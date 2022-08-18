ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martinez, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pioneerpublishers.com

Is Concord really the happiest city in the U.S?

CONCORD, CA (August 19, 2022) — Housefresh.com recently analyzed Instagram selfies across the U.S. and it turns out Concord, CA, is the most smiling city in the country. The report concluded: “On a citywide scale, Concord [boasts] both the highest average happiness rating and most intense smiles. The hometown of Tom Hanks is said to be a quiet and pleasant place to live: moderately wealthy, moderately liberal, and more affordable than similar cities nearby.”
CONCORD, CA
pioneerpublishers.com

Pioneer Athlete Spotlight on De La Salle’s Hugh Conrad

When young Hugh Conrad was in Clayton Valley Little League, he played catcher and loved being behind the plate where he was able to see the game in front of him. He also enjoyed blocking most wild pitches. As a fourth grader he played lacrosse in a friend’s backyard and...
CONCORD, CA
pioneerpublishers.com

Students get to snooze later due to state law in effect this fall

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA (August 19, 2022) — Students now have more time to sleep, with a new state law pushing back middle school and high school start times. In an effort to combat sleep deprivation and promote overall health, Senate Bill 328 says middle schools can’t start before 8 a.m. and high schools can’t start before 8:30 a.m. The law took effect July 1.
CONCORD, CA
pioneerpublishers.com

Contra Costa nonprofit Opportunity Junction opens recruitment for job training programs

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA (August 20, 2022) — Nonprofit organization Opportunity Junction (OJ) is actively accepting applications for its workforce development programs’ September classes. The Administrative Careers Training (ACT) and Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) courses will be offered in person at no cost for low-income motivated job seekers...
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Martinez, CA
Local
California Entertainment
City
Walnut Creek, CA
pioneerpublishers.com

Concord Police Conducting DUI Patrols Friday night

CONCORD, CA (August 19, 2022) — Additional officers from the Concord Police Department will patrol the city on Friday night. The DUI patrol starts at 8 PM Aug. 19, until 2 AM. Officers will look for drivers suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs. The Concord...
CONCORD, CA
pioneerpublishers.com

One arrested Friday during Concord PD DUI enforcement patrol

CONCORD, CA (August 21, 2022) — Concord Police Department arrested one driver on suspicion of DUI while conducting a DUI enforcement patrol on 8/19/2022. Drivers charged with DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license. Concord Police Department reminds the public...
CONCORD, CA
pioneerpublishers.com

It’s (still) fire season. Are you prepared? Go-bag packed?

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA (August 20, 2022) — As we continue to experience extremely dry conditions coupled with wildfires starting earlier every year, the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District (ConFire) recommends that property owners create defensible space around their structures. This can be done by removing dead, dry...
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy