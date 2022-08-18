ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

KXRM

One injured from shooting, police investigate

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a shooting that left an injured victim early Saturday morning. At 2:12 a.m., CSPD received a call regarding a possible shooting near the corner of Academy Place and Academy Circle. Multiple officers arrived at the scene and located a victim who was suffering from […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Mitchell High School employee on administrative leave amid criminal investigation

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado Springs high school employee has been placed on administrative leave amid “egregious” allegations of inappropriate behavior. In a statement to 11 News Thursday morning, District 11 said Mitchell High School faculty member Sarah Jones is the subject of an ongoing Colorado Springs Police Department investigation and is facing criminal charges.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Missing Colorado Springs teenager found

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - UPDATE (8/21): The boy has been found. The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to keep their eyes out for a missing teen. Fourteen-year-old Gilbert Barker III was dropped off at Sierra High School at 9 a.m. Saturday and hasn’t been seen since. He was supposed to meet family at Panorama Middle School, which is less than a mile from the high school. He never showed up.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Second shooting reported in two days near Havana Grill in east Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department is investigating a second shooting in two days near Havana Grill near Academy and Constitution on the east side of town. Police report the Sunday morning shooting occurred in the parking lot, but the restaurant's owner tells KRDO it happened off the property, on the The post Second shooting reported in two days near Havana Grill in east Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
nbc11news.com

Colorado State Patrol responds to accident, one dead

AGUILAR, Colo. (KKCO) - The Colorado State Patrol responded to an accident that occurred on August 20, 2022 near Aguilar, Colorado. At approximately 2:40 p.m., a blue Hyundai Sonata was traveling southbound near mile post 31 on Colorado 25 when it lost control. The vehicle crossed the median and collided with a northbound truck.
AGUILAR, CO
kiowacountypress.net

Fatal crash Saturday claims life of Pueblo man

The Colorado State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash which occurred Saturday afternoon in Las Animas County. According to CSP Master Trooper David Conway, a 22-year-old Pueblo man was driving south on Interstate 25 near Aguilar. Around 2:40 p.m., the driver lost control of his Hyundai Sonata and crossed through the median before colliding with a northbound truck. The man died at the scene from his injuries.
LAS ANIMAS COUNTY, CO
KXRM

One dead, two injured in fatal traffic crash

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is investigating a fatal traffic crash that left one man dead and two injured Saturday afternoon. At 2:40 p.m., a blue Hyundai Sonata was driving southbound on Colorado 25 milepost 31 near Aguilar. The car lost control and crossed through the median colliding with a northbound truck. The […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Police chase ends in 1 arrest after armed robbery

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) arrested a man who ran from officers after robbing a victim at gunpoint Saturday evening. Shortly before 7 p.m., CSPD officers from the Stetson Hills Division were called to a robbery in progress at a store near the intersection of Stetson Hills Boulevard and Tutt Boulevard. […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Pueblo West schools were placed under lockdown for several hours

UPDATE: The school district says the investigation is completed and that the lockdowns have been lifted. The district said all school activities will continue as scheduled. No details as to the cause of the lockdown have been released at this time. PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — Pueblo County School District 70 says they have several schools […]
KXRM

Black Forest shooting victim & suspect identified

BLACK FOREST, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) has identified the victim and suspect of the ongoing death investigation in Black Forest. Deputies have determined the case as a murder-suicide based on evidence and observations from investigations. 50-year-old Breana Tilley was identified as the victim by the El Paso County Coroner’s Office. […]
BLACK FOREST, CO
KXRM

Road rage suspect fires multiple rounds injuring victim

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating after a suspect fired multiple rounds in a road rage incident. Shortly after 4 a.m., officers from the Stetson Hills Division were dispatched to a shooting near the corner of Consitution Avenue and North Academy Boulevard. Upon arrival, officers determined that a road rage […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
mountainjackpot.com

Busted in Teller County August 16, 2022 Edition

Tommy Lee Graves, date of birth May 29, 1978 of Colorado Springs, Colorado was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of criminal mischief. Bond was $800. Samantha Kay Vinson, date of birth February 22, 1990 of Brighton, Colorado was arrested on a warrant for...
TELLER COUNTY, CO
Daily Record

Fremont County offices to remain closed Monday

Fremont County offices will remain closed Monday after a cybersecurity attack last week, according to a press release Saturday. Officials were alerted Wednesday morning of the cybersecurity event that impacted county government systems. In a press release Friday, Fremont County Commissioner Chairperson Debbie Bell said there is no indication that city- and state-managed systems are compromised.
FREMONT COUNTY, CO

