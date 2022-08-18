ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartland, WI

Beloved Hartland pediatrician Bob Krieger left a lasting impression of kindness and service on his patients and community

By Quinn Clark, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yKd8U_0hM7nNSg00

When Dr. Bob Krieger's friends and former colleagues are asked what they loved about him, his selfless acts of kindness within the church, his community and around the world are easy for them to list off.

One thing that they can agree on, though, is that Krieger wouldn't want to be praised for his good deeds — the father of three, grandfather of 10, husband, friend and retired pediatrician was too humble for that.

Krieger, of Hartland, died in his home August 9. He was 73 years old. Five hundred people attended his memorial service on Monday, Andrew Johnston, Lake Country's Elmbrook Church campus pastor, said.

"Every single person was touched in some way or another by just Bob's kindness, the way he made you laugh, his sense of humor, and his genuine care that he had for you as a person," Johnston said.

The two words Johnston would use to describe Krieger are "humble servant." From cleaning bathrooms in the church in the early mornings to mowing the lawn, Krieger would always be the first to raise his hand to volunteer help, Johnston said.

Tom Godar was one of Krieger's close friends of 20 years. They met when Krieger invited him to a bible study group. Godar would go on to travel with Krieger and his wife, Debi Brown.

Krieger was one of the smartest people Godar ever met, but Krieger's humility would never let him think of himself that way, Godar said.

Krieger was not only a treasured pediatrician, but also earned his master's degree in ornithology.

"He was always curious, always looking at the world with wonder and immense creativity," Godar said.

Dr. Christine Dignan was new to Wilkinson Clinic, now Aurora Medical Center, when she met Krieger. As a young pediatrician, she valued the guidance he gladly offered to her from right down the hall.

"I found that in moments where the job was stressful or personal life was stressful, he was a very nice person to talk to and bounce things off of, and he was always very supportive and kind whenever anybody had something going on," Dignan said.

Dignan said she still speaks to patients who "adored" Krieger, who retired in 2014. He never forgot to look at patients as a whole person, she said.

"He looked at the whole wellbeing of the child, the wellbeing of the family unit, and was always very concerned with everything that was going on in the household, not just whether the child had a cold or something medical going on," she said.

Krieger participated in mission trips around the world, helping to feed the hungry and even build beds for those in need.

Krieger was also quick to help a friend nearby. Godar's son was building steps in his yard, but he was unable to finish his project after he died in a car accident. Krieger gathered a group to come over and finish the steps.

"They spent several hours completing that project," Godar said. "That's the kind of thing that Bob and, frankly, the people who Bob attracted would do, and think nothing of it."

Krieger's family asks that memorials be made to Compassion International or the Care Net Pregnancy Center of Milwaukee.

Quinn Clark can be emailed at QClark@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter @Quinn_A_Clark

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee Holy Redeemer health clinic opens inside church walls

MILWAUKEE - A state-of-the-art health clinic opened Saturday, Aug. 20 inside Holy Redeemer Church near 35th and Hampton. The clinic was opened by Milwaukee Bishop Sedgwick Daniels, pastor of Holy Redeemer, and his church. It will be operated within the church walls – providing "much-needed health services to the community."
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeecourieronline.com

Owners of Paradise Memorial Funeral & Cremation Services Open Funeral Care Supply Company

MILWAUKEE – Dr. Camelia L. Clarke and her husband Marcel A. Clarke, MBA, opened the Wisconsin Casket and Funeral Care Supply Company, which will source a substantial casket product line and sell a wide array of funeral care supplies, Paradise Memorial Funeral & Cremation Services announced on August 11th . It is the first such Black-owned company in Wisconsin.
MILWAUKEE, WI
kenosha.com

Returning to her roots: Kenosha’s Adriana Mendez happy to be home at TMJ4

Truttschel has been in the news business for 26 years, including the last five-plus at the Kenosha News. He's now the Communications Director for the Southeast Wisconsin American Heart Association in Milwaukee, but looks forward to continuing his passion for writing and storytelling. The journey into television journalism has taken...
KENOSHA, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Society
Milwaukee, WI
Society
City
Hartland, WI
City
Milwaukee, WI
CBS 58

Hundreds of bikers begin their 235-mile pedal across the state

WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- More than 700 bicyclists are enjoying Wisconsin's bike trails. The group started their 235-mile weekend journey from Riverside Park in La Crosse to the Milwaukee River. It's not just Wisconsinites pedaling across the state. People from 25 different states are on the trip, along with one...
LA CROSSE, WI
menomonee-falls.org

The Legend of Death's Door with Brennan Christianson

Have you ever wondered about the Door County Death’s Door and how it came to be named that? The strait between Door County and Washington Island is rich in history and lore. Brennan Christianson, Site Manger and Collectors Coordinator for the Death’s Door Maritime Museum in Gills Rock, researched and curated THE LEGEND OF DEATH’S DOOR power point and will speak on the topic. Christianson has a Master’s Degree in Public History and a certificate in Museum Studies from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, as well as a Bachelor's degree in History, with Minors in German and Humanities from the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay.
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Wisconsin family fights for exchange student amid host family shortage

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin exchange student programs are experiencing a major backlog in students and a lack of host families because of the pandemic. In November 2020, Guiomar Lopez was accepted into the International Student Exchange Program and on track to find a host family for the 2021 school year in Wisconsin.
MADISON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pediatrician
WISN

Penguin display reopens at Milwaukee County Zoo

MILWAUKEE — The penguins are once again on proud display at the Milwaukee County Zoo. All bird exhibits reopened a few weeks ago. They were previously closed due to a bird flu threat following an outbreak in Jefferson County. "People are really excited. We got a lot of questions...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Meet this week's Pet of the Week: Kerrie

SAUKVILLE, Wis. — Two-month-old puppy, Kerrie, is our pet of the week from the Wisconsin Humane Society. Kerrie and other pets are currently looking for a new home. If interested in adopting a pet click here. W.H.S. is also hosting a calendar contest. If you would like to submit...
SAUKVILLE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
washingtoncountyinsider.com

REAL ESTATE | 931 E. Loos Street in Hartford, WI | By Wendy Wendorf

Hartford, WI – Wendy Wendorf of Homestead Realty with the property of the week at 931 E. Loos Street, Hartford, WI. This spacious Hartford condo features three bedrooms with a loft. With two kitchens and two living rooms, this condo is perfect for growing families, two-generation families, or even the folks that work from home.
HARTFORD, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Longtime Oconomowoc bar sold, last day Saturday

OCONOMOWOC — A longtime Oconomowoc bar is having one last celebration Saturday, Aug. 20, ahead of its closure. Owner Mandy Counsell said the sale of Huba-Huba Bar and Grill was a sudden development. “It was a spur-of-the-moment kind of thing, but it was an offer we didn't want to...
OCONOMOWOC, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

West Bend Shalom Wildlife tiger cubs named

WEST BEND, Wis. - Officials with West Bend's Shalom Wildlife Zoo shared an update on social media Saturday, Aug. 20 after their four new tiger cubs were named. Zoo officials asked for the public's input in naming the cubs, and they received hundreds of suggestions. The cubs' names are as...
WEST BEND, WI
Wisconsin Examiner

Closing the book on my mother’s eviction: ‘A sad thing that happened’

Last week my sister, Diane, and I met with two officials from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, at their invitation, to discuss the state’s decision to dismiss two citations it had issued against a Milwaukee-area senior care facility that last fall evicted our then-97-year-old mother, Elaine Benz. It was the first time that anyone […] The post Closing the book on my mother’s eviction: ‘A sad thing that happened’ appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
washingtoncountyinsider.com

VIDEO | Chime in with your rainfall total in Washington County, WI

August 20, 2022 – Washington Co., WI – Mother Nature just really didn’t care if the Art & Chalk Fest was underway at the Museum of Wisconsin Art or if the Allenton Picnic was underway or that the fellas in the Badger Heritage Chapter of the Antique Motorcycle Club of America were making their way back home… She let go with rain on Saturday afternoon and a lot of it. Chime in with your rainfall total.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

West Allis missing man found safe

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - A missing West Allis man was found safe Sunday afternoon, Aug. 21. West Allis police asked for help finding Nghi Nguyen, 33, missing since Saturday, Aug. 20. There were concerns because police said Nguyen suffers from bipolar disorder and is unable to care for himself due...
WEST ALLIS, WI
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Milwaukee and Wisconsin news, sports, business, opinion, entertainment, lifestyle and investigative reporting from the Journal Sentinel and JSOnline.com.

 http://jsonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy