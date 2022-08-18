See Photos Of The Late Anne Heche’s Last Days On Set Of ‘Chicago P.D.’

Anne Heche recently passed away and many are mourning her death including her ex Ellen DeGeneres and her former co-stars. Anne had a recurring role on Chicago P.D. as Dep. Superintendent Katherine Brennan in 2018 and 2019.

One of the main cast members of the show, Jesse Lee Soffer, who plays Detective Jay Halstead, shared some photos from her last days on set. The photos show Anne posing in her character’s uniform with Jesse and co-star Tracy Spiridakos.

See the late Anne Heche on the set of ‘Chicago P.D.’

He captioned the photos, “I haven’t really known what to say. I just want to pay my respects. Anne was such a kind person. Always generous. Always funny. I’m so sorry for her family. I hope they know how many people she really touched. I think these pics were from her last day on set with us.”

Anne’s character appeared in Season 6 and 7 as a high-ranking official in the force. However, her character committed murder and ended up in prison. After appearing on the show, she played a trial attorney on All Rise in 2021 and 2022.

Reportedly, Anne had a few recently completed projects that will be released soon, so it is not the last time you’ll see her on your television screens. She is set to appear in The Idol television series on HBO as well as a few films. Did you watch Anne on Chicago P.D.?