Beloved Hartland pediatrician Bob Krieger left a lasting impression of kindness and service on his patients and community

When Dr. Bob Krieger's friends and former colleagues are asked what they loved about him, his selfless acts of kindness within the church, his community and around the world are easy for them to list off.

One thing that they can agree on, though, is that Krieger wouldn't want to be praised for his good deeds — the father of three, grandfather of 10, husband, friend and retired pediatrician was too humble for that.

Krieger, of Hartland, died in his home August 9. He was 73 years old. Five hundred people attended his memorial service on Monday, Andrew Johnston, Lake Country's Elmbrook Church campus pastor, said.

"Every single person was touched in some way or another by just Bob's kindness, the way he made you laugh, his sense of humor, and his genuine care that he had for you as a person," Johnston said.

The two words Johnston would use to describe Krieger are "humble servant." From cleaning bathrooms in the church in the early mornings to mowing the lawn, Krieger would always be the first to raise his hand to volunteer help, Johnston said.

Tom Godar was one of Krieger's close friends of 20 years. They met when Krieger invited him to a bible study group. Godar would go on to travel with Krieger and his wife, Debi Brown.

Krieger was one of the smartest people Godar ever met, but Krieger's humility would never let him think of himself that way, Godar said.

Krieger was not only a treasured pediatrician, but also earned his master's degree in ornithology.

"He was always curious, always looking at the world with wonder and immense creativity," Godar said.

Dr. Christine Dignan was new to Wilkinson Clinic, now Aurora Medical Center, when she met Krieger. As a young pediatrician, she valued the guidance he gladly offered to her from right down the hall.

"I found that in moments where the job was stressful or personal life was stressful, he was a very nice person to talk to and bounce things off of, and he was always very supportive and kind whenever anybody had something going on," Dignan said.

Dignan said she still speaks to patients who "adored" Krieger, who retired in 2014. He never forgot to look at patients as a whole person, she said.

"He looked at the whole wellbeing of the child, the wellbeing of the family unit, and was always very concerned with everything that was going on in the household, not just whether the child had a cold or something medical going on," she said.

Krieger participated in mission trips around the world, helping to feed the hungry and even build beds for those in need.

Krieger was also quick to help a friend nearby. Godar's son was building steps in his yard, but he was unable to finish his project after he died in a car accident. Krieger gathered a group to come over and finish the steps.

"They spent several hours completing that project," Godar said. "That's the kind of thing that Bob and, frankly, the people who Bob attracted would do, and think nothing of it."

Krieger's family asks that memorials be made to Compassion International or the Care Net Pregnancy Center of Milwaukee.

