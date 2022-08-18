ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bibb County, GA

13WMAZ

Person shot in Lamar County

LAMAR COUNTY, Ga. — In a Facebook post, the Lamar County Sheriff's Office said that they are currently investigating a shooting that happened on Fredonia Church Road on Sunday. One suspect has been taken into custody after a shooting, and one person has been taken to an area hospital.
LAMAR COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

18-year-old arrested for drugs, guns on Wren Avenue

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — An 18-year-old was arrested after the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office was called in reference to a group of males standing in the street with guns. According to the BCSO, Gang Unit members responded to the call on Wren Avenue around 6:53 p.m. Investigators arrived...
BIBB COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

Vehicle chase in Houston County leads to arrest of armed robbery suspects

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A vehicle pursuit in Houston County led to 2 arrests Friday morning. The Georgia State Patrol says around 7 a.m., a trooper attempted to conduct a traffic stop on an Infinity SUV for following too close and improper tag display on Interstate 75 North in Houston County. The driver didn’t yield for the trooper, and instead initiated a chase.
HOUSTON COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

Warner Robins Police investigating after woman found dead

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Warner Robins Police say they're investigating after a woman was found dead near the 600 block of South Pleasant Hill Road. According to a Facebook post from the Police Department, there was no signs of trauma to the woman's body. Coroner James Williams says there's...
WARNER ROBINS, GA
41nbc.com

Bibb deputies: 18-year-old woman dies after Friday night shooting

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – An 18-year-old woman is dead after a Friday night shooting. According to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release, the shooting happened near the corner of Dellwood Drive and Dellwood Court just after 11:30. Deputies were told 18-year-old Jamaya B. Warner of Macon was...
MACON, GA
The Georgia Sun

3-year-old shot in Macon

MACON — A 3-year-old was shot in Macon Thursday night and is currently in critical condition according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office. Details of the shooting are scarce, but here is what we know so far. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an Aggravated Assault incident...
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

DA: Man found guilty in 2020 Academy Sports robbery

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - The man responsible for robbing a Macon sporting goods store was convicted in court Thursday. In a post to Facebook, the Macon Judicial Circuit District Attorney's office says a jury convicted 31-year-old Earl Daniel Purnell of Armed Robbery and Possession of a Knife during the Commission of a Felony.
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Man shot on Jeffersonville Road in Macon

MACON, Ga. — A man was shot on Jeffersonville Road Saturday night, just before 10 p.m. In a statement by Bibb County Public Affairs, deputies responded to a report of a person firing multiple shots in the area. When they arrived, they found that a 40-year-old man had been...
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Deputies: Arrests made in Macon apartment complex shooting that left two dead

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Two people have been charged in a north Macon shooting that left two dead and two others hurt. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says 37-year-old Shaqwonda Lakisha Russell and 38-year-old Kenneth Eugene Williams Jr. have been charged in the July shooting deaths of 26-year-old Roctavia Edwards and 17-year-old Jayden Ellington at Waverly Pointe apartments on Forest Hill Road. Two other teens were shot.
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Teen shot in a home on First Avenue in Macon

MACON, Ga. — Just after reports of a shooting at Circle K on Friday night, Bibb County Sherriff's office say they responded to another shooting. The shooting happened just after 12:30 a.m. Saturday morning, they received a call that a house was shot at on First Avenue. A 16-year-old...
MACON, GA

Community Policy