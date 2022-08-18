Read full article on original website
DeWine, local officials speak on grant for human trafficking task force
CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Governor Mike DeWine paid a visit to the Farmer’s Bank in Cortland to enact his Ohio Violent Crime Reduction Grant Program yesterday. Cortland, Boardman, Warren Police, State Representative Mike Loychik and the Mahoning Valley Human Trafficking Task Force were at the event. To date,...
Ohio’s 1st Black-owned cidery opens in Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — DOPE Cider House and Winery hosted its grand opening in Youngstown Saturday. Youngstown native and owner Hanna Ferguson said it’s the culmination of five years of hard work. She brews all the cider in-house. Ferguson comes from a family of winemakers, which is how...
Employee dies after Ohio steel plant explosion
CANTON, Ohio (WJW) — A TimkenSteel Faircrest Steel Plant employee has died following an explosion last month. The company and MetroHealth Medical Center confirmed Joseph Ferrall died Friday. “Our deepest sympathies go out to his family, friends and coworkers. We are supporting our employees with counseling resources,” TimkenSteel said...
Friends honor Youngstown firefighter who saved lives
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Friends and family honored a Youngstown man as a highly decorated firefighter. Family and friends said Don Wrench was also a motorcycle enthusiast. They celebrated him at the 84th reunion of the Pirate Motorcycle Club. He had been around motorcycles since he was a teen...
‘Crooked City: Youngstown, Oh’ podcast stories shared
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – On a December night in 1996, prosecutor-elect Paul Gains’ life would be forever changed. “I thought it was a friend of mine bringing me a Christmas gift, and it was him, with the largest gun I ever saw, and he fired. I remember pivoting to the right, and I don’t remember feeling any pain in my arm but I remember feeling it in my back, and down I went, and I don’t remember anything after that,” Gains said.
Local food pantry hosting back-to-school giveaway
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Temple Emmanuel Food Pantry is hosting a free back-to-school giveaway. It starts at 1 p.m. Sunday at the temple on Indianola Avenue. The giveaway is open to the public, and supplies will be handed out until they’re gone.
Celebrating National Aviation Day with a graduation in Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — It’s National Aviation Day! Top Gun’s flyers have had much popularity recently but what about the brains behind it all?. What better way to celebrate Ohio being the birthplace of aviation than with a graduation ceremony. Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics’ 16-month program prepares mechanics to work on anything that flies, even drones and rockets.
Service dog returned to Liberty Twp. family
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – A mother from Liberty and her young son have been reunited with their service dog after it was taken earlier this week. Arianna Traficant says her four-month-old Labradoodle Blake got out of her house the other day and then followed a group of kids out of the neighborhood.
YSU, local charity pass out food to 400 Valley homes
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State University is launching a new initiative to help get students, faculty and alumni involved in the community. It is called Penguin Pulse. The program provides an opportunity to work with a variety of organizations in the Mahoning Valley. Saturday, about 60 volunteers from...
Boardman restaurant dominates sauce contest for 2nd year
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — Local Italian restaurants faced off to win the title of best sauce Sunday afternoon. The Sunday Sauce Showdown was at the DeBartolo Commons at the Southern Park Mall. WKBN evening anchor Stan Boney was a celebrity judge and WKBN meteorologist Jim Loboy emcee’d the event....
Youngstown car accident sends 1 to the hospital
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — One person was taken to the hospital after a two-car accident in Youngstown Saturday afternoon. It happened at around 5 p.m. on the 1700 block of Belmont Avenue. A van hit a car with three people inside. Youngstown Police said the person taken to the...
Crews battle Mercer County garage fire
GREENVILLE, Pa. (WKBN)- Firefighters from several different departments battled a garage fire in Greenville Sunday night. Firefighters were called to Elm Street around 8:30 p.m. According to the Greenville Firefighters IAFF Local 1976 Facebook page, they found a detached garage fully involved threatening to catch the house on fire. The...
Car collides with WRTA bus
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Traffic is tied up at Mahoning and Edwards avenues after a Western Reserve Transit Authority bus collided with a car Friday morning. Officers were called around 7:30 a.m. No one was injured. Passengers on the bus are being transferred to another bus. Police are investigating...
2 OVI checkpoints in Boardman on Friday night
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — Two OVI checkpoints will be happening Friday night in Boardman. The first will be at South and Larkridge avenues from 10 p.m. to 12 a.m. The second will be on Route 224 at the East Golf Hike and Bike Trail from 12:30 a.m. to 3 a.m.
JD Vance, Ron DeSantis hold campaign rally in Liberty
LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) — One of the day’s most significant political events anywhere in the country took place Friday evening in Liberty. A standing-room-only crowd wanted to hear what Florida’s governor had to say. The crowd that showed up at the Metroplex in Liberty numbered close to...
American Legion Post breaks ground for Veterans’ Plaza
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Canfield American Legion Post 177 is one step closer towards building its Veterans’ Plaza. Saturday, a small groundbreaking ceremony was held at the North Green. The Plaza will feature a new 60 foot flag pole that was formally dedicated last November. Post 177 has...
Hopewell Theatre postpones season opener
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Hopewell Theatre in Youngstown announced Saturday it’s rescheduling its season opener. “Steel Magnolias” will now run Oct. 28-29 and Nov. 4-5 at 7:30 p.m. with an additional showing on Nov. 6 at 2 p.m. The play was scheduled to run Aug. 26-27 and...
Local inmate taken to hospital with serious injuries
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – An inmate at the Northeast Ohio Correctional Center was taken to the hospital after an altercation with another inmate. It happened Thursday around 1:22 a.m. According to prison officials, a correctional officer found two inmates in a physical altercation. Other facility staff were called and...
Vehicle goes up in flames on Route 82 in Howland
HOWLAND TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) -A vehicle went up in flames along a road in Trumbull County. It happened just before 12:30 p.m. Friday in the westbound lanes of Route 82 just before Howland Wilson Road. Traffic came to a complete standstill as the vehicle was burning. Traffic has since started...
How to get your PA license plates replaced
HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN)- There’s an event to help drivers Monday in Hermitage. It’s from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the AAA office on East State Street. Just bring the vehicle with the bad plate and your registration card. An officer will verify the condition and give you a form to turn in to PennDOT.
