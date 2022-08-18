ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

Wave, current advisory for beaches in west Michigan

The National Weather Service of Grand Rapids state that dangerous waves and currents are expected Sunday. Officials warn those attending beaches between St. Joesph and Manistee to be on high alert as waves could possibly be over four feet. This warning is considered to be in the red zone, and...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Business
City
Detroit, MI
City
Washington Township, MI
City
Shelby Charter Township, MI
City
Almont, MI
City
Imlay City, MI
Rochester, MI
Business
Local
Michigan Industry
City
Bruce Township, MI
Rochester, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Government
City
Sterling Heights, MI
City
Rochester, MI
candgnews.com

Sterling Heights asks residents to cut water use outdoors

STERLING HEIGHTS — Sterling Heights says the Great Lakes Water Authority is asking its member communities, including Sterling Heights, to curb their usage of outdoor water use while repair work continues on a recent water main break. The city said it would update residents on when the request expires...
STERLING HEIGHTS, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Supplies#Water Pressure#Water Resources#Water Systems#Fox#Metro Detroit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
fox2detroit.com

Giant Slide at Belle Isle Park closed due to speed concerns

FOX 2 - The Giant Slide has been closed at Belle Isle Park due to speed concerns on Friday. The Belle Isle Park Facebook page made the announcement saying adjustments were being made to address the issue. "Hello Giant Slide participants. We are currently closed. We are going to be...
DETROIT, MI
94.9 WMMQ

18 Michigan Counties at High COVID-19 Level

There are 83 counties in the state of Michigan. Out of those 83 counties, 18 of them are at high COVID-19 risk. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention uses certain calculations when it comes to determining COVID risk at a county level. I always read up on this because...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Oakland Press

Faith services for Oakland County area churches and synagogues

The following is a list of in-person and online worship services and events happening at churches and synagogues in the Oakland County area. Visit websites or call for service times and events. There may be COVID restrictions and other safeguards in place, and registration might be required for in-person services.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy