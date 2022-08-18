Read full article on original website
One injured from shooting, police investigate
COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a shooting that left an injured victim early Saturday morning. At 2:12 a.m., CSPD received a call regarding a possible shooting near the corner of Academy Place and Academy Circle. Multiple officers arrived at the scene and located a victim who was suffering from […]
KKTV
Mitchell High School employee on administrative leave amid criminal investigation
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado Springs high school employee has been placed on administrative leave amid “egregious” allegations of inappropriate behavior. In a statement to 11 News Thursday morning, District 11 said Mitchell High School faculty member Sarah Jones is the subject of an ongoing Colorado Springs Police Department investigation and is facing criminal charges.
KKTV
Missing Colorado Springs teenager found
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - UPDATE (8/21): The boy has been found. The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to keep their eyes out for a missing teen. Fourteen-year-old Gilbert Barker III was dropped off at Sierra High School at 9 a.m. Saturday and hasn’t been seen since. He was supposed to meet family at Panorama Middle School, which is less than a mile from the high school. He never showed up.
Second shooting reported in two days near Havana Grill in east Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department is investigating a second shooting in two days near Havana Grill near Academy and Constitution on the east side of town. Police report the Sunday morning shooting occurred in the parking lot, but the restaurant's owner tells KRDO it happened off the property, on the The post Second shooting reported in two days near Havana Grill in east Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
KRDO
State Patrol investigating crash involving Colorado Springs man and Saguache County deputy
SAGUACHE COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado State Patrol reports they are investigating a crash in Saguache County involving a Colorado Springs man and a Saguache County sheriff's deputy. The crash happened Thursday afternoon on County Road U60, near the town of Moffat. On Thursday afternoon, the sheriff's deputy was...
nbc11news.com
Colorado State Patrol responds to accident, one dead
AGUILAR, Colo. (KKCO) - The Colorado State Patrol responded to an accident that occurred on August 20, 2022 near Aguilar, Colorado. At approximately 2:40 p.m., a blue Hyundai Sonata was traveling southbound near mile post 31 on Colorado 25 when it lost control. The vehicle crossed the median and collided with a northbound truck.
kiowacountypress.net
Fatal crash Saturday claims life of Pueblo man
The Colorado State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash which occurred Saturday afternoon in Las Animas County. According to CSP Master Trooper David Conway, a 22-year-old Pueblo man was driving south on Interstate 25 near Aguilar. Around 2:40 p.m., the driver lost control of his Hyundai Sonata and crossed through the median before colliding with a northbound truck. The man died at the scene from his injuries.
Daily Record
Cañon City School District Superintendent Adam Hartman addresses community feedback regarding transgender guidance
As the Superintendent of Schools, I would like to provide some context to address recent concerns regarding the draft Transgender Policy that was presented and was designed to guide staff, students, and families. A question we’ve heard is “Why do the schools need this policy, and why now?” Let me...
KRDO
Pueblo West High School begins day on external lockdown due to second threat this week
PUEBLO WEST, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pueblo West High School began the day Thursday on external lockdown. A message from the school said, "sheriff's deputies and district administrators are in place while the threat is being investigated." No other Pueblo West schools are impacted by this situation. At approximately 7:45 a.m.,...
KKTV
Police investigating homicide Friday night in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police are investigating a shooting death at a local convenience store and confirm it is a homicide. 11 News has learned it happened around 5:30 p.m. at the Kum N Go gas station and convenience store near Hancock and Jetwing. Police said a man was...
One dead, two injured in fatal traffic crash
COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is investigating a fatal traffic crash that left one man dead and two injured Saturday afternoon. At 2:40 p.m., a blue Hyundai Sonata was driving southbound on Colorado 25 milepost 31 near Aguilar. The car lost control and crossed through the median colliding with a northbound truck. The […]
Police chase ends in 1 arrest after armed robbery
COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) arrested a man who ran from officers after robbing a victim at gunpoint Saturday evening. Shortly before 7 p.m., CSPD officers from the Stetson Hills Division were called to a robbery in progress at a store near the intersection of Stetson Hills Boulevard and Tutt Boulevard. […]
Pueblo West schools were placed under lockdown for several hours
UPDATE: The school district says the investigation is completed and that the lockdowns have been lifted. The district said all school activities will continue as scheduled. No details as to the cause of the lockdown have been released at this time. PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — Pueblo County School District 70 says they have several schools […]
Black Forest shooting victim & suspect identified
BLACK FOREST, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) has identified the victim and suspect of the ongoing death investigation in Black Forest. Deputies have determined the case as a murder-suicide based on evidence and observations from investigations. 50-year-old Breana Tilley was identified as the victim by the El Paso County Coroner’s Office. […]
Road rage suspect fires multiple rounds injuring victim
COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating after a suspect fired multiple rounds in a road rage incident. Shortly after 4 a.m., officers from the Stetson Hills Division were dispatched to a shooting near the corner of Consitution Avenue and North Academy Boulevard. Upon arrival, officers determined that a road rage […]
mountainjackpot.com
Busted in Teller County August 16, 2022 Edition
Tommy Lee Graves, date of birth May 29, 1978 of Colorado Springs, Colorado was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of criminal mischief. Bond was $800. Samantha Kay Vinson, date of birth February 22, 1990 of Brighton, Colorado was arrested on a warrant for...
KKTV
One dead after crash with stolen vehicle west of Colorado Springs Airport
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One person is dead and at least two are injured after a crash in southeast Colorado Springs Sunday afternoon. That comes from Colorado Springs police. They tell 11 News that the vehicle driven by the victim was reported stolen. The crash involved one other vehicle.
Man accused in Colorado crime spree given two PR bonds
Some of the state’s top law enforcement officers say an alleged crime spree that spanned more than 100 miles further demonstrates a lack of consequences for criminals in the court system.
Daily Record
Fremont County offices to remain closed Monday
Fremont County offices will remain closed Monday after a cybersecurity attack last week, according to a press release Saturday. Officials were alerted Wednesday morning of the cybersecurity event that impacted county government systems. In a press release Friday, Fremont County Commissioner Chairperson Debbie Bell said there is no indication that city- and state-managed systems are compromised.
KRDO
A suspect accused of plotting to hire someone to murder her ex-fiance pleaded not guilty
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The woman accused of plotting to hire someone to murder her ex-fiance in Colorado Springs pleaded not guilty in court today. Venessa Lavaty is facing charges for murder in the first degree-solicitation a class 2 felony. Police say Lavaty's live-in boyfriend turned her in to...
