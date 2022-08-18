A 20-year-old college student made a nearly $110m gain by selling stocks of struggling retailer Bed Bath & Beyond after its stock price soared following a month of trading driven by social media.Jake Freeman, an applied mathematics and economics major at the University of Southern California, bought 4.96 million shares at $5.50 each in July through a holding company set up by him.He sold all his stocks worth over $130m on Tuesday when the stock price shot up above $27 a share before closing at $20.65, the Financial Times reported, citing regulatory filings.“I certainly did not expect such a...

ECONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO