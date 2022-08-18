Back to School bash gives away over 100 backpacks

GALESBURG — The Back to School Bash hosted by The Grand Tap Sunday gave away over 100 backpacks to students, the bar’s owner Michael Spinks said.

Spinks said the event — which featured a school supplies giveaway, mechanical bull, bounce house and decorations from Glitz & Glam — was a success with over 300 people in attendance.

Moving forward, the owner of the bar located at 1200 Grand Ave. said he plans to host more parties like this one as he would like to give back to the community.

“I've been blessed to surround myself with people that I have access to certain things and I just want to give back to Galesburg as much as I can, especially for kids,” Spinks said.