county17.com
Consideration for Pathfinder Camporee continues, residents raise concerns over local impact
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Gillette City Council on Tuesday passed a resolution supporting multiple versions of a Memorandum of Understanding regarding the 2024 Pathfinder Camporee despite logistical concerns raised by local residents. The camporee is a major, six-day, international religious festival put on by the Seventh Day Adventist Church...
county17.com
Campbell County divorces through August 18
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Here is a list of divorces that were granted Aug. 6 through Aug. 18. All filings are reported to County 17 by the Campbell County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Campbell County. Angela...
county17.com
Arrests, Arraignments for Thursday, Aug. 18
Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
KELOLAND TV
Crews battle fires in western South Dakota, Wyoming
DEADWOOD, S.D. (KELO) — It’s been a busy day for firefighters in western South Dakota and Wyoming. Crews battled a fire near Deadwood and Summerset — both are now contained. Firefighters are still battling flames near Devils Tower National Monument in Wyoming. There is also a fire...
KELOLAND TV
Panel OKs projects at five South Dakota airports
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Aberdeen, Eagle Butte, Pierre, Spearfish and Wall can look forward to federal improvements at their local airfields. The South Dakota Aeronautics Commission gave the green light Thursday to the projects. Aberdeen will see a $3.78 million apron expansion. The FAA will pay 95%, with state...
Buffalo Wild Wings is getting remodeled!
One of several "check out our new look" signs at BWW -Optopolis. If you've been out near the Dell Range Plaza off of Frontier Mall Drive and Prairie Avenue recently, you may have noticed the old BWW signage has been taken down! Turns out, they are also doing a remodel!
South Dakota 1880 Train Marking 65 Years of Living History
The one place in South Dakota where you can still ride the rails through a historic part of the Black Hills is Hill City. And, one of the marque attractions is the 1880 Train. On Saturday, August 20 the 65th-anniversary celebration will mark the first passenger train departure on the 1880 Train in 1957.
county17.com
Local law enforcement get another shot at winning Back the Blue softball tournament Sept. 3
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Campbell County Sheriff’s Office and Gillette Police Department will play softball together at Bicentennial Park, 300 W. Warlow Drive, Gillette, for the community they protect and serve. The third annual Back the Blue Softball Tournament will begin at 1 p.m. Sept. 3. It will include...
kbhbradio.com
Sturgis fire crews battling rubble site fire Sunday
STURGIS, S.D. – Sturgis fire crews were spending their Sunday battling a stubborn rubble fire at the city of Sturgis rubble site. Crews were paged to the site at approximately 5:43 Sunday morning and they arrived to find smoke and flame in a pile of rubble. Fire officials say...
dakotanewsnow.com
Six men arrested in Sturgis Motorcycle Rally sex-trafficking investigation
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities announced the results of a joint investigation on the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally sex trafficking operations led to the arrest of six men. According to United States Attorney Alison J. Ramsdell, multiple investigative agencies worked together to conduct a sex-trafficking operation during the...
county17.com
Fuel tanker truck rolls over, spills around 4,800 gallons of gasoline in Yellowstone on Friday
GILLETTE, Wyo. — A fuel tanker truck lost control, rolled over and spilled thousands of gallons of unleaded fuel early Friday morning while driving on a road that runs through Yellowstone National Park. The park said in a news release that the truck crashed in the early morning hours...
newscenter1.tv
Heat impacts the 82nd rally, its businesses and length of guests’ visits
STURGIS, S.D. – Despite many vendor tents being put away and roads opening back up, some pieces of the 82nd Sturgis Motorcycle Rally still remain, allowing people to buy some souvenirs before hitting the road. Many businesses say that they struggled with sales throughout the week as many people...
KELOLAND TV
Custer woman to plead guilty in bank fraud case
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Custer woman plans to plead guilty to making a false statement in connection with a bank fraud case. Court documents say Darla Thompson was the Custer Branch Manager of Sentinel Federal Credit Union. She and her husband would rent out a house during...
