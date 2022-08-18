Read full article on original website
Related
thisisalabama.org
You’ll never want to leave Alabama
Having lived in several countries and regions as an Alabama transplant, I can attest: Alabama’s cost of living is phenomenal, and the overall lifestyle in Alabama convinces you to never leave. It’s been an incredible opportunity to cultivate ALEX: The Alabama Experience, all in a massive effort to show...
drivinvibin.com
5 Cool Places in Alabama
You’re doing yourself a favor if you create a list of cool places to visit for your future travels. However, don’t overlook a trip to Alabama. Many travelers find themselves surprised at how much the state offers. There’s so much to see and do that it’ll be hard...
Will the return of the Libertarians to Alabama lead to ballot access reform?
A seemingly innocuous county commission race 28 years ago led to an Alabama election law that one scholar believes is the reason Alabama has been declared the worst in the nation for ballot access. Willie Roberson, a member of the Patriot Party, defeated William Johnson during the 1994 November general...
Breaking: Alabama Milk Supplier Closing Its Doors Permanently
Nothing tastes better than a cold glass of chocolate milk. I mean who can say they don’t like chocolate milk?. Yet our children may have one item short on their lunch trays soon. So what does my liking of chocolate milk have to do with a shortage in our...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ivey: Workforce at record high; Alabama maintains 2.6% unemployment rate
MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Gov Kay Ivey on Friday announced that Alabama’s preliminary, seasonally adjusted July unemployment rate remained unchanged from June’s rate of 2.6%, well below July 2021’s rate of 3.4%. July’s rate represents 59,419 unemployed persons, a new record low, compared to 60,307 in June and 77,076 in July 2021. “Alabama’s historically low unemployment rate keeps holding strong, all while we continue breaking other new records. Today, I consider one of the best numbers to be that we, once again, have more people working than ever before,” said Ivey. “We will not relent on our efforts. We will continue working hard to support businesses as they seek more employees, while also...
Why do armadillos get hit by cars so much?
Armadillos are all over Alabama, but more often than not, you'll see one as roadkill before ever encountering one in the wild.
WSFA
Meet the newly crowned Miss Volunteer Alabama
TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - If you ask newly crowned Miss Volunteer Alabama Madison Neal if she thought she was going to win, she would say no. “No, no because I’ve lost so many times,” said Neal. The Troy University graduate was awarded almost $10,000 in scholarship money to...
alabamawx.com
Alabama NewsCenter — This ribeye is one of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama
An experienced chef, a well-seasoned pit and hand-cut steaks come together in the Shoals area of Alabama to create a delicious combination. George’s Steak Pit in Sheffield is a white-tablecloth restaurant with a standout menu. But the name of the restaurant makes it clear what the highlight is. Chef...
IN THIS ARTICLE
penbaypilot.com
Maine AG joins multistate opposition to Alabama law criminalizing gender-affirming medical care for trans youth
AUGUSTA –Attorney General Aaron Frey has joined a coalition of 21 attorneys general, led by California, in filing an amicus brief in opposition to an Alabama law, Senate Bill 184 (SB 184), criminalizing evidence-based and medically accepted gender-affirming care for transgender youth, according to an Aug. 18 news release from the Office of the Maine Attorney General.
An Alabama native is head chef at the nation’s best new cocktail bar
The kitchen at the best new cocktail bar in the nation is helmed by an Alabama native. Happy Accidents in Albuquerque, New Mexico, took home the honor of Best New Cocktail Bar at this year’s Tales of the Cocktail Foundation Spirited Awards. Bar and spirits veterans Kate Gerwin and Blaze Montana opened Happy Accidents in Albuquerque’s Nob Hill neighborhood in 2021 and brought on Adrienne Miller, a fellow award-winning bartender, to develop the bar’s menu and run the kitchen, which serves dishes that draw inspiration from cuisine in New Orleans, New Mexico and parts of Asia.
This Restaurant Has The Best Chicken Tenders In Alabama
Eat This, Not That has ranked the best chicken tenders in each state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
Black-owned ‘freedom farm,’ community space set to open in Alabama
Inspired by grandparents and family members in rural Arkansas, Jasmyn Story decided to create something similar in Alabama: A communal space that offers nourishment, education and healing. Story’s farm and event space, Freedom Farm Azul, opens Sunday in Prattville. It will offer, Story hopes, outdoor space and clean water that...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
themadisonrecord.com
Michael Cole views democracy in action at Alabama Boys State
MADISON – As a delegate to the 85th convening of Alabama Boys State, Michael Cole of Madison gained a working knowledge of the functions of governments at the city, county and state levels. American Legion sponsors Alabama Boys State. The week-long study concentrates on leadership for young men in...
aldailynews.com
Alabama’s unemployment rate holds at record 2.6% in July
Alabama’s unemployment remained at a record low 2.6% in July, unchanged from June and down from 3.4% in July of 2021. July’s rate represents 59,419 unemployed persons, a new record low, compared to 60,307 in June and 77,076 in July 2021, Gov. Kay Ivey’s office said in a written statement this morning.
lakemagazine.life
'Redneclectic' Unicorn
Christy Munsterman and Tom Schlinkert had been searching for years for a place to call home on Lake Martin. When at the lake for a visit one day, a new listing appeared on Munsterman’s phone, so they drove straight to it and fell in love. The cabin had previously belonged to Wadynne Bolton Bishop, a family well known around the lake and in Alexander City.
Alabama man finally wins $1 million prize after playing Florida Lottery for 34 years
An Alabama man is a new millionaire after purchasing a winning ticket from the Florida Lottery.
WAAY-TV
Dangerous chemicals from rollover wreck moved out of Alabama
The dangerous chemical that shut down a major intersection in Rainsville is now out of Alabama. The trucking company took the organic peroxide to the supplier in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Now, an investigation is underway into what caused the tractor-trailer to flip over. According to Skyline Transportation owner Jeff Reed, "this...
wdhn.com
Alabama Food Truck Association holds 8th festival
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — If you had a huge appetite Saturday, the 8th food truck festival was held downtown. In the parking lot of the Old Porter Square Mall, around 10 food vendors apart of the Alabama Food Truck Association set up shop to cure your appetite. To name...
WAAY-TV
Alabama Original: Hartselle trick-shot archer Byron Ferguson
After 50 years of trick shots, a North Alabama archer is lowering his bow and picking up his connection to the community. Like many archers, Byron Ferguson holds the saying, "Aim high, let her fly," close to heart. The 68-year-old has made a career out of what started as merely...
What is the most dangerous animal in Alabama?
Alabama is home to some truly terrifying creatures, but which one of them is the state's most dangerous animal?
Comments / 0