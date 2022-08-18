CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A total of four people were injured after a 29-year-old man mishandled his gun, shooting himself and three others, Lovejoy police said. Police say they responded to Walmart for a persons shot call. When they arrived, officials determined that Michael Walton had been negligent with his gun when it fired a round, striking him and three others.

CLAYTON COUNTY, GA ・ 15 HOURS AGO