ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Mother speaks after two men charged in son’s shooting death

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A mother is speaking out after two men have been charged in the shooting death of her son, within 10 days of each other. On Thursday, Wilmington Police arrested 21-year-old Trey’quan Jenkins with first degree murder in the shooting death of Tyshaun Delts. Just...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Driver wanted after hit and run in Wilmington Saturday morning

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– Around 2:54 in the morning on Saturday, August 20, WPD Officers responded to the 5500 block of Market St. A female passenger fell from her vehicle and landed in the east bound lanes of Market St. While in the roadway, she was struck and run over by a black in color sedan which fled the scene. The female was transported to the Novant NHRMC with serious life threatening injuries but is now in stable condition.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Wilmington Police Department arrests man for armed robbery

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man has been arrested and charged with a possible armed robbery at Bed, Bath, and Beyond. The Wilmington Police Department writes that they were dispatched to the 300 block of College road at 10:43 a.m. on Friday, August 19. The man suspected of the crime fled the scene, but he was arrested soon after at the 1100 block of Harbour Drive.
WILMINGTON, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wilmington, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Wilmington, NC
columbuscountynews.com

Victim Identified In Killing

Dennis Willis has been identified as the man shot to death in Chadbourn Thursday morning. The name of a second man, who was wounded, has not been released. The location of the incident has also been withheld. Mayor Phillip Britt said investigators have not confirmed that both men were injured...
CHADBOURN, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

New Jersey woman sentenced to more than seven years in prison after being apprehended in North Carolina with heroin-fentanyl mixture

A New Jersey woman who was caught transporting more than a kilogram of a heroin-fentanyl mixture was sentenced on August 10, 2022 to 90 months in prison for her role in a drug conspiracy, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Eastern District of North Carolina. Bridgett Renettier Burrows, 53, pleaded guilty on April 7, 2022 to one count of conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute one kilogram or more of heroin and 400 grams or more of a mixture containing a detectable amount of fentanyl.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

WPD arrests three, recovers several stolen firearms

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department announced Aug. 19 that multiple arrests were made on Aug. 17 in relation to illegal firearm possession. Per the WPD, officers on patrol near Mears St. noticed two individuals attempting to flee the area. Officers were able to stop the individuals and discovered that both were in the possession of firearms.
WILMINGTON, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Quan#Violent Crime#N 11th Street
WECT

CCSO traffic stop leads to narcotics arrest of Chadbourn woman

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office announced Aug. 19 that a traffic stop conducted on Aug. 13 led to a narcotics arrest in Whiteville. Per their release, a CCSO K-9 Deputy was patrolling Lebanon Church Road when they completed a traffic stop. The driver, 42-year-old Kimberly Diane Wilson gave consent for the officer to search her vehicle.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

One dead, another injured after overnight shooting in Chadbourn

CHADBOURN, NC (WWAY) — Police are investigating after an overnight shooting in Chadbourn. According to officials in the Town of Chadbourn, two men were shot around midnight Thursday. One man died from his injuries and the other was transported to NHRMC. He remains in the hospital and is in...
CHADBOURN, NC
columbuscountynews.com

One Dead, One Hospitalized in Chadbourn Shooting

One man is dead and another was hospitalized after a midnight shooting in Chadbourn Thursday. Mayor Phillip Britt said more details will be released Friday. Britt said the Chadbourn Police and State Bureau of Investigation are trying to confirm if the shootings were related. Police were called right after midnight,...
CHADBOURN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Former Bladen County NC State Highway Patrol Officer dies

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A former member of the NC State Highway Patrol died earlier this morning, according to the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office. They say Retired Patrol Officer Jay King was assigned to Bladen County for approximately 10 years before moving to Jacksonville, NC. The Sheriff’s...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Stolen Nebraska dog recovered in Columbus County is heading home

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office posted a happy update to a story thousands of miles in the making. Earlier this week the Sheriff’s Office posted about a Nebraska dog named Gus who had been stolen from his Nebraska home and found in Columbus County.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
columbuscountynews.com

Suspect Back in Jail After 85 Charges Dismissed

The suspect in five recent break-ins near Tabor City was released on parole in December after 85 previous charges were dismissed. James Stanley “Jimmy” Thompson, 52, of 120 Queen St., Tabor City, was arrested Aug. 6 on probation violations and other charges. In March 2021, Thompson was arrested...
TABOR CITY, NC
WMBF

Woman dies after ocean rescue in North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A woman died following an ocean rescue in North Myrtle Beach Wednesday. According to a North Myrtle Beach city spokesperson, at approximately 6:10 p.m. rescue crews reported an ocean rescue at 15th Avenue North and Ocean Boulevard to police. Responding North Myrtle Beach police...
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
nrcolumbus.com

Stolen Yorkie from Nebraska recovered in Hallsboro

The search for a Yorkie and other valuable items taken from a Nebraska residence led investigators to a trailer home in Hallsboro, where the dog was found. According to reports, before the dog was recovered, on Aug. 5, the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office arrested Joshua Alan Henriksen, 37, and Kaley Jean Henriksen, 35, both of Cedar Street, Hallsboro, on a fugitive warrant from Cass County, Nebraska.
HALLSBORO, NC
WNCT

Missing kayakers found after search in North Topsail Beach area

NORTH TOPSAIL BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) — Crews said a search for two kayakers who went missing on Thursday in the North Topsail Beach area of Onslow County ended with both being found. Onslow County EMS Director Norman Bryson told WNCT’s Claire Curry the kayakers went out Thursday morning on the North Topsail Beach soundside area […]
NORTH TOPSAIL BEACH, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy