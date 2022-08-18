ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

CT's best Thai restaurants, according to Connecticut Magazine

The "Best of Connecticut" results are in for 2022. For more of the tastiest treats Connecticut has to offer, see our Editors' Picks and Readers' Choice winners in Best of Connecticut: Food + Drink. (And be sure to check out the winners in Activities + Entertainment and Shopping + Services while you're there!)
The 10 Best Public Schools In Western New York

School is set in a couple of weeks here in Western New York and if you are a parent you want to know if your child is getting a great education. Niche.com recently released a ranking of the best public schools in Western New York. They broke down the rankings into six major categories. Academics, Diversity, Teachers, College Prep, Clubs & Activities, and Health & Safety. Each school was given a grade based on the information collected and all six categories were averaged out for the overall grade.
One hospitalized after car flip near Scajaquada Street

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — One person was hospitalized following a rollover car accident early Sunday morning. Video shows the scene from the crash around 1 a.m. Sunday, with the car flipped on its side. The crash happened near Scajaquada and Wende Streets. News 4 has learned that the driver was taken to the hospital and […]
Western New York Town Changing the Max Speed Limit

Earlier this month, New York Governor and Buffalo native Kathy Hochul, approved a package of measures that are aimed at preventing car crash deaths, which includes allowing local governments in New York State to lower the maximum speed limit to 25 mph. While it's unclear exactly how many towns or...
Danbury law that liquor stores be 2,000 feet apart called ‘arbitrary.’ Why leaders want to keep it

DANBURY - The 2,000-foot distance required between liquor stores has been part of the city’s zoning for as long as most people can remember. And that’s the way Danbury leaders want to keep it, despite a renewed effort to change that law by an attorney who sued the city 18 years ago when Stew Leonard’s was denied permission to locate a liquor store just a few addresses down from its Federal Road supermarket.
Buffalo Police investigating Friday night shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Friday night. Police say that just after 10:30 p.m., a 45-year-old male was struck by gunfire in the knee area near Olympic Avenue and Decker Street. The victim was transported to ECMC and is in stable condition. Anyone with information is asked to […]
Cops Will Be All Over The Highways In New York

There are still so many things to see and do before was can say summer is officially over in New York State. After the last two summers we had, this summer has been nothing short of fun! It has been great to be back out enjoying concerts, fairs and festivals in person again and it has been amazing to put the COVID pandemic behind us. But even though things have gotten back to a more normal feel, we still need to be responsible on the roadways.
Free backpacks and school supplies handed out at Bronx event

NEW YORK -- Some New York City kids are ready to head back to school thanks to a giveaway in the Bronx.The 41st Precinct Community Council handed out backpacks all day Saturday outside the Police Athletic League in the Woodstock section.Kids also got to grab all kinds of supplies to get them ready for the first day of school, including pencils, glue sticks and folders."This community was really affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, so it's really nice to finally be able to get out and just see everyone happy, see these kids happy, getting them ready for school," said V. Taveras, with Bronx Community Board 2."Every year, it gets a little bit bigger. Now, we closed down the street. We have performers and so forth. It's a lot of fun," said Eileen Manitsas, CFO of Baldor Specialty Foods.Organizers say residents started lining up as early as 6 a.m.
North Chautauqua Dental Cuts Ribbon on New Dunkirk Facility

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held recently for North Chautauqua Dental's new location at 10765 Bennett Road in the Town of Dunkirk. The new facility boasts an abundance of room, including but not limited to a spacious lobby, 16 large size dental cleaning rooms, and ample parking. North Chautauqua Dental's active patient pool contains 8,900 people, with 35% of the residents from the City of Dunkirk. The dental practice currently has 20 employees and hopes to grow in the coming years. Dunkirk Mayor Willie Rosas, Town of Dunkirk Supervisor Richard Purol and State Senator George Borrello were among the officials on hand for the ceremony.
Buffalo-area man accused of unlawful surveillance in Canandaigua

Canandaigua, N.Y. — A man from the Buffalo area is accused of illegally recording someone in Ontario County. Eric Nash, 27, of Cheektowaga, allegedly recorded video of the victim's private parts in July 2021 and July 2022 at a home in Canandaigua. Both recordings were done secretly and without...
