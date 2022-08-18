ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leon County, FL

School board: District 4 candidates on LGBTQ+ guide, COVID learning loss, 2020 election

By Ana Goñi-Lessan, Tallahassee Democrat
Tallahassee Democrat
Tallahassee Democrat
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jYtIY_0hM7n0FE00

Two Leon County Schools veterans and a new-to-politics parents' rights advocate are vying to fill the vacant District 4 seat for the Leon County School Board.

District 4 was represented by Dee Dee Rasmussen for 14 years until she stepped down in the middle of her fourth term to focus on her health and family.

Digging deeper into the race:

That provided an opening for Laurie Cox, who was already gearing up for a run in 2024 and had built up a substantial campaign war chest.

Cox has worked for the district for 33 years as a physical education teacher. Rounding out the race is Alex Stemle, a former teacher and now assistant principal at Godby High School, and Susan Hodges, a parent who is concerned about the district's instructional materials.

All three answered questions during a candidate forum organized by the Tallahassee Democrat, WFSU and the League of Women Voters.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KGjiA_0hM7n0FE00

Stemle touts himself as the only candidate who has worked at the elementary, middle and high school levels.

"This is not about who you go to church with or who your husband is and how influential he is as assistant superintendent, I think this is about who can be objective when making decisions on our school district and on our school board," he said.

Cox is married to Alan Cox, an assistant superintendent at the district whose family has been involved in public education in the county for decades.

"I've worked in this district for 33 years, and I think one of the things that I can bring to the table is bringing all people together and coming to consensus," she said.

Hodges, who doesn't have any public education experience, said: "My heart is for the children, my heart is to improve the school system and my heart is for the Lord and to bring his word back into the school system, because that is what we're missing."

During the forum, two of the candidates said they were skeptical of the results of the 2020 presidential election.

"Yes and no," Cox said when asked if she had confidence in the outcome in the race in which Joe Biden beat incumbent Donald Trump. "I think it has been uncovered, some of the voting discrepancies throughout the nation." Hodges also said no.

Stemle, who ran against Rasmussen in 2020, was the only candidate in the District 4 race to unequivocally agree with the election results.

At the forum, the three candidates also answered questions about parents' rights, the LGBTQ+ guide and learning loss due to COVID 19.

More: Florida school grades are in: How did your school do? Check our interactive report card

What's the number one problem in our school system and District 4? And how specifically would you address it?

Laurie Cox: We do have some issues in our county, we also do a lot of great things. We do a lot of things right. I think after COVID, we are seeing a lot of challenges not just in Leon County, but around the state, around the world, actually. That has brought to light some behavioral issues, some learning losses that definitely need to be addressed. I think one of the ways that we can combat that is by transparency and communication. When we open the lines of communication to all of our stakeholders, teachers feel like they have an input, parents have an input, administration, support staff, then we can start to address these issues that we've seen really come to light.

More: The ultimate Leon County, Tallahassee voter's guide to the 2022 primary election

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tj3cI_0hM7n0FE00

Susan Hodges: Not being in the actual school itself but knowing some of the things that are going on, I would say that the Guardian program needs to be improved upon because I believe the safety of the children needs to come first. We need to make sure that we improve on that so that if anything happens, they are completely protected.

Alex Stemle: The number one priority in our school district is student learning and engagement in our classrooms. When our kids left for the pandemic and returned, they came back very different. Some of them were confused and angry. We experienced a lot of learning loss. And I think that it's important that we notice the trauma that they also have. Student learning and engagement is the number one priority, and the way that we improve that is through opening up communication channels from the top to the bottom and connecting the board priorities with what's going on in our classrooms and the needs that are in our classes.

What is your opinion of the parental notification provision in the school's LGBTQ+ guide?

Laurie Cox: My husband was the one that presented that before the board, and it was amazing to see two very opposite extremes being able to come together to complete a guide. At first, personally, I was not sure that we needed one. I was surprised when I found out that Leon County Schools even had one, but knowing that administrators and teachers when they're faced with students that... there needed to be some guidance. I was good with that. Now, the question was the provision for parent notification, parents should be notified in these situations. We want to make sure the student is safe, but absolutely parents should be notified.

More: 'Caught in the middle': Leon Schools LGBTQ+ guide explained as it draws viral spotlight

Susan Hodges: I believe parents should be notified. I don't believe that what they have stated in the guideline saying that they had a conversation... I believe that everything about the children needs to be to the parents awareness. The parents are the ones raising the children. The school is the one that is educating them, but there needs to be limits in their education.

Alex Stemle: Parental rights is the law of the land, and so we will follow that. One of the issues that I've come to realize is that our schools don't use our locker rooms anymore since COVID. We spent a lot of time discussing this. One of the things that we need to make sure that we do is we don't step on the rights of all for to protect some. I would have loved to seen those hundreds of hours of our community put back into literacy gains and how we can address reading and give the teachers a guide on how we can improve reading and learning in our classrooms. A lot of times we just need to be careful with what types of things we focus our efforts on.

More: Culture war fallout: Leon teachers to submit controversial books, lessons for 'review'

How should the school board respond to recent legislation restricting discussions about race, gender identity and sexual orientation in public schools?

Susan Hodges: I don't believe the school should be involved in any of that. I don't believe the school should be involved in telling children that they can be male or female or anything like that. That's not their business. It's up to the parent. As for race, I'm not really sure what the issues are at the moment. I know that there is some bullying going on, but my understanding was that was more for the (LGBTQ+) guideline issues, and that was why that was put in place. I'm sorry, I'm not familiar with any race issues at the moment. So if anyone could enlighten me, that would be great.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cck83_0hM7n0FE00

Alex Stemle: Our teachers, they teach the department of education standards. I think it's important for our public to know that, in my opinion, and what I've seen, we don't have (teachers) that are teaching on topics that are not age appropriate in our schools here in Leon County. We don't have first grade teacher teaching about gender identity, I think that's important for our public to know. Kids are very creative, and they want to get to know their teachers, and they want to learn about our teachers. We got to make sure our teachers have the skills to pivot from those conversations and get back to learning and get back to the core content knowledge. I think it's important that our kids leave our school district prepared adults that they have the content knowledge and the civic responsibilities to go and lead our future. It's important that we control our narrative as well. As a school board member, that will be one of my priorities. I think that if we don't control our narrative of what's happening in our schools, somebody else is. The flagpole issues are also hard for me to digest as a school administrator.

Laurie Cox: I don't believe our classrooms should be billboards for personal, social or political activism. I've worked work with the department of education helping to write standards, and I know the process that goes into that. We've got standards that our teachers do teach, and I will tell you, no teacher that I've talked to is indoctrinating students, necessarily. But we do want to protect against personal biases coming into the classroom, and we want to make sure our teachers are teaching the standards that the department of education has put before them. We also just want to make sure our teachers are treated as professionals, the professional that they are. Building relationships with students is critical. I've built my career on building relationships with not only teachers but with students, and that's crucial in the classroom — having a rigorous curriculum, but also building relationships. Those two go hand in hand.

Contact Ana Goñi-Lessan at AGoniLessan@tallahassee.com and follow her on Twitter @goni_lessan.

Want more news coverage? If you're already a subscriber, thank you! If not, please subscribe using the link at the top of the page and help keep the news you care about coming.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: School board: District 4 candidates on LGBTQ+ guide, COVID learning loss, 2020 election

Comments / 0

Related
tallahasseereports.com

Leon County School Board District 4: Cox, Hodges, and Stemle

There are a total of six candidates running for two seats on the Leon County School Board in two districts that span the Northeast part of Leon County. Three candidates are running for District 4, which became open when Board member Dee Dee Rasmussen decided to step down before her term expired.
LEON COUNTY, FL
fsunews.com

FSU freshmen are university's brightest class yet

Thousands of students are set to begin their freshman year at Florida State University on Monday, Aug. 22. This group of first year students is not only one of the biggest freshman classes FSU has seen yet– they also have the highest grades and test scores in the school’s history, and the most diverse makeup.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WMBB

Hot air balloons and healthy choices at Florida event

CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Calhoun County was “Soaring out of Summer” and learned how to live healthy in the process. The Florida Department of Health of Calhoun and Liberty counties hosted the event at the Calhoun County Airport Saturday. “We were provided an opportunity to have a SNAP-ED outreach event to provide some nutrition […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tallahassee, FL
Health
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
Tallahassee, FL
Government
Leon County, FL
Society
Local
Florida Education
Tallahassee, FL
Coronavirus
Local
Florida Elections
City
Tallahassee, FL
Local
Florida Health
Tallahassee, FL
Elections
Tallahassee, FL
Education
Local
Florida Government
Leon County, FL
Government
County
Leon County, FL
Leon County, FL
Education
Local
Florida Coronavirus
Tallahassee, FL
Society
Leon County, FL
Health
Leon County, FL
Coronavirus
travelnowsmart.com

The Most Effective Brunch in Tallahassee (FL)– 20 Top Places

Are you seeking the ideal area to take your following legendary food journey?. Tallahassee, Florida might deserve a browse through. The state funding isn’t simply a location for its magnificent parks and also historical frameworks. It is additionally residence to a dynamic breakfast food scene. Tallahassee is residence to...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WJHG-TV

Jackson County actively searching for body

JACKSON COUNTY , Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Spring Creek and the Magnolia Bridge boat landing were closed Sunday while rescue efforts continued on the waterway. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call of a subject in distress on Spring Creek on Saturday at around 1 p.m. Deputies responded and determined an individual with a group of military students from Fort Rucker had sunk below the water’s surface and could not be located.
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
Alina Andras

5 Great Seafood Restaurants in Georgia

If you love to go out with your loved ones from time to time and you love to eat seafood then you are in luck because I have put together a list of five amazing seafood restaurants in Georgia that truly know how to prepare seafood. On top of that, they only use high-quality ingredients, and the service is impeccable. All of these places are highly praised by locals and have excellent online reviews, so make sure to visit them if you have the chance.
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#School District#Racism#Linus Covid#General Health#Godby High School#Wfsu
WALB 10

Valdosta business owners unhappy with new restaurant ordinance

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Some Valdosta restaurant owners are upset about a city ordinance they say is unfair and extremely costly. The city is requiring restaurants, new and old, to install new grease traps that could cost thousands of dollars. Something business owners are not happy about. Roger Budd Company...
VALDOSTA, GA
WCTV

Tallahassee man commits suicide in a rest area on I-10

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A 55-year-old Tallahassee man was found dead in his vehicle Friday evening in a rest area near mile maker 234 on I-10. A BOLO had been made after the Florida Highway Patrol responded to a call just before 7:40 p.m. about a possible armed and suicidal man at an unknown rest area.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

County closes dog park after dog contracts “flesh eating mold’

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County has closed Bradfordville Dog Park after a dog that visited got sick from a “flesh eating mold.”. “The County received a report of a dog believed to have contracted a naturally occurring contaminant found near ponds and wetlands,” Leon County spokesperson Matt Cavell said in a statement to WCTV.
LEON COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
LGBT
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
WCTV

Quincy PD investigating homicide after early morning shooting

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Officers are investigating a homicide following an early morning shooting, according to the Quincy Police Department. Authorities responded to the area of U.S. 90 and South Jackson Street around 1:45 a.m. Sunday, according to a press release. Officers reportedly discovered a black sedan riddled with bullets, and...
QUINCY, FL
WCTV

Woman seriously injured in overnight shooting at Tallahassee gas station

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Police are investigating a shooting that happened at a Marathon Gas Station in the 2200 block of West Tennessee Street. According to a press release, the shooting happened around 3 a.m. Friday when a vehicle pulled into the parking lot and someone started shooting. A woman was hit by a bullet while inside her car. She was taken to the hospital with what are being called life-threatening injuries.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

LATEST: Rush hour high speed chase leads to crash

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A high speed chase that started on Highway 27 led to a crash. The chase centered around a stolen vehicle, a white truck, in the 1900 block of W. Tennessee St. on Wednesday. The Tallahassee Police Department said they tried to stop the truck almost immediately...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tallahassee Democrat

Tallahassee Democrat

3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
568K+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports, business, entertainment, State Capitol and Florida State University coverage from the Tallahassee (Florida) Democrat newspaper.

 http://tallahassee.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy