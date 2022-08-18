Read full article on original website
NC family in disbelief after jury returns not guilty verdict in murder case
Wilmington, N.C. — The family of a murder victim is in disbelief after the man who they believe is responsible was found not guilty. 25-year-old Carlton Whitley was shot to death in 2015 in Wilmington outside the apartment complex he shared with his girlfriend and newborn daughter. Antonio Beatty...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Mother speaks after two men charged in son’s shooting death
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A mother is speaking out after two men have been charged in the shooting death of her son, within 10 days of each other. On Thursday, Wilmington Police arrested 21-year-old Trey’quan Jenkins with first degree murder in the shooting death of Tyshaun Delts. Just...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Driver wanted after hit and run in Wilmington Saturday morning
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– Around 2:54 in the morning on Saturday, August 20, WPD Officers responded to the 5500 block of Market St. A female passenger fell from her vehicle and landed in the east bound lanes of Market St. While in the roadway, she was struck and run over by a black in color sedan which fled the scene. The female was transported to the Novant NHRMC with serious life threatening injuries but is now in stable condition.
WECT
Wilmington Police Department arrests man for armed robbery
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man has been arrested and charged with a possible armed robbery at Bed, Bath, and Beyond. The Wilmington Police Department writes that they were dispatched to the 300 block of College road at 10:43 a.m. on Friday, August 19. The man suspected of the crime fled the scene, but he was arrested soon after at the 1100 block of Harbour Drive.
columbuscountynews.com
Victim Identified In Killing
Dennis Willis has been identified as the man shot to death in Chadbourn Thursday morning. The name of a second man, who was wounded, has not been released. The location of the incident has also been withheld. Mayor Phillip Britt said investigators have not confirmed that both men were injured...
thecoastlandtimes.com
New Jersey woman sentenced to more than seven years in prison after being apprehended in North Carolina with heroin-fentanyl mixture
A New Jersey woman who was caught transporting more than a kilogram of a heroin-fentanyl mixture was sentenced on August 10, 2022 to 90 months in prison for her role in a drug conspiracy, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Eastern District of North Carolina. Bridgett Renettier Burrows, 53, pleaded guilty on April 7, 2022 to one count of conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute one kilogram or more of heroin and 400 grams or more of a mixture containing a detectable amount of fentanyl.
WECT
One dead, one injured in Chadbourn shooting, police and SBI investigating
CHADBOURN, N.C. (WECT) -A shooting in Chadbourn that occurred around midnight August 17 has resulted in one person’s death and another injured. The other unidentified person is in stable condition at the NHRMC. According to Chadbourn police officials and the State Board of Investigation, this is still an open...
WECT
WPD arrests three, recovers several stolen firearms
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department announced Aug. 19 that multiple arrests were made on Aug. 17 in relation to illegal firearm possession. Per the WPD, officers on patrol near Mears St. noticed two individuals attempting to flee the area. Officers were able to stop the individuals and discovered that both were in the possession of firearms.
WECT
CCSO traffic stop leads to narcotics arrest of Chadbourn woman
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office announced Aug. 19 that a traffic stop conducted on Aug. 13 led to a narcotics arrest in Whiteville. Per their release, a CCSO K-9 Deputy was patrolling Lebanon Church Road when they completed a traffic stop. The driver, 42-year-old Kimberly Diane Wilson gave consent for the officer to search her vehicle.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
One dead, another injured after overnight shooting in Chadbourn
CHADBOURN, NC (WWAY) — Police are investigating after an overnight shooting in Chadbourn. According to officials in the Town of Chadbourn, two men were shot around midnight Thursday. One man died from his injuries and the other was transported to NHRMC. He remains in the hospital and is in...
columbuscountynews.com
One Dead, One Hospitalized in Chadbourn Shooting
One man is dead and another was hospitalized after a midnight shooting in Chadbourn Thursday. Mayor Phillip Britt said more details will be released Friday. Britt said the Chadbourn Police and State Bureau of Investigation are trying to confirm if the shootings were related. Police were called right after midnight,...
WECT
Vehicle overturned in wreck at intersection of Carolina Beach Rd and College Rd
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A vehicle crash took place at the intersection of Carolina Beach Road and South College Road. Two cars were involved in the wreck, and one vehicle was overturned during the crash. No injuries or fatalities occurred at the accident. This is a developing story that will...
WECT
Accidental fire at Myrtle Grove displaces family, under investigation
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A fire broke out at 7724 Myrtle Grove Road around 5:39 p.m. on August 18 that spread to one bedroom and a small portion of the attic. The fire was discovered by the tenet while he was out mowing the lawn and he saw smoke rising out of the roof.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Former Bladen County NC State Highway Patrol Officer dies
BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A former member of the NC State Highway Patrol died earlier this morning, according to the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office. They say Retired Patrol Officer Jay King was assigned to Bladen County for approximately 10 years before moving to Jacksonville, NC. The Sheriff’s...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Stolen Nebraska dog recovered in Columbus County is heading home
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office posted a happy update to a story thousands of miles in the making. Earlier this week the Sheriff’s Office posted about a Nebraska dog named Gus who had been stolen from his Nebraska home and found in Columbus County.
columbuscountynews.com
Suspect Back in Jail After 85 Charges Dismissed
The suspect in five recent break-ins near Tabor City was released on parole in December after 85 previous charges were dismissed. James Stanley “Jimmy” Thompson, 52, of 120 Queen St., Tabor City, was arrested Aug. 6 on probation violations and other charges. In March 2021, Thompson was arrested...
WMBF
Woman dies after ocean rescue in North Myrtle Beach
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A woman died following an ocean rescue in North Myrtle Beach Wednesday. According to a North Myrtle Beach city spokesperson, at approximately 6:10 p.m. rescue crews reported an ocean rescue at 15th Avenue North and Ocean Boulevard to police. Responding North Myrtle Beach police...
nrcolumbus.com
Stolen Yorkie from Nebraska recovered in Hallsboro
The search for a Yorkie and other valuable items taken from a Nebraska residence led investigators to a trailer home in Hallsboro, where the dog was found. According to reports, before the dog was recovered, on Aug. 5, the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office arrested Joshua Alan Henriksen, 37, and Kaley Jean Henriksen, 35, both of Cedar Street, Hallsboro, on a fugitive warrant from Cass County, Nebraska.
WECT
Brunswick Regional Water District closed after Leland and Belville H2Go legal battle concludes
SBI investigating after S.W.AT. team officer’s weapon discharges, injures person. One dead, one injured in Chadbourn shooting, police and SBI investigating. One dead, one injured in Chadbourn shooting, police and SBI investigating. New Hanover County commissioners discuss future of West Bank of Cape Fear River across from Downtown Wilmington.
Missing kayakers found after search in North Topsail Beach area
NORTH TOPSAIL BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) — Crews said a search for two kayakers who went missing on Thursday in the North Topsail Beach area of Onslow County ended with both being found. Onslow County EMS Director Norman Bryson told WNCT’s Claire Curry the kayakers went out Thursday morning on the North Topsail Beach soundside area […]
