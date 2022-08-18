Read full article on original website
WHIZ
The Goats of The Muskingum County Fair
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Muskingum County Fair is goat-ally awesome!. There’s rides, plenty of delicious food, cute animals to visit and plenty of fun!. Among the animals and livestock at the fair were goats, with Pygmy to dairy among the breeds being shown in the barn!. Peyton Joy,...
4 Places To Get Great Pizza in Ohio
Then you should visit these places in Ohio. This long-running restaurant in Northeast Ohio serves fantastic pizza. Customer favorites include the seafood pizza (lobster cream sauce, provolone, shrimp, crab meat, and spinach) and baked potato pizza (garlic butter sauce, provolone, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese, fresh baked potato, red onion, and bacon). And if you're vegan, Angelo's has one of the best vegan pies in the area; their vegan pizza has marinara sauce, oregano, onions, green peppers, red peppers, mild peppers, and balsamic glaze.
13newsnow.com
Puppy found abandoned in Ohio trash can gets 'furever' home
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 10-week-old puppy that was recently found in a trash can now has his “furever” home. The Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center shared the story of Oscar on social media Friday. The shelter says a City of Columbus employee was emptying trash...
WHIZ
The Barn Hosts Kay Garber Memorial Poker Ride
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Barn hosted the Kay Garber Memorial Ride today. Community members and former co-workers of Garber’s participated in the event. Motorcyclists took to the streets from The Barn on Linden Avenue beginning at 11 am for a very special Poker Run. Ride participant and one...
Delaware Gazette
Sizzle & Sounds on, Summerfest off
SUNBURY — School may be back in session, but it’s still summertime, and there are still festivals to go to. Sunbury’s Sizzle & Sounds Food & Music Festival takes place Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. in the square. It is put on by the Big Walnut Civic Association and consists of volunteers. Last year, between 15,000 to 20,000 people attended, the association said.
Your Radio Place
2022 Classic Cruise-In a classic success
CAMBRIDGE, Ohio–The weather could be considered chamber of commerce designed and hot, but so were the hundreds of vehicles that lined Wheeling Ave Saturday. By all accounts, the 2022 edition of the Downtown Cambridge Classic Cruise-In was a rousing success. Success confirmed by the number of vehicles parked on Wheeling Ave between 6th and 10th Streets and the thousands of spectators that strolled up and down the freshly paved thoroughfare.
4 Places To Get Great Italian Food in Ohio
Photo by LauriPatterson from Getty Images Signature. If you're in the mood for Italian food, you should check out these restaurants in Ohio. This restaurant in Northeast Ohio serves great Italian food. Their Italian wedding soup is not only delicious, but it's also homemade. Practically everything on their menu is homemade, including the lasagna, which is among the best in Northeast Ohio, and the mouthwatering gnocchi in blush sauce. All entrees are served with their house salad, ciabatta bread, and house garlic butter. If you have room for something sweet at the end of your meal, try their homemade desserts. Customers highly recommend the tiramisu and limoncello cake.
WHIZ
Local Veteran Celebrates 98th Birthday
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – A local veteran celebrated a very special milestone today!. William McClelland spent the afternoon at the Zanesville VFW celebrating his 98th birthday!. McClelland, a World War II veteran, had one wish for the special day: he wanted to sit down and enjoy a drink with his fellow veterans.
WHIZ
Mona E. Weir
Mona E. Weir, 90, of Coshocton, Ohio, died at 6:25 A.M. on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at the Oaks at Bethesda, Zanesville, Ohio. She was born February 20, 1932, in Cleveland, Ohio, the daughter of the late Walter F. and Rose M. Reichel Egger. She graduated from Baldwin Wallace University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Business. Mona lived a simple and ladylike life. She spent her time taking care of her home, playing bridge, relaxing with her friends at the pool and spending time with family and friends. Mona’s friends admired her for raising two outstanding sons with effective, yet proper, discipline.
WHIZ
Andrew “Pete” D. Beckert
Andrew “Pete” D. Beckert, 74 of Nashport, died, Thursday, August 11th 2022, at his home. He was born Saturday, September 27, 1947, in Zanesville, the son of Andrew and Dorothy (Brown) Beckert. Pete was a Certified Master Plumber for many years. During that time he spent countless hours...
columbusunderground.com
Recent Restaurant Closures in Grandview, Dublin & Clintonville
As of Thursday, August 18, Grandview’s CLEAVER, 1099 W. First Ave., has officially closed its doors. The meat-centric restaurant from the team behind the Butcher & Grocer made its debut in the middle of the pandemic in August 2020, giving it a two-year run. “Simply and plainly put, there...
Beware of wild horses hitting the road
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) Belmont County Hoof and Paw is warning drivers to watch out for wild horses on State Route 7 between Pipe Creek Road and Powhatan. They say a herd of wild horses that’s been in the area for years has several adventuresome members that are now straying out onto the highway. They […]
Loose wallaby eludes capture for more than a week in Ohio
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Police in Ohio said a wallaby on the loose for more than a week hasn't been spotted in several days, despite ongoing attempts to capture the elusive marsupial. Brewster Police Chief Nathan Taylor said in a news release Thursday that the wallaby, which was caught on...
This Middle of Nowhere Bakery Has Some of the Best Pies in Ohio
Sometimes it seems as if the smallest most unassuming restaurants are the ones with the best food. These under-the-radar spots are usually family-owned and rise in popularity from word of mouth amongst locals and maybe even social media.
columbusnavigator.com
This Incredible Filipino Restaurant Is Hidden Away In A Strip Mall Near Westerville
One of my favorite things about living in Columbus is that it always continues to surprise me. It sounds hyperbolic but there genuinely is something new to discover every single day and usually, the best gems are hiding in plain sight. As I’m sure you can imagine, we get a...
Power being restored in central Ohio after Sunday storms
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — More than 700 customers are without power in central and southern Ohio as the restoration continues after strong thunderstorms moved through the region Sunday. AEP, the power company which provides power for most of the region, is reporting 716 customers without power as of 8:30 a.m. 279 of those outages are […]
Ohio agent warns of wild horses running on state road
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) Belmont County Hoof and Paw warns drivers to watch for wild horses on State Route 7 between Pipe Creek Road and Powhatan. They say a herd of wild horses in the area for years has several adventuresome members that are now straying out onto the highway. They look like any other […]
Woman missing from west Columbus found
UPDATE: Columbus police said Faith Trischler has been found. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Police are searching for an 18-year-old woman they said is a missing endangered adult. Faith Trischler has blonde hair with red streaks and blue tips and blue eyes. Faith is approximately 5-feet, 7-inches tall, and weighs approximately 180 pounds. Faith was […]
Hand grenade ‘inert training device’ in Nelsonville
NELSONVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — Streets have re-opened in Nelsonville after a suspected hand grenade was found to be an inert training device. The city closed Myers Street after what was thought to be a hand grenade was found in a car. Myers Street between Watkins and Monroe Streets was closed, the Nelsonville Police Department said […]
