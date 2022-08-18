Read full article on original website
Related
erienewsnow.com
Teachers at Ohio's largest school district vote to strike just before start of school year
Teachers at Ohio's largest school district voted Sunday to go on strike for better learning and teaching conditions, just days before school is scheduled to start, according to the teachers' union. The Columbus Education Association union -- which represents more than 4,000 teachers, nurses and other education professionals at the...
erienewsnow.com
Average Cost To Fill Up Slightly Down From Last Week, AAA Reports
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – While some drivers nationwide are starting to feel financial relief at the pump, the latest report from AAA found that the average price for a gallon of gas in New York remains higher than the national average. AAA reported Monday that the national...
erienewsnow.com
PA Dept. of Labor and Industry: Jobs Rise 31,000 from June
HARRISBURG, Pa. (ErieNewsNow) -According to preliminary findings from the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry, 31,000 jobs were added throughout July. The sector with the largest one-month growth was professional and business services, which saw an increase of 11,000 jobs. The sectors with the largest 12-month gain were trade, transportation and utilities, which saw 60,500 new jobs.
erienewsnow.com
Millcreek Police Look to Identify Suspects in Retail Theft Case
Millcreek Township Police are asking for help to identify three suspects in a retail theft investigation. Investigators did not release the name of the business involved, time or date of the incident or what was taken. Anyone who can identify any of the suspects is asked to call Det. Chris...
Comments / 0