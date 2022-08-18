Read full article on original website
Four shot inside Clayton County Walmart after man mishandles gun, police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A total of four people were injured after a 29-year-old man mishandled his gun, shooting himself and three others, Lovejoy police said. Police say they responded to Walmart for a persons shot call. When they arrived, officials determined that Michael Walton had been negligent with his gun when it fired a round, striking him and three others.
4 people shot after gun accidentally discharged inside Lovejoy Walmart, police say
LOVEJOY, Ga. — A man is in Clayton County Jail after police said he triggered a bizarre sequence of events. When it ended, he had accidentally shot himself, along with three other customers inside a busy Walmart, all with a single bullet. Police said it all started when a...
Person shot in Lamar County
LAMAR COUNTY, Ga. — In a Facebook post, the Lamar County Sheriff's Office said that they are currently investigating a shooting that happened on Fredonia Church Road on Sunday. One suspect has been taken into custody after a shooting, and one person has been taken to an area hospital.
18-year-old arrested for drugs, guns on Wren Avenue
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — An 18-year-old was arrested after the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office was called in reference to a group of males standing in the street with guns. According to the BCSO, Gang Unit members responded to the call on Wren Avenue around 6:53 p.m. Investigators arrived...
Vehicle chase in Houston County leads to arrest of armed robbery suspects
PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A vehicle pursuit in Houston County led to 2 arrests Friday morning. The Georgia State Patrol says around 7 a.m., a trooper attempted to conduct a traffic stop on an Infinity SUV for following too close and improper tag display on Interstate 75 North in Houston County. The driver didn’t yield for the trooper, and instead initiated a chase.
‘She chose wrong:’ Spalding County 911 dispatcher arrested on meth charges
SPALDING COUNTY ,Ga. — A 911 dispatcher in Spalding County is behind bars and facing multiple drug charges. Earlier this week, Spalding County Sheriff Darrell Dix said deputies were serving an arrest warrant at 59-year-old Susan Kimberly Lynch’s home when they found methamphetamine in plain sight. Deputies also...
2 arrested for selling drugs out of Ga. auto repair shop, deputies say
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — “Editor’s Note:” Police initially identified an adjacent business as involved in the bust but have corrected their information to say that business was not involved. STORY: The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two men after receiving multiple tips regarding illegal drug...
Monroe County deputies arrest 2 in drug bust at auto repair shop
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — Monroe County deputies have arrested two people Thursday in a drug investigation at Forsyth Tire and Auto located at 596 Indian Springs Drive in Forsyth. According to a news release from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, deputies began an investigation and found out that the...
2 arrested for selling drugs out of Ga. car dealership, deputies say
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two men after receiving multiple tips regarding illegal drug activity occurring at a local car dealership. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On Thursday, deputies served a search warrant at So Easy Auto...
Warner Robins Police investigating after woman found dead
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Warner Robins Police say they're investigating after a woman was found dead near the 600 block of South Pleasant Hill Road. According to a Facebook post from the Police Department, there was no signs of trauma to the woman's body. Coroner James Williams says there's...
Bibb deputies: 18-year-old woman dies after Friday night shooting
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – An 18-year-old woman is dead after a Friday night shooting. According to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release, the shooting happened near the corner of Dellwood Drive and Dellwood Court just after 11:30. Deputies were told 18-year-old Jamaya B. Warner of Macon was...
3-year-old shot in Macon
MACON — A 3-year-old was shot in Macon Thursday night and is currently in critical condition according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office. Details of the shooting are scarce, but here is what we know so far. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an Aggravated Assault incident...
Woman accused of stealing around $600,000 dollars from Milledgeville Housing Authority
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — A Milledgeville Housing Authority is charged with stealing around $600,000 from the agency. Police Chief Dray Swicord says Jennifer Kay Smith was arrested at her home in Eatonton and charged with four counts of theft by taking. A Milledgeville Police Department release says another employee contacted...
Georgia man arrested for operating chop shop — multiple firearms, over $75,000 seized
BUENA VISTA, Ga. (WRBL) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) arrested one Marion County man after a search warrant resulted in the seizure of three vehicles with fake Vehicle Identification Numbers (VINs), multiple firearms, and over $75,000 in U.S. currency. Jose Mezquite Ramirez, 45, was arrested on Aug. 10 following the search warrant executed […]
DA: Man found guilty in 2020 Academy Sports robbery
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - The man responsible for robbing a Macon sporting goods store was convicted in court Thursday. In a post to Facebook, the Macon Judicial Circuit District Attorney's office says a jury convicted 31-year-old Earl Daniel Purnell of Armed Robbery and Possession of a Knife during the Commission of a Felony.
Man shot on Jeffersonville Road in Macon
MACON, Ga. — A man was shot on Jeffersonville Road Saturday night, just before 10 p.m. In a statement by Bibb County Public Affairs, deputies responded to a report of a person firing multiple shots in the area. When they arrived, they found that a 40-year-old man had been...
Deputies: Arrests made in Macon apartment complex shooting that left two dead
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Two people have been charged in a north Macon shooting that left two dead and two others hurt. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says 37-year-old Shaqwonda Lakisha Russell and 38-year-old Kenneth Eugene Williams Jr. have been charged in the July shooting deaths of 26-year-old Roctavia Edwards and 17-year-old Jayden Ellington at Waverly Pointe apartments on Forest Hill Road. Two other teens were shot.
Macon DA's office and Peach County Sheriffs hold cookout for the community
PEACH COUNTY, Ga. — The recent shootings in Fort Valley raised concerns for Peach County Law enforcement, especially after the death of a 13-month-old boy last month at lakeview apartments. In July, two children were shot at Lakeview Apartments, and a one-year-old died. They decided to come together with...
Teen shot in a home on First Avenue in Macon
MACON, Ga. — Just after reports of a shooting at Circle K on Friday night, Bibb County Sherriff's office say they responded to another shooting. The shooting happened just after 12:30 a.m. Saturday morning, they received a call that a house was shot at on First Avenue. A 16-year-old...
