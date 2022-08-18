ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motley Fool

Why Bed Bath & Beyond Just Collapsed Today

Billionaire investor Ryan Cohen sold out of his entire position in Bed Bath & Beyond. An earlier filing showed he owned 1.6 million out-of-the-money options at prices between $60 and $80 per share. The rally on the news turned to a rout when the hedge fund operator's true intentions were...
Motley Fool

3 Growth Stocks That Could Soar 35% to 84%, According to Wall Street

Meta Platforms could boost advertising revenue by using AI-powered content recommendations. Moderna has a big opportunity with its omicron coronavirus boosters. Exact Sciences stands to benefit from an upcoming regulatory change. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
Motley Fool

Here's My Top Growth Stock to Buy in 2022

Although Crocs continues expanding rapidly, its stock is down 40% in 2022. The maker of popular foam clogs just reported another solid quarter. Crocs' long-term financial outlook still looks strong from here. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
Motley Fool

3 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Rev Up Your Portfolio

Crowdstrike is capitalizing from the massive rise of cybercrime. Next-generation cybersecurity like SentinelOne is becoming a must-have for enterprises. PubMatic’s resilience could persuade more investors to add the ad stock. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
The Independent

Student, 20, makes $110m trading Bed Bath & Beyond stocks after social media craze

A 20-year-old college student made a nearly $110m gain by selling stocks of struggling retailer Bed Bath & Beyond after its stock price soared following a month of trading driven by social media.Jake Freeman, an applied mathematics and economics major at the University of Southern California, bought 4.96 million shares at $5.50 each in July through a holding company set up by him.He sold all his stocks worth over $130m on Tuesday when the stock price shot up above $27 a share before closing at $20.65, the Financial Times reported, citing regulatory filings.“I certainly did not expect such a...
Motley Fool

4 Nasdaq 100 Stocks That Can Turn $300,000 Into $1 Million by 2029

A plunging stock market is the perfect excuse for long-term investors to go on the offensive. These innovative industry leaders have the capacity to make patient investors millionaires by 2029. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
Cheddar News

Volatile Week for Bed Bath & Beyond Comes to a Close

Home goods retailer Bed Bath & Beyond's wild ride as a meme stock darling appears to be coming to an end after an up and down week. Cheddar News takes a deeper look at the trading volatility, the financials, and where it goes from here after r/wallstreetbets favorite exec, Ryan Cohen, sold off his stake in the chain.
Motley Fool

Amazon Stock: Headed to $200?

Tailwinds are emerging to push the stock toward new heights. It should soon swing back to profitability in e-commerce, and the cloud business remains a profit machine. If the economy continues to recovery, Amazon could hit $200 by the end of the year. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves in the premarket: Signify Health, Bed Bath & Beyond, AMC and more

Take a look at some of the biggest movers in the premarket:. Signify Health (SGFY) – Signify Health surged 37.5% in premarket trading as a potential bidding war escalates for the home health services provider. Amazon.com (AMZN) and UnitedHealth (UNH) are now said to be among the bidders, according to The Wall Street Journal, which had previously reported that CVS Health (CVS) was eyeing Signify.
Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Buy if They Take a Dip

Axon Enterprise is saving lives and expanding into self-defense. Costco is facing challenges that it's likely to manage well. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool

Toast's Stock Looks Cheap, But Are Investors Missing Something?

Toast's restaurant management system has multiple offerings to help restaurants thrive. The hardware Toast sells actually loses the company money. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
