wealthy, moderately liberal, and more affordable than similar cities nearby.”

