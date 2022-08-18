COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - UPDATE (8/21): The boy has been found. The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to keep their eyes out for a missing teen. Fourteen-year-old Gilbert Barker III was dropped off at Sierra High School at 9 a.m. Saturday and hasn’t been seen since. He was supposed to meet family at Panorama Middle School, which is less than a mile from the high school. He never showed up.

