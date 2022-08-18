ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PA Dept. of Labor and Industry: Jobs Rise 31,000 from June

HARRISBURG, Pa. (ErieNewsNow) -According to preliminary findings from the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry, 31,000 jobs were added throughout July. The sector with the largest one-month growth was professional and business services, which saw an increase of 11,000 jobs. The sectors with the largest 12-month gain were trade, transportation and utilities, which saw 60,500 new jobs.
