Mid-Hudson News Network
Port Jervis fire damages multi-family house (video)
PORT JERVIS – A second-alarm structure fire in a multi-family Port Jervis house early this morning was quickly brought under control by responding firefighters. However, the blaze resulted in the loss of pets trapped in a bedroom of the house. An individual reported the fire at 67 Franklin Street...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Fatal accident in Westchester
TOWN OF GREENBURGH – At least one person is dead following an overnight motor vehicle crash in the Town of Greenburgh. Police on the scene said it happened around 2 a.m. Sunday in the southbound lanes of the Sprain Brook Parkway at the Dobbs Ferry Road exit. A heavily...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Car overturns on Thruway
TOWN OF NEWBURGH – Police are investigating an accident near the Plattekill rest area on the northbound Thruway. The incident occurred around 6 p.m. on Friday. State Police and the Cronomer Valley Fire Department responded with an injured person airlifted to an area hospital. Further details were not immediately...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Pine Bush man killed in three-car crash
BULLVILLE – A 39-year-old Pine Bush man was killed on Friday in a three-car crash at the intersection of Route 17K and Roue 302 in Bullville. Crawford Town Police report a 1995 Chevrolet van driven by Shawn Dehann, 33, was traveling eastbound on Route 17K when he entered the intersection with Route 302.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Newburgh Town Police charge four with manslaughter
TOWN OF NEWBURGH – Four individuals have been charged with manslaughter in connection with the death of a Town of Newburgh man who it was believed fell or jumped from a roof in an attempted suicide, Town Police in Newburgh said Friday evening. It was on August 10 at...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Vigil on Brittany Hendershot’s birthday
PORT JERVIS – Brittany Hendershot would have turned 22 years old on Friday, but instead, family and friends mourned her death. The young woman, who had just given birth in May, was found dead days ago in a wooded area of the Town of Wallkill and police are investigating the circumstances.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Brush fires persist as dry conditions continue
MID-HUDSON – Fire departments across the region were kept busy again this weekend as dry conditions and winds spread brush fires. In Cragsmoor, firefighters from Ulster, Sullivan and Orange counties fought a large brush fire on Laurel Mountain Road. Numerous departments were called in to provide tanker trucks. Isolated...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Algal blooms overrun Ulster waterways
KINGSTON – Harmful algal blooms have invaded the Wallkill River and Rondout creek in areas of Ulster County and the Riverkeeper organization’s Dan Shapley says people and pets should stay away from those waterways. Shapley said those cyanobacteria produce dangerous toxins. “We’ve seen the harmful algal bloom at...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Accord man arrested on robbery charge
ELLENVILLE – The Ulster County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 35-year-old Accord man on charges of robbery, petit larceny and harassment. On August 7 at about 1:25 p.m., deputies responded to an establishment on North Main Street in the Village of Ellenville for a reported robbery. A man reportedly forcibly stole property from the clerk.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Attorney General wants all police departments and special units to wear cameras
ALBANY – New York State Attorney General Letitia James is recommending that every police agency in the state deploy body-worn cameras (BWC) after an investigation of a police-involved shooting in Rochester in June of 2021. In that incident, a murder suspect fired a gun and one officer and aimed at a second, with the second officer fatally shooting the suspect.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Newburgh man pleads guilty to directing racial epithet at off-duty police officer
GOSHEN – A 61-year-old Newburgh man pled guilty in Orange County Court on Thursday to menacing as a hate crime and criminal possession of a weapon in connection with a verbal dispute in Newburgh in which the man spewed a racial epithet and drove off. William Ryan, who is...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Middletown man gets PA jail time on drug charges
MILFORD – A Middletown man was sentenced in Pike County Court to one month to five years in the Pike County Jail for the crimes of driving under the influence, endangering the welfare of children and possession of a controlled substance. Marcus James Petty, 24, was also fined $2,800.00...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Newburgh man faces mandatory prison time for drug conviction
GOSHEN – A Newburgh man was convicted on drug charges by an Orange County Court jury on Friday. District Attorney David Hoovler said Jarves Evans, also known as “J,” 26, was found guilty of criminal sale and possession of a controlled substance and criminally using drug paraphernalia.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Three arrested, police seize drugs, stolen gun
PEEKSKILL – Three people have been arrested following the execution of. search warrants at two separate residences in Peekskill and Lake Peekskill in connection with a joint investigation by three agencies. As a result of the searches, police seized two illegally possessed loaded firearms – one, a revolver reported...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Severe drought forces early closure of Kingston pool
KINGSTON – Due to the City of Kingston’s drought emergency and related restrictions for water usage, the Andretta Pool will be closing for the season on Sunday, August 21, city officials announced. Kingston Point Beach will be open next week, Wednesday to Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4:45...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Lawsuit leads to allegations of financial deception by county official
KINGSTON – A discrimination lawsuit by the Ulster County Finance Commissioner’s former secretary has led to testimony of alleged financial cover-ups by Finance Commissioner Burt Gulnick. The commissioner is being sued by his former secretary, Heather Mikesh. Mikesh testified that during the pandemic, the Ulster County Payroll Supervisor...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Royal Wines will pay over $25 million at conclusion of PILOT agreement
GOSHEN – The payment-in-lieu-of-taxes (PILOT) agreement approved for Royal Wines to build a more than 620,000 square foot manufacturing and distribution facility in the Village of Goshen will result in some $25 million in PILOT payments by the time its term approved by the Orange County Industrial Development Agency has concluded.
