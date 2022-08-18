Read full article on original website
Water at last: Boil advisory lifted for 7 communities as crews continue work to fix damaged water main
A Boil Water Advisory that has affected numerous communities in Southeast Michigan since last weekend has been cancelled, officials announced Saturday morning.
GLWA lifts boil water advisory for remaining 7 communities
The precautionary boil water advisory has been lifted for seven communities. GLWA says a precautionary boil water advisory may need to be reinstated if there is a significant drop in water pressure.
Great Lakes Water Authority gives repair update on massive water main break in Metro Detroit
Progress is being made to repair the massive water main break that continues to affect several Metro Detroit communities. GLWA announced that they are planning on Saturday to remove the damaged section of pipe that led to the break in Port Huron.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Wave, current advisory for beaches in west Michigan
The National Weather Service of Grand Rapids state that dangerous waves and currents are expected Sunday. Officials warn those attending beaches between St. Joesph and Manistee to be on high alert as waves could possibly be over four feet. This warning is considered to be in the red zone, and...
City of Dearborn to unveil 2 public Narcan vending machines, including 1 at Dearborn Train Station
As opioid deaths continue to rise locally and across the United States, the city of Dearborn is taking steps to help save lives. At no cost, the city secured 396 units of Narcan, an opioid overdose-reversal medication, to increase access to the public with two stocked vending machines, according to an Instagram post.
candgnews.com
Sterling Heights asks residents to cut water use outdoors
STERLING HEIGHTS — Sterling Heights says the Great Lakes Water Authority is asking its member communities, including Sterling Heights, to curb their usage of outdoor water use while repair work continues on a recent water main break. The city said it would update residents on when the request expires...
Shelby Township expands water distribution hours during GLWA boil advisory
Shelby Township has expanded weekend hours of operations at its three emergency water distribution sites to support residents amid the Great Lakes Water Authority's boil water advisory.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Highland Park ordered to pay $21M water bill: ‘This is just devastating’
HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. – A ruling from an appeals court could put the City of Highland Park in a world of hurt. That ruling re-instates a $21 million unpaid water bill, and that’s a number the city of less than ten thousand just can’t afford. Here’s how...
Afternoon storms firing up across Metro Detroit with threat of wind, heavy rain— here's what you need to know
Widely scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to impact most of listening area on Saturday with some bringing the potential of powerful winds and heavy rainfall, meteorologists said.
fox2detroit.com
Rain not done yet with more expected over Southeast Michigan Monday
(FOX 2) - Our weekend system is on its way out, but not quite finished with us yet. Low pressure centered to our east still offers enough of an influence to bring a few showers and storms to Southeast Michigan today. Today is a day not everyone gets the rain....
Train stalls on tracks, making a mess of traffic in Novi
Drivers in the Novi area are dealing with a traffic headache Sunday afternoon. A stalled train is blocking 10 Mile Road between Novi and Meadowbrook Roads, Novi police confirmed to WWJ.
Stop watering the lawn: officials ask residents in nearly 2 dozen cities to conserve water until main break is repaired
Homeowners in nearly two dozen communities will have to wait for lush lawns amidst the latest plea from officials to limit outdoor water usage as repairs to a massive water main break continue.
Heavy storms roll through W. Michigan
A slow-moving system brought scattered showers and storms Saturday afternoon, resulting in heavy rain, small hail, and gusty winds.
fox2detroit.com
Giant Slide at Belle Isle Park closed due to speed concerns
FOX 2 - The Giant Slide has been closed at Belle Isle Park due to speed concerns on Friday. The Belle Isle Park Facebook page made the announcement saying adjustments were being made to address the issue. "Hello Giant Slide participants. We are currently closed. We are going to be...
18 Michigan Counties at High COVID-19 Level
There are 83 counties in the state of Michigan. Out of those 83 counties, 18 of them are at high COVID-19 risk. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention uses certain calculations when it comes to determining COVID risk at a county level. I always read up on this because...
Who ya gonna call? Goose Busters help scare geese away from Ann Arbor parks
ANN ARBOR, MI — If there’s something strange in your neighborhood park, who ya gonna call?. Chris Compton, founder of Holly-based Goose Busters, has been helping Ann Arbor remove and chase away Canada geese in the city’s riverside parks for about a decade. In addition to services...
MDHHS issues updated public health alert on E. coli outbreak
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services issued a public health alert Friday about more confirmed cases of E. coli in multiple locations, which included both Clinton and Jackson counties.
The Oakland Press
Faith services for Oakland County area churches and synagogues
The following is a list of in-person and online worship services and events happening at churches and synagogues in the Oakland County area. Visit websites or call for service times and events. There may be COVID restrictions and other safeguards in place, and registration might be required for in-person services.
fox2detroit.com
Closing arguments in Whitmer kidnap plot case • Armed carjackers in Detroit • Belle Isle's slide reopens
MONDAY NEWS HIT - Closing arguments are expected Monday in the retrial of two men accused of plotting to kidnap Michigan's governor in 2020. The prosecution rested its case last week in the trial of Barry Croft Jr. and Adam Fox, the two men whose case led to a hung jury in April after the U.S. failed to secure convictions against four men.
Dogs getting sick with parvo-like illness in northern Michigan, dying within 3 days
Similar to canine parvovirus in symptoms, an unidentified illness has been sickening and killing dozens of dogs in Michigan in the past month. It first appeared in Otsego County but has been spreading through northern Michigan. In an article in the Clare County Cleaver, Clare County Animal Control Director Rudi Hicks said that the virus is...
