Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Boston To Provide Free Bluebike Access To Citizen During Orange Line ShutdownAbdul GhaniBoston, NY
West Seneca and Orchard Park Schools Get $1 Million for Safety InvestmentsJ.M. LesinskiOrchard Park, NY
Fun in the Sun at Papi Grande’s Beach BarJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Summer Cuisine and Then Some at Taste of Orchard ParkJ.M. LesinskiOrchard Park, NY
Related
New York Lottery top-prize Take 5 ticket sold in Buffalo
The New York Lottery announced that a winning top-prize ticket was sold at the Wegmans on Niagara Falls Boulevard in Buffalo.
WGRZ TV
Buffalo Funk Fest expected to be a party
Funk Fest has special meaning this year. For one weekend in August, organizers say get ready to party on Jefferson Avenue and in MLK Park.
NewsTimes
CT's best Thai restaurants, according to Connecticut Magazine
The "Best of Connecticut" results are in for 2022. For more of the tastiest treats Connecticut has to offer, see our Editors' Picks and Readers' Choice winners in Best of Connecticut: Food + Drink. (And be sure to check out the winners in Activities + Entertainment and Shopping + Services while you're there!)
Two Unclaimed Lottery Tickets Worth $8,000,000 Soon to Expire in New York City, Jackson Heights
NEW YORK, NY – Attention Jackson Heights and Upper Manhattan: Two unclaimed winning New York...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The 10 Best Public Schools In Western New York
School is set in a couple of weeks here in Western New York and if you are a parent you want to know if your child is getting a great education. Niche.com recently released a ranking of the best public schools in Western New York. They broke down the rankings into six major categories. Academics, Diversity, Teachers, College Prep, Clubs & Activities, and Health & Safety. Each school was given a grade based on the information collected and all six categories were averaged out for the overall grade.
NewsTimes
They started a New Haven-based vegan frozen food company. Now they’re expanding.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A New Haven-based frozen foods company is expanding its distribution footprint after reaching an agreement with a natural foods supermarket chain with locations in the Mid-Atlantic states. Fire Ox Foods will now be available in MOM’s Organic Market locations,...
One hospitalized after car flip near Scajaquada Street
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — One person was hospitalized following a rollover car accident early Sunday morning. Video shows the scene from the crash around 1 a.m. Sunday, with the car flipped on its side. The crash happened near Scajaquada and Wende Streets. News 4 has learned that the driver was taken to the hospital and […]
Western New York Town Changing the Max Speed Limit
Earlier this month, New York Governor and Buffalo native Kathy Hochul, approved a package of measures that are aimed at preventing car crash deaths, which includes allowing local governments in New York State to lower the maximum speed limit to 25 mph. While it's unclear exactly how many towns or...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NewsTimes
Danbury law that liquor stores be 2,000 feet apart called ‘arbitrary.’ Why leaders want to keep it
DANBURY - The 2,000-foot distance required between liquor stores has been part of the city’s zoning for as long as most people can remember. And that’s the way Danbury leaders want to keep it, despite a renewed effort to change that law by an attorney who sued the city 18 years ago when Stew Leonard’s was denied permission to locate a liquor store just a few addresses down from its Federal Road supermarket.
The Puerto Rican and Hispanic Day Parade is back
The Puerto Rican and Hispanic Day Parade kick starts a celebration of diversity in Buffalo along with the Taste of Diversity.
Female shot and killed early Friday morning in Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A female was shot and killed early Friday morning in Buffalo. The fatal shooting happened just after midnight on the first block of Elmer Avenue, between Amherst Street and Kensington Avenue. The female who was shot was taken to Erie County Medical Center, where she was...
Buffalo Police investigating Friday night shooting
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Friday night. Police say that just after 10:30 p.m., a 45-year-old male was struck by gunfire in the knee area near Olympic Avenue and Decker Street. The victim was transported to ECMC and is in stable condition. Anyone with information is asked to […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Cops Will Be All Over The Highways In New York
There are still so many things to see and do before was can say summer is officially over in New York State. After the last two summers we had, this summer has been nothing short of fun! It has been great to be back out enjoying concerts, fairs and festivals in person again and it has been amazing to put the COVID pandemic behind us. But even though things have gotten back to a more normal feel, we still need to be responsible on the roadways.
Free backpacks and school supplies handed out at Bronx event
NEW YORK -- Some New York City kids are ready to head back to school thanks to a giveaway in the Bronx.The 41st Precinct Community Council handed out backpacks all day Saturday outside the Police Athletic League in the Woodstock section.Kids also got to grab all kinds of supplies to get them ready for the first day of school, including pencils, glue sticks and folders."This community was really affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, so it's really nice to finally be able to get out and just see everyone happy, see these kids happy, getting them ready for school," said V. Taveras, with Bronx Community Board 2."Every year, it gets a little bit bigger. Now, we closed down the street. We have performers and so forth. It's a lot of fun," said Eileen Manitsas, CFO of Baldor Specialty Foods.Organizers say residents started lining up as early as 6 a.m.
Two teens arrested for murder
Buffalo Police have made the arrest of two teenagers, ages 14 and 17, in the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old Niagara Falls woman. Read more here:
chautauquatoday.com
North Chautauqua Dental Cuts Ribbon on New Dunkirk Facility
A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held recently for North Chautauqua Dental's new location at 10765 Bennett Road in the Town of Dunkirk. The new facility boasts an abundance of room, including but not limited to a spacious lobby, 16 large size dental cleaning rooms, and ample parking. North Chautauqua Dental's active patient pool contains 8,900 people, with 35% of the residents from the City of Dunkirk. The dental practice currently has 20 employees and hopes to grow in the coming years. Dunkirk Mayor Willie Rosas, Town of Dunkirk Supervisor Richard Purol and State Senator George Borrello were among the officials on hand for the ceremony.
13 WHAM
Buffalo-area man accused of unlawful surveillance in Canandaigua
Canandaigua, N.Y. — A man from the Buffalo area is accused of illegally recording someone in Ontario County. Eric Nash, 27, of Cheektowaga, allegedly recorded video of the victim's private parts in July 2021 and July 2022 at a home in Canandaigua. Both recordings were done secretly and without...
wbfo.org
‘Jan. 6 comes to church’: A look at the Christian nationalism surrounding ReAwaken America
The ReAwaken American Tour that recently visited a Batavia church features Christian nationalist ideology in several ways: the proclamation that America is a Christian nation, the idea that Donald Trump’s presidency was God’s will, and even anti-LGBTQ rhetoric. But perhaps the most glaring example was when tour organizer...
Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Allegany County expires Saturday
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Saturday evening the National Weather Service in Buffalo issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for a storm that quickly intensified over northern Pennsylvania. The Severe Thunderstorm Warning that was issued for portions of Allegany County was allowed to expire. 60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail...
City of Batavia Water Department shutting down water main on Oak Street Friday
BATAVIA, N.Y. — The City of Batavia announced that a water main on Oak Street will be shut off on Friday. The water main on Oak Street from Richmond Avenue to Pickthorn Drive will be shut down while Zoladz Construction is "abandoning" it. The amount of time it will be closed is unknown.
Comments / 0