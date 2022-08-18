Read full article on original website
Joshua Bogert
3d ago
😑 Wow; 1000 IQ play there folks.Put a solar farm in one of the rainiest areas of the state. On top of that, how will this work in the winter with 4 hour days??
alaskasnewssource.com
New pilot project seeks to build climate change resiliency
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska faces a lot of weather drama. Scientists say the large swings from one extreme to the other, and their increased frequency over time are tell-tale signs of climate change already having significant impacts on the state, whether by sea, by land, or on the people.
kinyradio.com
Alaska Summit on critical mining minerals to be held next week
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - In partnership with state and congressional leaders, the University of Alaska will host a summit to explore Alaska’s role in meeting the country’s need for a domestic supply of critical mineral resources. The gathering will include policymakers, industry leaders, Alaska Native corporations, state and...
anash.org
Chabad Pavilion Brings Yiddishkeit to Alaska State Fair
As a quarter-million people descend on the Alaska State Fair in Palmer, Alaska, the local shluchim and a group of Lubavitcher bochurim are manning a Chabad pavilion to bring Yiddishkeit to the fairgoers. As a quarter-million people descend on the annual Alaska State Fair, Chabad is on hand, providing Yiddishkeit...
americanmilitarynews.com
Arctic security research center opens at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage
A new Arctic security research center at Anchorage’s Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson officially opened with a ceremony this week, marking a milestone in the federal government’s growing investment in Arctic strategy. The Ted Stevens Center for Arctic Security Studies will facilitate Department of Defense research on the Arctic’s role...
U.S. government failed to protect endangered Orcas by approving unsustainable salmon harvest levels, Seattle court finds
A federal court in Seattle has ruled that the NOAA Fisheries violated the Endangered Species Act and other environmental laws by authorizing commercial salmon harvest in southeast Alaska.
These cities are hit hardest by inflation: report
You may think inflation hits expensive states hardest, but that's not the case.
alaskareporter.com
If a lake drains in northern Alaska . . .
“Lakes seem, on the scale of years or of human life spans, permanent features of landscapes, but they are geologically transitory, usually born of catastrophes, to mature and die quietly.” — George Evelyn Hutchinson, “A Treatise on Limnology,” 1957. Harry Potter Lake did not die quietly....
Jim Crawford: Case for a constitutional convention
Last Saturday I spent in Wasilla talking to forty or so pretty die-hard seniors about the the next Alaska constitutional convention. Many were not convinced that the convention would actually happen. I was a speaker along with Sen. Mike Shower, likely the most conservative member of the Alaska Senate. Combined,...
alaskasnewssource.com
UAA adds to their aviation division in an effort to fight pilot shortage
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - National Aviation Week begins Aug. 19, recognizing the achievements that have simplified long-distance travel. The week is a celebration of all things aviation. In 1939 the week was declared a national holiday as aviation was born in the United States. The date even coincides with Orville Wright’s birthday.
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaska jobs see an increase from last year
Man taken to hospital with serious injuries after pedestrian collision in Anchorage. Man taken to hospital with serious injuries after pedestrian collision in Anchorage. Alaska National Guard look into helping ASD with bus driver shortage. Updated: Aug. 19, 2022 at 6:21 PM AKDT. The Alaska National Guard received a request...
ctnewsjunkie.com
Public Utility Regulators Vote To Reduce Electric Rates
The Public Utilities Regulatory Authority Commissioners voted unanimously this week to slightly lower electric rates for Eversource and United Illuminating customers in Connecticut from Sept. 1, 2022, through April 30, 2023. Chairwoman Marissa Paslick Gillett, Vice Chairman John “Jack” Betkoski III, and Commissioner Michael Caron all voted in favor of...
CNBC
The 7 worst states to retire—and none of them are New York
It turns out the "Last Frontier" state may be the last place you'd want to retire: Alaska was rated the worst state for retirement, according to a new Bankrate ranking. To determine the best and worst states for retirement, Bankrate weighed five categories: Affordability (40%), wellness (20%), culture (15%), weather (15%) and crime (10%). The combined overall score was used to determine each state's ranking.
radiokenai.com
Kenai Classic Roundtable On Fisheries Held Wednesday At KPC
The Kenai River Sportfishing Association hosted their annual Kenai Classic Roundtable on Fisheries Wednesday afternoon at Kenai Peninsula College’s campus in Soldotna where a panel addressed bycatch and aquatic invasive species. U.S. Senators Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan and Governor Mike Dunleavy joined panelists from across the state and Lower 48 including the Alaska Department of Fish and Game and NOAA Fisheries.
akbizmag.com
Soldotna Shepherds Honored as 2022 Farm Family of the Year
(Left to right) Jane Conway, Martha Merry, and Amy Seitz raise sheep for fiber and meat at Lancashire Farm in Soldotna. Alaska’s 2022 Farm Family of the Year title goes to Martha Merry, Amy Seitz, and Jane Conway of Soldotna, who own and operate Lancashire Farm. Filling a Need.
alaskalandmine.com
The insider guide to an Alaskan gun show
I need an AR-15. Let me rephrase that. I need to pay for law school applications. I need to replace the timing belt on my car. I need to finally finish reading “Infinite Jest,” that doorstopper of a book. I want an AR-15 – right now. It’s not so much a need, in the Maslow’s hierarchy sense, but a want, in the “this thing feels awesome to shoot and it’s more accurate than the Chinese SKS I’ve been rocking with since 2020” sense.
alaskapublic.org
Alaska News Nightly: Friday, August 19, 2022
Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Friday on Alaska News Nightly:. As homeless campers in Anchorage try to stay out of the...
alaskasnewssource.com
Live weather at the Alaska State Fair
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A ridge of high pressure is shielding the Panhandle from wet weather. However, it is nothing but wet weather in Southcentral Alaska on Friday and more expected Saturday. If you are considering the weather and attending the Alaska State Fair in Palmer over the weekend, the drier day is expected to be Sunday.
Gardeners can receive up to $5k from this grant
Home gardeners will be eligible to receive up to $5,000 because of a $3 million grant that was provided by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Inspired by Late Congressman Young, Yamaha Expands Technical Training in Alaska
SOLDOTNA, Alaska--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 18, 2022-- Yamaha U.S. Marine Business Unit and the Alaska Maritime Education Consortium (AMEC) signed a Yamaha Marine Training Program Agreement under Yamaha’s Technical School Partnership Program. This Agreement will establish a comprehensive Yamaha marine technical training program throughout the state, specifically in remote regions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220818005324/en/ Yamaha U.S. Marine Business Unit and the Alaska Maritime Education Consortium (AMEC) signed a new Yamaha Marine Training Program Agreement that will establish a comprehensive Yamaha marine technical training program throughout the state, specifically in remote regions. (Left to Right) Pat Pitney, President, University of Alaska, Ben Speciale, President, Yamaha U.S. Marine Business Unit, Dr. Tamika L. Ledbetter, Commissioner, Alaska Department of Labor and Workforce Development, Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy (Photo: Business Wire)
alaskapublic.org
Anchorage’s new schools superintendent confronts bus driver shortage and low enrollment as the academic year begins
School is back in session across the state, and it was the first day of school Thursday for Alaska’s largest school district, in Anchorage. And, this year, Anchorage has a new superintendent. Jharrett Bryantt begins his tenure with a shortage of bus drivers causing reduced bus service — a...
