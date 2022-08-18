ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Comments / 0

thisisalabama.org

You’ll never want to leave Alabama

Having lived in several countries and regions as an Alabama transplant, I can attest: Alabama’s cost of living is phenomenal, and the overall lifestyle in Alabama convinces you to never leave. It’s been an incredible opportunity to cultivate ALEX: The Alabama Experience, all in a massive effort to show...
drivinvibin.com

5 Cool Places in Alabama

You’re doing yourself a favor if you create a list of cool places to visit for your future travels. However, don’t overlook a trip to Alabama. Many travelers find themselves surprised at how much the state offers. There’s so much to see and do that it’ll be hard...
The Cullman Tribune

Ivey: Workforce at record high; Alabama maintains 2.6% unemployment rate

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Gov  Kay Ivey on Friday announced that Alabama’s preliminary, seasonally adjusted July unemployment rate remained unchanged from June’s rate of 2.6%, well below July 2021’s rate of 3.4%. July’s rate represents 59,419 unemployed persons, a new record low, compared to 60,307 in June and 77,076 in July 2021. “Alabama’s historically low unemployment rate keeps holding strong, all while we continue breaking other new records. Today, I consider one of the best numbers to be that we, once again, have more people working than ever before,” said Ivey. “We will not relent on our efforts. We will continue working hard to support businesses as they seek more employees, while also...
WSFA

Meet the newly crowned Miss Volunteer Alabama

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - If you ask newly crowned Miss Volunteer Alabama Madison Neal if she thought she was going to win, she would say no. “No, no because I’ve lost so many times,” said Neal. The Troy University graduate was awarded almost $10,000 in scholarship money to...
TROY, AL
alabamawx.com

Alabama NewsCenter — This ribeye is one of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama

An experienced chef, a well-seasoned pit and hand-cut steaks come together in the Shoals area of Alabama to create a delicious combination. George’s Steak Pit in Sheffield is a white-tablecloth restaurant with a standout menu. But the name of the restaurant makes it clear what the highlight is. Chef...
SHEFFIELD, AL
penbaypilot.com

Maine AG joins multistate opposition to Alabama law criminalizing gender-affirming medical care for trans youth

AUGUSTA –Attorney General Aaron Frey has joined a coalition of 21 attorneys general, led by California, in filing an amicus brief in opposition to an Alabama law, Senate Bill 184 (SB 184), criminalizing evidence-based and medically accepted gender-affirming care for transgender youth, according to an Aug. 18 news release from the Office of the Maine Attorney General.
AL.com

An Alabama native is head chef at the nation’s best new cocktail bar

The kitchen at the best new cocktail bar in the nation is helmed by an Alabama native. Happy Accidents in Albuquerque, New Mexico, took home the honor of Best New Cocktail Bar at this year’s Tales of the Cocktail Foundation Spirited Awards. Bar and spirits veterans Kate Gerwin and Blaze Montana opened Happy Accidents in Albuquerque’s Nob Hill neighborhood in 2021 and brought on Adrienne Miller, a fellow award-winning bartender, to develop the bar’s menu and run the kitchen, which serves dishes that draw inspiration from cuisine in New Orleans, New Mexico and parts of Asia.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
themadisonrecord.com

Michael Cole views democracy in action at Alabama Boys State

MADISON – As a delegate to the 85th convening of Alabama Boys State, Michael Cole of Madison gained a working knowledge of the functions of governments at the city, county and state levels. American Legion sponsors Alabama Boys State. The week-long study concentrates on leadership for young men in...
MADISON, AL
aldailynews.com

Alabama’s unemployment rate holds at record 2.6% in July

Alabama’s unemployment remained at a record low 2.6% in July, unchanged from June and down from 3.4% in July of 2021. July’s rate represents 59,419 unemployed persons, a new record low, compared to 60,307 in June and 77,076 in July 2021, Gov. Kay Ivey’s office said in a written statement this morning.
lakemagazine.life

'Redneclectic' Unicorn

Christy Munsterman and Tom Schlinkert had been searching for years for a place to call home on Lake Martin. When at the lake for a visit one day, a new listing appeared on Munsterman’s phone, so they drove straight to it and fell in love. The cabin had previously belonged to Wadynne Bolton Bishop, a family well known around the lake and in Alexander City.
ALEXANDER CITY, AL
WAAY-TV

Dangerous chemicals from rollover wreck moved out of Alabama

The dangerous chemical that shut down a major intersection in Rainsville is now out of Alabama. The trucking company took the organic peroxide to the supplier in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Now, an investigation is underway into what caused the tractor-trailer to flip over. According to Skyline Transportation owner Jeff Reed, "this...
RAINSVILLE, AL
wdhn.com

Alabama Food Truck Association holds 8th festival

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — If you had a huge appetite Saturday, the 8th food truck festival was held downtown. In the parking lot of the Old Porter Square Mall, around 10 food vendors apart of the Alabama Food Truck Association set up shop to cure your appetite. To name...
WAAY-TV

Alabama Original: Hartselle trick-shot archer Byron Ferguson

After 50 years of trick shots, a North Alabama archer is lowering his bow and picking up his connection to the community. Like many archers, Byron Ferguson holds the saying, "Aim high, let her fly," close to heart. The 68-year-old has made a career out of what started as merely...
