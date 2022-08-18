ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington Examiner

Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just 13 days

People who receive Supplemental Security Income will soon have the first of two payments sent to them, which will equal a combined total of $1,652 for most recipients. Those eligible will receive their first payment of $841 on Sept. 1, while the second payment worth the same amount will be on Sept. 30, according to the Social Security Administration. Eligible couples will receive two payments of $1,261 in September, while essential persons, people who live with a person receiving Supplemental Security Income and provide necessary care, will receive two payments of $421 on the same days.
Deadline

MoviePass Sets Labor Day Return With Tiered Pricing And Waitlist

MoviePass, the subscription moviegoing service whose spectacular fall after a buzzy start ended in liquidation two years ago, is set to return on Labor day in beta form with a new tiered pricing system. The subscription service will reopen on Thursday, August 25, with a waitlist posted on its website at 9 a.m. ET where cinemagoers wishing to join the beta version can sign up. The waitlist will be open for five days and it will be free to sign-up on a first come, first served basis, according to Business Insider’s Jason Guerrasio who first reported the news. The first batch of...
